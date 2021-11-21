« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4200 on: Today at 09:49:35 am
The last half dozen posts, for me, highlight the problem in terms of getting to grips with it.
One side are saying immigration is causing house prices to rise (and the same argument will hold for demand on other services, just that instead of price rises we find longer waiting lists). The other side emphatically saying its not immigration, it's greedy landlords.
Now in a socialist world wed have enough social housing for this not to be an issue, but we live in a capitalist country. Landlords will mostly raise rents to what the market will bear. If that market will pay more because of immigrants then if course prices will go up. We also anectdoy have to factor in that immigrants will pay more than. 'locals' because they wi share more.
Until we have an acceptance that immigration could be a significant factor then it's a pointless debate.

--edit-- I will add, interest rates and regulation have seen landlords exit the market. Further pushing prices up. And those that stay have to cover large mortgage increases, especially as they are likely interest only mortgages.
PatriotScouser

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4201 on: Today at 09:49:45 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 03:00:27 pm
I'll be voting for the first time in the UK General Election, and I'm really struggling to find information on the candidates in my constituency which is South Cambridgeshire. All I can see are five candidates that I have found on https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/elections/CB1%208RL/

This list does not including the sitting MP Anthony Browne (Cons).
Can someone please recommend a more site that has more comprehensive site on the candidates in my area?

I'm in the Cambridge constituency, so South Cambs is not far. My friend Luke is the Labour candidate, but the Lib Dems are favoured to gain it over the tories. But because of the boundary changes with a heavy Labour vote (Cherry Hinton) that was in Cambridge constituency now in South Cambs, for me it is a 3 way toss up.

I can't with conviction tell you not to vote Lib Dem if that is what you feel best represents getting rid of the tories, but I know Luke and he has been working that area hard for the past year and more and the Labour vote is getting bigger and bigger there.

Antony Browne I believe because of the boundary changes is running in St. Neots, but I'll need to confirm that. So don't hold me on that.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4202 on: Today at 10:05:28 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:44:39 am
The Wolfson Economics Prize is a £250,000 economics prize, the second largest economics prize in the world after Nobel. The Wolfson Prize is sponsored by The Baron Wolfson of Aspley Guise, CEO of retailer Next plc, and run in partnership with the think tank Policy Exchange

Policy Exchange is a British right-wing[1] conservative[2][3][4][5] think tank based in London. In 2007 it was described in The Daily Telegraph as "the largest, but also the most influential think tank on the right".[6] Although Policy Exchange is a registered charity, [7] it refuses to disclose the sources of its funding and is ranked as one of the least transparent think tanks in the UK. It was founded in 2002 by the Conservative MPs Francis Maude and Archie Norman, and Nick Boles, who later also became a Tory MP.

There's 3 studies which point towards the original point, one by a university, one by the UK govt and one by capital economics which all show immigration raises house and rental prices. The how much by is the disputed part.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4203 on: Today at 10:11:08 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:49:35 am
The last half dozen posts, for me, highlight the problem in terms of getting to grips with it.
One side are saying immigration is causing house prices to rise (and the same argument will hold for demand on other services, just that instead of price rises we find longer waiting lists). The other side emphatically saying its not immigration, it's greedy landlords.
Now in a socialist world wed have enough social housing for this not to be an issue, but we live in a capitalist country. Landlords will mostly raise rents to what the market will bear. If that market will pay more because of immigrants then if course prices will go up. We also anectdoy have to factor in that immigrants will pay more than. 'locals' because they wi share more.
Until we have an acceptance that immigration could be a significant factor then it's a pointless debate.

--edit-- I will add, interest rates and regulation have seen landlords exit the market. Further pushing prices up. And those that stay have to cover large mortgage increases, especially as they are likely interest only mortgages.

Oh I completely agree there's many factors as to why rents and house prices are unaffordable - the UK is very bad at building homes, one constraint to building new houses is a shortage of skilled labour.

Planning laws are a complete shambles, the selling of council houses and not replacing them is a big contributor.

My main point was it does have an effect, but there is no conclusive evidence to say in terms of rental/housing prices how much they go up per % increase of immigration.

But to deny it completely is what helps the rise of the right who run solely on an anti immigration rhetoric.   
jacobs chains

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4204 on: Today at 10:16:14 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:49:35 am
The last half dozen posts, for me, highlight the problem in terms of getting to grips with it.
One side are saying immigration is causing house prices to rise (and the same argument will hold for demand on other services, just that instead of price rises we find longer waiting lists). The other side emphatically saying its not immigration, it's greedy landlords.
Now in a socialist world wed have enough social housing for this not to be an issue, but we live in a capitalist country. Landlords will mostly raise rents to what the market will bear. If that market will pay more because of immigrants then if course prices will go up. We also anectdoy have to factor in that immigrants will pay more than. 'locals' because they wi share more.
Until we have an acceptance that immigration could be a significant factor then it's a pointless debate.

--edit-- I will add, interest rates and regulation have seen landlords exit the market. Further pushing prices up. And those that stay have to cover large mortgage increases, especially as they are likely interest only mortgages.

I think that, as with most things in politics and economics, there are nuances. Does immigration increase demand and thus the cost of rented houses? Well, obviously, yes. Is it the biggest factor in the price rise? I don't think so. I'd suggest low mortgage rates lead to a massive increase in small time landlords now feeling the pinch and ramping up rent or leaving the market is a much bigger factor. Also, something that's often missed, is the amount of the nation's housing stock held off market by the seriously wealth.

My point though was that in a world where the truth has become seriously devalued, it's best to know who's behind the words you are taking as fact.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4205 on: Today at 10:17:16 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:11:08 am

But to deny it completely is what helps the rise of the right who run solely on an anti immigration rhetoric.

Which you seem extremely happy to continue to perpetuate.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4206 on: Today at 10:20:21 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:17:16 am
Which you seem extremely happy to continue to perpetuate.

No, I've provided an opinion which is backed by evidence. Just because you don't like it or disagree with it, doesn't make it "rhetoric".
jacobs chains

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4207 on: Today at 10:24:16 am
    Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:05:28 am
    There's 3 studies which point towards the original point, one by a university, one by the UK govt and one by capital economics which all show immigration raises house and rental prices. The how much by is the disputed part.

    • In 2018, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (Tory) used a model from the University of Reading, suggesting a 1% rise in households led to 2%, rise in house prices. Therefore, the 4.8 million increase in foreign-born households between 1991 and 2016, means immigration could be responsible for an estimated 21% increase in house prices over this period.
    So a projection then, and not by the University but by the Tory government.
    • one by the UK govt
    That'll be the Tories then.
    [/list]

    Honestly I thought I'd given enough pointers as to who Capital Economics are.
    Lisan Al Gaib

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4208 on: Today at 10:29:11 am
    Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:20:21 am
    No, I've provided an opinion which is backed by evidence. Just because you don't like it or disagree with it, doesn't make it "rhetoric".

    No you've presented "research" by right wing companies as fact. The same right wing who hate immigrants and seek to frame all that is wrong in this country upon them.
    cornishscouser92

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4209 on: Today at 10:32:12 am
    Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:24:16 am
      • In 2018, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (Tory) used a model from the University of Reading, suggesting a 1% rise in households led to 2%, rise in house prices. Therefore, the 4.8 million increase in foreign-born households between 1991 and 2016, means immigration could be responsible for an estimated 21% increase in house prices over this period.
      So a projection then, and not by the University but by the Tory government.
      • one by the UK govt
      That'll be the Tories then.

    Honestly I thought I'd given enough pointers as to who Capital Economics are.

    The 2008 NHPAU, Affordability still matters report estimates the key drivers of house prices and their relationship with affordability sets out that holding all else equal:

    If the number of households increases by 1% (Demand), house prices would increase by about 2%
    A 1% rise in real incomes (Demand) would increase house prices by 2%
    If interest rates increase by one percentage point (Demand) then house prices would fall by around 3%
    If housing stock increases by 1% (Supply), house prices would fall by around 2%

    Labour'y enough for you?
    Lisan Al Gaib

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4210 on: Today at 10:33:30 am
    Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:32:12 am
    The 2008 NHPAU, Affordability still matters report estimates the key drivers of house prices and their relationship with affordability sets out that holding all else equal:

    If the number of households increases by 1% (Demand), house prices would increase by about 2%
    A 1% rise in real incomes (Demand) would increase house prices by 2%
    If interest rates increase by one percentage point (Demand) then house prices would fall by around 3%
    If housing stock increases by 1% (Supply), house prices would fall by around 2%

    Labour'y enough for you?

    This doesn't blame immigrants...
    filopastry

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4211 on: Today at 10:33:50 am
    On the other hand you kind of need immigration to provide the workforce to do the building.

    We have a labour shortage in many key areas and as the country's demographics get older that is something that you can only really address through migration
    cornishscouser92

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4212 on: Today at 10:37:08 am
    Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:29:11 am
    No you've presented "research" by right wing companies as fact. The same right wing who hate immigrants and seek to frame all that is wrong in this country upon them.

    I've presented several sources of data all of which point towards it being a contributing factor, not the decisive factor. Just because they do not subscribe to your view does not mean they're wrong. Clearly when the UK builds 230k houses, but has a net migration of +680K, this will impact upon prices over a period of time just on the basics of supply and demand.

    No one here has said they hate immigrants, it was purely a debate about the numbers allowed to migrate and potential impacts.
    Draex

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4213 on: Today at 10:37:45 am
    Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:07:00 am
    I'm not sure it's growing, I think they are just emboldened by Brexit, social media and, seemingly unregulated, traditional media creating a feedback loop of normalised hate. Ideas that most would consider abhorrent would once have been shared with likeminded dicks at the pub or work. Now they can now be shared with millions, creating a sense of shared values and community.

    Imagine the news feed on your phone was GB News, what sort of view of the world would you have?

    Sorry yes, a very pertinent point, they were always there they are now just openly as so.
    cornishscouser92

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4214 on: Today at 10:38:21 am
    Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:33:50 am
    On the other hand you kind of need immigration to provide the workforce to do the building.

    We have a labour shortage in many key areas and as the country's demographics get older that is something that you can only really address through migration

    Correct, pros and cons to it and a very nuanced debate.
    For example high levels of immigration impacts on services. However, the NHS wouldn't function without immigration.
    Red Beret

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4215 on: Today at 10:39:20 am
    Cut services to the bone
    Give the money to your rich mates
    When services collapse, blame immigrants for straining the system.

    Textbook Tory.
    cornishscouser92

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4216 on: Today at 10:40:33 am
    Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:33:30 am
    This doesn't blame immigrants...

    No it's based on supply and demand, currently we are increasing demand but not supply by enough. Hence price increases. However, there are other factors at play, such as higher interest rates etc.
    Yorkykopite

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4217 on: Today at 10:41:50 am
    Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:29:11 am
    No you've presented "research" by right wing companies as fact. The same right wing who hate immigrants and seek to frame all that is wrong in this country upon them.

    This is very unfair.
    billyliddell01

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4218 on: Today at 10:42:10 am
    TepidT2O

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4219 on: Today at 10:42:26 am
    Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:33:50 am
    On the other hand you kind of need immigration to provide the workforce to do the building.

    We have a labour shortage in many key areas and as the country's demographics get older that is something that you can only really address through migration
    Agreed.   You also need some control of immigration to ensure you have enough services and facilities to serve the area. Last years numbers seemed wildly high and I wonder if services can cope with swings like that?

    Also, it seems bonkers that we now have nearly no EU immigration and huge amounts from outside of Europe. Id have thought immigration from Europe would be the most desirable  as were so closely aligned with them ?
    Draex

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4220 on: Today at 10:43:30 am
    Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:20 am
    Cut services to the bone
    Give the money to your rich mates
    When services collapse, blame immigrants for straining the system.

    Textbook Tory.



    Always
    Lisan Al Gaib

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4221 on: Today at 10:46:39 am
    Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:50 am
    This is very unfair.

    How so? The right wing do seek to blame all that is wrong in this country on immigration and cornishscouser has presented research from right wing think tanks or the Tory government's own assertion of a study which can only be considered as highly biased and irrelevant.

    Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:20 am
    Cut services to the bone
    Give the money to your rich mates
    When services collapse, blame immigrants for straining the system.

    Textbook Tory.
    Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:43:30 am


    Always

    This. Completely.
    Elmo!

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4222 on: Today at 10:47:46 am
    It's fairly simple to me. It is a supply and demand issue, so you can either fix that by reducing demand (cut immigration) or increase supply (build housing/schools/hospitals etc). Given we evidently do need immigrants to fill job vacancies, it's extremely obvious to me it's not the amount of immigration that is the issue, it's the lack of building infrastructure, and the blame for that lies entirely with the Tories.
    Sammy5IsAlive

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4223 on: Today at 10:48:49 am
    Coming late to the discussion - but for half the country a rise in house prices (i.e. the value of what is likely their largest asset) is a good thing. The trick is to get your redistributive policies (inheritance tax/taxes on landlords profits as a couple of examples) right so that that gain is not just concentrated in the half of the country that own property but also shared with the other half. If you can do that then in terms of property prices at least immigration is a net benefit to everyone.
    Draex

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4224 on: Today at 10:49:55 am
    Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:47:46 am
    It's fairly simple to me. It is a supply and demand issue, so you can either fix that by reducing demand (cut immigration) or increase supply (build housing/schools/hospitals etc). Given we evidently do need immigrants to fill job vacancies, it's extremely obvious to me it's not the amount of immigration that is the issue, it's the lack of building infrastructure, and the blame for that lies entirely with the Tories.

    And fix the building of affordable housing, rather than building for the private (rich) land lords to rent out at inflated rates.
    Lisan Al Gaib

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4225 on: Today at 10:50:22 am
    Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:47:46 am
    It's fairly simple to me. It is a supply and demand issue, so you can either fix that by reducing demand (cut immigration) or increase supply (build housing/schools/hospitals etc). Given we evidently do need immigrants to fill job vacancies, it's extremely obvious to me it's not the amount of immigration that is the issue, it's the lack of building infrastructure, and the blame for that lies entirely with the Tories.

    I couldn't agree more with this.
    jacobs chains

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4226 on: Today at 10:50:50 am
    Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:32:12 am
    The 2008 NHPAU, Affordability still matters report estimates the key drivers of house prices and their relationship with affordability sets out that holding all else equal:

    If the number of households increases by 1% (Demand), house prices would increase by about 2%
    A 1% rise in real incomes (Demand) would increase house prices by 2%
    If interest rates increase by one percentage point (Demand) then house prices would fall by around 3%
    If housing stock increases by 1% (Supply), house prices would fall by around 2%

    Labour'y enough for you?

    Well it doesn't say 'it's all them forins fault' so it's a start, but I don't see what a report from 16 years ago, from an organisation that doesn't exist anymore has to do with anything.

    Look, it would be insane to suggest an increase in demand doesn't result in an increase in cost (where supply is restricted). What I would say is that regurgitating the views of the far right as fact, and using it as the main pillar of your argument, doesn't wash.

    How they broke Britain by James O'Brien should be a set text at schools. It explains quite clearly how sources of information that sound authoritative are often funded and controlled by people with horrific views.

    filopastry

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4227 on: Today at 10:53:54 am
    Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:49:55 am
    And fix the building of affordable housing, rather than building for the private (rich) land lords to rent out at inflated rates.

    The other problem with this at the moment though is that building costs are massively higher than they used to be.

    When I did my last home insurance the rebuild costs for the house had basically doubled from 5 or 6 years ago
    cornishscouser92

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4228 on: Today at 10:55:03 am
    Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:46:39 am
    How so? The right wing do seek to blame all that is wrong in this country on immigration and cornishscouser has presented research from right wing think tanks or the Tory government's own assertion of a study which can only be considered as highly biased and irrelevant.

    This. Completely.
    I'm not right wing
    I haven't blamed all our problems on migrants - the economy needs some migration we are an ageing population with skill shortages.
    I have suggested +680k is unsustainable and continuing to do this, will mean a housing shortage is made worse, unless we build 800k homes a year - which no party is proposing.
    I've also presented evidence from a Spanish academic from a respected university which broadly agrees with the principle, granted it's in another country. However, the principle still remains the same. Just because the government is one which you do not like doesn't mean you can discount their assertions, unless you have evidence to the contrary - not just 'fuck the tories'.
    cornishscouser92

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4229 on: Today at 10:59:35 am
    Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:50:50 am
    Well it doesn't say 'it's all them forins fault' so it's a start, but I don't see what a report from 16 years ago, from an organisation that doesn't exist anymore has to do with anything.

    Look, it would be insane to suggest an increase in demand doesn't result in an increase in cost (where supply is restricted). What I would say is that regurgitating the views of the far right as fact, and using it as the main pillar of your argument, doesn't wash.

    How they broke Britain by James O'Brien should be a set text at schools. It explains quite clearly how sources of information that sound authoritative are often funded and controlled by people with horrific views.

    It was backing my point regarding supply and demand - it's not a study looking specifically at migration and the impacts on housing costs. There are very few on this actually. It would be a good area for some research. But as there are multi factored reasons why prices increase and decrease it would be hard to pin it to a % of immigration increase and interest rate increase %.

    I've clearly said and on multiple times this is not the only reason prices (particularly in the rental sector) over the last few years have sky rocketed. I've said it's a multitude of reasons. The current level of migration is not sustainable purely on a practical basis was the main thesis of my argument.
    Draex

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4230 on: Today at 11:01:41 am
    Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:53:54 am
    The other problem with this at the moment though is that building costs are massively higher than they used to be.

    When I did my last home insurance the rebuild costs for the house had basically doubled from 5 or 6 years ago

    Yep everything has gone up, the likes of Ofcom, Ofwat, Ofgem are all completely unfit for purpose they are basically enabling rich greedy people to siphon of billions in profit and not improve basic services as a reasonable rate.

    Imagine a country where the likes of EDF have been allowed to rake in billions and back home in France they use it to discount their publics energy.
    west_london_red

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4231 on: Today at 11:05:39 am
    Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:52:19 am
    The main parties have played a big part in it. Immigration is too high for what our infrastructure can handle; it shouldnt be taboo to say that. Theyve had zero idea on how to deal with it for a long time and neither Labour or the Tories seem to have a clue on how to get a grip on it moving forwards. If people cant get a doctors appointment, a school place, a home etc because of overwhelming demand on some services they will start lashing out.

    The last 20 odd posts show exactly why it cant be discussed sensibly, all nuance goes out of the window, either your a racist or you want open borders
    Red Beret

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4232 on: Today at 11:10:03 am
    What steps can Labour take to overhaul and renew infrastructure within a reasonable amount of time? If money is being creamed off rather than being invested, how to Labour plug that hole?

    Creating entirely new regulators from scratch would take ages. Can Labour grant the existing regulators sweeping new powers, and the resources to enforce them?

    There's more to this than simply making money available. The money needs to be spent, the people need to be hired, the systems rebuilt etc.
    jacobs chains

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4233 on: Today at 11:10:24 am
    Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:59:35 am
    It was backing my point regarding supply and demand - it's not a study looking specifically at migration and the impacts on housing costs. There are very few on this actually. It would be a good area for some research. But as there are multi factored reasons why prices increase and decrease it would be hard to pin it to a % of immigration increase and interest rate increase %.

    I've clearly said and on multiple times this is not the only reason prices (particularly in the rental sector) over the last few years have sky rocketed. I've said it's a multitude of reasons. The current level of migration is not sustainable purely on a practical basis was the main thesis of my argument.

    Okay, that's a reasonable position that I'd be happy to shake hands on (not that you need your views validated by me  :) ). I find demand lead immigration is a sensible answer to the countries needs but other's will disagree.

    Just one last question. Were you aware of the right wing nature of Capital Economics when you used them as evidence to support your initial point?
    Draex

    Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
    Reply #4234 on: Today at 11:12:33 am
    Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:10:03 am
    What steps can Labour take to overhaul and renew infrastructure within a reasonable amount of time? If money is being creamed off rather than being invested, how to Labour plug that hole?

    Creating entirely new regulators from scratch would take ages. Can Labour grant the existing regulators sweeping new powers, and the resources to enforce them?

    There's more to this than simply making money available. The money needs to be spent, the people need to be hired, the systems rebuilt etc.

    Reversing things like this https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/jul/09/osborne-tears-up-planning-laws-londoners-build-extra-storeys-on-homes but it will take time.

    And sorting out things like this..

    https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-great-climate-fight#:~:text=Climate%20change%20can%20be%20stopped,money%20at%20the%20same%20time.

    The torys are actively blocking onshore windfarms being built.
