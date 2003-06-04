I have no doubt that immigration has some effect on housing, school places and the NHS but by and large most migrants are working and paying tax, doing the jobs the Brits don't want to do. The NHS and the care sector would not function without migrants. Neither would agriculture or the hospitality industry. The real issue which no party wants to admit openly is that there are a few million Brits who can work but don't want to do the unskilled jobs (they don't have the academics or training for the skilled jobs) available to them. Farrage and Brexit supporting Tories have enabled them by blaming their unhappiness on migrants rather than seeking to address the underlying issues.



That's why leaving the EU has made zero impact on immigration. Regardless of their pandering, we need migrants to do those jobs so either the same people in the EU come back with visas or we have non-EU migrants who tend to be more brown and triggering for the Brexiters. If we were to ban all immigration, be in no doubt that they would start campaigning for deporting migrants already here without citizenship. When they're gone, they will go after citizens from an ethnic background.



None of which is to say that immigration is not an issue but the debate about it is not remotely serious. For instance the Tories have turned it into a debate about small boats. There were 29,000 migrants via small boats last year. Net migration was 650,000! Going after small boats and proposing to send them to Rwanda is nothing more than flashing a bit of thigh to the racists that vote Reform.



I work in hospitality too and it is a real problem in the industry. It is very hard to find front of house staff after covid as a lot of people have either left the industry or left the country.Also, for a small business, it isn't as simple as saying get them in on visas. It costs a lot of money to do the process and once you pay for someone's visa there is no guarantee they will stay in your business.I want to encourage immigration but the small boats are an issue still. They are getting ripped off and having to do a very dangerous crossing to come in. There needs to be a way for this to happen without involving gangs and a safer way of crossing.