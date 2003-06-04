« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 92026 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:16:14 am
I think that, as with most things in politics and economics, there are nuances. Does immigration increase demand and thus the cost of rented houses? Well, obviously, yes. Is it the biggest factor in the price rise? I don't think so. I'd suggest low mortgage rates lead to a massive increase in small time landlords now feeling the pinch and ramping up rent or leaving the market is a much bigger factor. Also, something that's often missed, is the amount of the nation's housing stock held off market by the seriously wealth.

My point though was that in a world where the truth has become seriously devalued, it's best to know who's behind the words you are taking as fact.
The other point not talked about with immigration is that we have an aging population. So without immigration, who is going to pay for the increasing number of pensions, care home needs and NHS?

Also, on housing - part of the problem I see in my job is that people want to downsize when they get older but when they look into it there isn't much point due to the cost involved in moving. So we have a lot of older people sitting in larger family home until they die or go into care.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 11:52:19 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:47:38 am
I have no doubt that immigration has some effect on housing, school places and the NHS but by and large most migrants are working and paying tax, doing the jobs the Brits don't want to do. The NHS and the care sector would not function without migrants. Neither would agriculture or the hospitality industry.  The real issue which no party wants to admit openly is that there are a few million Brits who can work but don't want to do the unskilled jobs (they don't have the academics or training for the skilled jobs) available to them.  Farrage and Brexit supporting Tories have enabled them by blaming their unhappiness on migrants rather than seeking to address the underlying issues. 

That's why leaving the EU has made zero impact on immigration. Regardless of their pandering, we need migrants to do those jobs so either the same people in the EU come back with visas or we have non-EU migrants who tend to be more brown and triggering for the Brexiters.  If we were to ban all immigration, be in no doubt that they would start campaigning for deporting migrants already here without citizenship.  When they're gone, they will go after citizens from an ethnic background.

None of which is to say that immigration is not an issue but the debate about it is not remotely serious. For instance the Tories have turned it into a debate about small boats. There were 29,000 migrants via small boats last year. Net migration was 650,000!  Going after small boats and proposing to send them to Rwanda is nothing more than flashing a bit of thigh to the racists that vote Reform.
I work in hospitality too and it is a real problem in the industry. It is very hard to find front of house staff after covid as a lot of people have either left the industry or left the country.

Also, for a small business, it isn't as simple as saying get them in on visas. It costs a lot of money to do the process and once you pay for someone's visa there is no guarantee they will stay in your business.

I want to encourage immigration but the small boats are an issue still. They are getting ripped off and having to do a very dangerous crossing to come in. There needs to be a way for this to happen without involving gangs and a safer way of crossing.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 11:57:06 am »
The Green party plans to deliver an extra £30bn a year for the NHS in England, plus £20bn for social care, by 2030.

The Green party's plans are "fully-costed", the Greens deputy leader says, outlining a proposal for the "very richest" to pay more tax - a 1% tax on assets over £10m and 2% on assets over £1bn would raise "tens of billions" over the next five years, the deputy Greens leader says.

That would raise at least £16bn, he says, and when challenged over where additional funds would come from, he adds that his party is proposing to equalise taxes on capital gains tax with those on incomes and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

So they've got to find £34bn

Equalising CGT with Income tax = £12bn-£14bn roughly... So near £20bn is coming from the oil and gas company tax? Which is already heavily taxed. Something doesn't add up here...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:57:06 am
The Green party plans to deliver an extra £30bn a year for the NHS in England, plus £20bn for social care, by 2030.

The Green party's plans are "fully-costed", the Greens deputy leader says, outlining a proposal for the "very richest" to pay more tax - a 1% tax on assets over £10m and 2% on assets over £1bn would raise "tens of billions" over the next five years, the deputy Greens leader says.

That would raise at least £16bn, he says, and when challenged over where additional funds would come from, he adds that his party is proposing to equalise taxes on capital gains tax with those on incomes and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

So they've got to find £34bn

Equalising CGT with Income tax = £12bn-£14bn roughly... So near £20bn is coming from the oil and gas company tax? Which is already heavily taxed. Something doesn't add up here...

It doesn't have to add up, they are never going to have to deliver and everyone knows it
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 12:19:30 pm »
I think the tories are saying an independent body will review the level of required immigration. Be interesting to see it's brief.  Will it look purely at what skills we need. Will it look to ramp those down. Will it look on the infrastructure impact.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 12:20:24 pm »
It seems to me like we've got a long-term demographic problem with a falling birthrate (I'm sure someone has done the calculations as to what a 'native' UK population would look like in 2050, 2100 etc), a related medium term problem of an aging population unable to be supported properly by a shrinking workforce, and an unrelated short-term problem of skills shortages in specific areas (both professional and manual labour).

And set against that we've got the problems of a crumbling infrastructure that can't support sudden increased numbers of people, not just in terms of housing but also things like school & GP places, & probably even transport links & supply lines in some areas.

Plus of course the societal problem of a significant part of the UK population having a negative view of migrant workers/non-workers, for probably a small variety of reasons.

It's a simple take I'll admit, but it feels like clever people should be able to cancel some of these problems out?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:20:24 pm
It seems to me like we've got a long-term demographic problem with a falling birthrate (I'm sure someone has done the calculations as to what a 'native' UK population would look like in 2050, 2100 etc), a related medium term problem of an aging population unable to be supported properly by a shrinking workforce, and an unrelated short-term problem of skills shortages in specific areas (both professional and manual labour).

And set against that we've got the problems of a crumbling infrastructure that can't support sudden increased numbers of people, not just in terms of housing but also things like school & GP places, & probably even transport links & supply lines in some areas.

Plus of course the societal problem of a significant part of the UK population having a negative view of migrant workers/non-workers, for probably a small variety of reasons.

It's a simple take I'll admit, but it feels like clever people should be able to cancel some of these problems out?

I'm a clever person.

Deport all those who voted for Brexit to Rwanda. As it has been deemed safe by the government, I can't see any objections.

Allow in migrants who fill economic needs and asylum seekers who pass the relevant tests.

Job done.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 01:12:59 pm »
So that Tory donor Hester fella, who racially abused Diane Abbot has continued to donate money to the Tories, even during the scandal.

He's not arsed and they can't turn the money down. But it's a bad time for the Tories for voters to be reminded.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:19:30 pm
I think the tories are saying an independent body will review the level of required immigration. Be interesting to see it's brief.  Will it look purely at what skills we need. Will it look to ramp those down. Will it look on the infrastructure impact.

Theyve been watching the Thick of It I see
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm »
Reform have drawn level with the Tories....


Britain Elects
@BritainElects
📊 Labour lead at 27pts
Westminster voting intention

LAB: 45% (-1)
CON: 18% (-3)
REF: 18% (+3)
LDEM: 8% (-)
GRN: 6% (-)

via
@YouGov
, 03 - 04 Jun
OLD METHODOLOGY

https://x.com/britainelects/status/1798675596416823667?s=46&t=wDlxsIclTsSMzJm47xRuuA
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:57:06 am
The Green party plans to deliver an extra £30bn a year for the NHS in England, plus £20bn for social care, by 2030.

The Green party's plans are "fully-costed", the Greens deputy leader says, outlining a proposal for the "very richest" to pay more tax - a 1% tax on assets over £10m and 2% on assets over £1bn would raise "tens of billions" over the next five years, the deputy Greens leader says.

That would raise at least £16bn, he says, and when challenged over where additional funds would come from, he adds that his party is proposing to equalise taxes on capital gains tax with those on incomes and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

So they've got to find £34bn

Equalising CGT with Income tax = £12bn-£14bn roughly... So near £20bn is coming from the oil and gas company tax? Which is already heavily taxed. Something doesn't add up here...

The deputy Greens leader is Zack Polanski rght? The same Zack Polanski who reckoned he could give women bigger breasts through hypnotherapy? ;D I think we can safely say there's a little more than pie in the sky on their figures. I've seen midwives and Dr's outraged by some of their proposals as well, including reduced medicalisation of the birthing process which they say will increase the risk of death during childbirth for both mother and baby. Luckily we'll never have to have these policies implemented.

Faiza Shaheen has also received backing from George Galloway's party today after they withdrew their candidate to vote for her which isn't exactly a good look or blazing endorsement for her cause...
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:24:54 pm
The deputy Greens leader is Zack Polanski rght? The same Zack Polanski who reckoned he could give women bigger breasts through hypnotherapy? ;D I think we can safely say there's a little more than pie in the sky on their figures. I've seen midwives and Dr's outraged by some of their proposals as well, including reduced medicalisation of the birthing process which they say will increase the risk of death during childbirth for both mother and baby. Luckily we'll never have to have these policies implemented.

Faiza Shaheen has also received backing from George Galloway's party today after they withdrew their candidate to vote for her which isn't exactly a good look or blazing endorsement for her cause...

Correct, Lisan. They've also jumped on the Gaza bandwagon the last few months to try and take voters from Labour

They're also proposing UBI - which given the country is skint, how are they going to afford this?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:35:45 pm
Correct, Lisan. They've also jumped on the Gaza bandwagon the last few months to try and take voters from Labour

They're also proposing UBI - which given the country is skint, how are they going to afford this?

They can't but they fully well know they can make up these numbers as they won't be in power and as such won't get the scrutiny on those.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:35:45 pm
Correct, Lisan. They've also jumped on the Gaza bandwagon the last few months to try and take voters from Labour

They're also proposing UBI - which given the country is skint, how are they going to afford this?

It doesn't surprise me RE Gaza after all the Corbyn cranks left Labour to take over the party. Seems like its working.

UBI was trialed in Wales and was a success wasn't it? Would probably be a decent policy for the rest of the country but as you say the finances just aren't there right now. I wonder if they're manifesto is just going to be like that episode of the Oprah Winfrey show where everyone got a car?!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
A large proportion of legal migration into the Uk are for students.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 02:01:28 pm »
Jonathan Pie on immigration.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/IBr2CojKYbg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/IBr2CojKYbg</a>
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:42:00 pm
It doesn't surprise me RE Gaza after all the Corbyn cranks left Labour to take over the party. Seems like its working.

UBI was trialed in Wales and was a success wasn't it? Would probably be a decent policy for the rest of the country but as you say the finances just aren't there right now. I wonder if they're manifesto is just going to be like that episode of the Oprah Winfrey show where everyone got a car?!

https://www.bath.ac.uk/publications/the-fiscal-and-distributional-implications-of-alternative-universal-basic-income-schemes-in-the-uk/attachments/ipr-fiscal-distributional-implications-alternative-universal-basic-income-schemes-uk.pdf

The Institute for Policy research estimated to give the entire population £2,200 P/A this would equate to a £140bn cost (all at 2016/17 tax year costs)

The UBI paid at the level of existing benefits would require either the standard, higher and additional income tax rates each to increase by 4% to 24%, 44% and 49% respectively.

The more generous UBI system with disability premiums would require an additional 4% to cover the extra £38bn of cost: rates of 28%, 48% and 53% in the existing band structure
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 02:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:24:54 pm
The deputy Greens leader is Zack Polanski rght? The same Zack Polanski who reckoned he could give women bigger breasts through hypnotherapy? ;D I think we can safely say there's a little more than pie in the sky on their figures. I've seen midwives and Dr's outraged by some of their proposals as well, including reduced medicalisation of the birthing process which they say will increase the risk of death during childbirth for both mother and baby. Luckily we'll never have to have these policies implemented.

Faiza Shaheen has also received backing from George Galloway's party today after they withdrew their candidate to vote for her which isn't exactly a good look or blazing endorsement for her cause...

Yep. It does actually get boring when people like him get themselves involved in grown up discussions.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 02:28:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
So all the people who say taxes are the highest they've been for 80 yrs are wrong? the argument is we have to increase taxes, nom doms and taxing the rich was mentioned, ive no problem with it but my point is we have to get away from thinking raising taxes is the solution when the real solution is about being efficiant.

This includes property lets, property sales, holiday lets, corporations etc. Personal tax i.e. earned income, hasn't increased.  CGT has been decreased. There should be some increase for tax on unearned income and wealth taxes on billionaires etc, to ease the burden on everyone else and to revitalise the NHS.

Without tax, the govt can't spend, and without spending, national income decreases, and the economy can contract. E.g. Austerity from Cameron and Osborne. Running a national economy, which is complex and expenditure/income affect each other, is nothing like running a household budget, which is not complex and where expenditure doesn't increase income.

Of course, it needs to be spent efficiently, which the Tories haven't, but I was just addressing the point on taxes being higher. For ordinary working people, it isn't. But the tories have set a trap with the reduction in NI and income tax. It was gamed for the GE.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:03:00 pm
https://www.bath.ac.uk/publications/the-fiscal-and-distributional-implications-of-alternative-universal-basic-income-schemes-in-the-uk/attachments/ipr-fiscal-distributional-implications-alternative-universal-basic-income-schemes-uk.pdf

The Institute for Policy research estimated to give the entire population £2,200 P/A this would equate to a £140bn cost (all at 2016/17 tax year costs)

The UBI paid at the level of existing benefits would require either the standard, higher and additional income tax rates each to increase by 4% to 24%, 44% and 49% respectively.

The more generous UBI system with disability premiums would require an additional 4% to cover the extra £38bn of cost: rates of 28%, 48% and 53% in the existing band structure

There are other methods to pay for it than increasing income tax. UBI is being looked into because of the potential of AI eliminating a lot of jobs in the near future. Even jobs you probably wouldn't think of being done by non-humans.

Also, UBI would potentially replace other welfare payments, which is £265.5bn (including state pensions). Then there's the fact people would have money to spend, which helps the economy, and goes back into tax revenues at a higher proportion via the multiplier effect.

We need to stop thinking of the economy like some basic household or business budget.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4260 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:36:17 pm
There are other methods to pay for it than increasing income tax. UBI is being looked into because of the potential of AI eliminating a lot of jobs in the near future. Even jobs you probably wouldn't think of being done by non-humans.

Also, UBI would potentially replace other welfare payments, which is £265.5bn (including state pensions). Then there's the fact people would have money to spend, which helps the economy, and goes back into tax revenues at a higher proportion via the multiplier effect.

The study takes all of this into account, its very comprehensive.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 02:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:20:33 am
When Labour get in, people are going to want a timescale. They'll be impatient for change. Starmer really needs to manage expectations, but in a manner that inspires hope for the future.

Agree, the focus has to be getting in now though and total wipe out of the torys.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:37:05 pm
The study takes all of this into account, its very comprehensive.

Ok, what do you do if millions of jobs are lost to AI. That would ramp up welfare payments anyway. There's more to it than "just" money.

One system of benefits would replace the current myriad of government agencies and departments.

It needs to be seriously considered as the alternative could be way more costly, and not just financially.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:47:38 am
I have no doubt that immigration has some effect on housing, school places and the NHS but by and large most migrants are working and paying tax, doing the jobs the Brits don't want to do. The NHS and the care sector would not function without migrants. Neither would agriculture or the hospitality industry.  The real issue which no party wants to admit openly is that there are a few million Brits who can work but don't want to do the unskilled jobs (they don't have the academics or training for the skilled jobs) available to them.  Farrage and Brexit supporting Tories have enabled them by blaming their unhappiness on migrants rather than seeking to address the underlying issues. 

That's why leaving the EU has made zero impact on immigration. Regardless of their pandering, we need migrants to do those jobs so either the same people in the EU come back with visas or we have non-EU migrants who tend to be more brown and triggering for the Brexiters.  If we were to ban all immigration, be in no doubt that they would start campaigning for deporting migrants already here without citizenship.  When they're gone, they will go after citizens from an ethnic background.

None of which is to say that immigration is not an issue but the debate about it is not remotely serious. For instance the Tories have turned it into a debate about small boats. There were 29,000 migrants via small boats last year. Net migration was 650,000!  Going after small boats and proposing to send them to Rwanda is nothing more than flashing a bit of thigh to the racists that vote Reform.

I was actually coming on, at random, to say something like this but this is perfect.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
Arf

The Tory candidate for Bridgend has had to stand down due to lurid comments.


Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
The deadline for candidate nominations is tomorrow. The Tories are currently without a candidate for Bridgend now, as well as around 80 other candidates (the exact number isn't known)

https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1798676404743426086

 ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 02:51:21 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:39:36 pm
I was actually coming on, at random, to say something like this but this is perfect.

I think you have to separate housing from everything else, schools, hospitals etc are paid for by taxes, and immigrants pay taxes so when theres not enough schools or hospital appointments thats squarely on the government. Housing is different as its primarily provided by the private sector, be that landlords or house builders and government as it stands has a much more limited involvement although thats probably part of the problem.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4266 on: Today at 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:40:36 pm
Arf

The Tory candidate for Bridgend has had to stand down due to lurid comments.


Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
The deadline for candidate nominations is tomorrow. The Tories are currently without a candidate for Bridgend now, as well as around 80 other candidates (the exact number isn't known)

https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1798676404743426086

 ;D

Holy shit. 80 candidates short?

The odds of them picking random weirdos who can trip up the campaign will be very high.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4267 on: Today at 02:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:52:17 pm
Holy shit. 80 candidates short?

The odds of them picking random weirdos who can trip up the campaign will be very high.

Tempted to apply and stand, before backing Labour. Would generate headlines... ha
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4268 on: Today at 02:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:52:17 pm
Holy shit. 80 candidates short?

The odds of them picking random weirdos who can trip up the campaign will be very high.

Yep. It's a salutary reminder to every party that you better have done your homework doing a social media deep dive into all your candidates or risk ending up with effectively no candidate like happened to Labour in Rochdale. You'd think the Tories and Reform are most at risk as they filled their seats last.  The Greens too as they don't have the resources to properly vet candidates.

This will be the second front in the election campaign. Literally getting your opponents disqualified because they posted some toxic sh*te 10 years ago and let's face it, with political apparatchniks that is highly likely on the left and the right.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4269 on: Today at 03:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:52:17 pm
Holy shit. 80 candidates short?

The odds of them picking random weirdos who can trip up the campaign will be very high.
You would think there would be dozens of Tory councillors jumping at the opportunity to stand, you get the feeling many have given up.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm »
https://x.com/DamianSurvation/status/1798713442628669566

I'm guessing Survation is going to be pretty grim for the Tories.

Oh dear, what a pity
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 03:36:13 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:25:34 pm
https://x.com/DamianSurvation/status/1798713442628669566

I'm guessing Survation is going to be pretty grim for the Tories.

Oh dear, what a pity

ELE.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 03:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:36:13 pm
ELE.

I do think people are underestimating the possibility a bit, albeit its not the most likely outcome
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:19:52 pm
You would think there would be dozens of Tory councillors jumping at the opportunity to stand, you get the feeling many have given up.

Imagine if the Tories can't field a candidate in every constituency because Sunak called the election too fast? Taking NI's 18 constituencies out of the equation  that's what? 550 ish candidates? That could actually let Deform into parliament by the back door? :o
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:25:34 pm
https://x.com/DamianSurvation/status/1798713442628669566

I'm guessing Survation is going to be pretty grim for the Tories.

Oh dear, what a pity

Reform and Tory crossover, probably taking some Labour votes too.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:25:34 pm
https://x.com/DamianSurvation/status/1798713442628669566

I'm guessing Survation is going to be pretty grim for the Tories.

Oh dear, what a pity

Im now getting to the state where Im getting worried a bit, if it is as bleak for the Tories as it looks they might just be desperate enough for them to think fuck it, no point waiting for Frottage to destroy us before he consumes us, we might as well just do that now somehow and we end up with a combined Tory/Reform effort.
