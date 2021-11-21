The last half dozen posts, for me, highlight the problem in terms of getting to grips with it.

One side are saying immigration is causing house prices to rise (and the same argument will hold for demand on other services, just that instead of price rises we find longer waiting lists). The other side emphatically saying its not immigration, it's greedy landlords.

Now in a socialist world wed have enough social housing for this not to be an issue, but we live in a capitalist country. Landlords will mostly raise rents to what the market will bear. If that market will pay more because of immigrants then if course prices will go up. We also anectdoy have to factor in that immigrants will pay more than. 'locals' because they wi share more.

Until we have an acceptance that immigration could be a significant factor then it's a pointless debate.



--edit-- I will add, interest rates and regulation have seen landlords exit the market. Further pushing prices up. And those that stay have to cover large mortgage increases, especially as they are likely interest only mortgages.