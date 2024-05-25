« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4080 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm
Friday's 7 way clusterf*ck debate is going to be marginally more interesting now. Mordaunt will have strict instructions to repeat the £2000 tax lie but I don't think her heart will be in it to sell it properly. I fully expect audience groans when she raises it.  Everyone on the panel (Libdems, Reform, Green, SNP, Plaid) will rip her to pieces for it given that taxes are highest under this government than any other government since WW2. I'll acknowledge that it's a little confounding that Starmer didn't make that simple point last night.

Farrage v Rayner and Mordaunt could make for some toe-curling TV. As his ego has grown, he's become much more boorish, tetchy and patronising. While Rayner should put him in his place at the right moments, Labour don't want Farrage to dominate the debate as it will just put immigration front and centre of the debate. Farrage doesn't have a policy for anything else other than the grotesque lie that immigration is the cause of everything wrong with the country.

Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4081 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm
"The Spectator has just ran the figures for the Tories' published tax plans."

"On Sunak's maths, it works out as £3,000 tax rise per household."

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/on-sunaks-maths-tories-will-lift-taxes-by-3000-per-household/
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4082 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:50:14 pm
"The Spectator has just ran the figures for the Tories' published tax plans."

"On Sunak's maths, it works out as £3,000 tax rise per household."

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/on-sunaks-maths-tories-will-lift-taxes-by-3000-per-household/
:lmao
mickeydocs

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4083 on: Today at 03:00:27 pm
I'll be voting for the first time in the UK General Election, and I'm really struggling to find information on the candidates in my constituency which is South Cambridgeshire. All I can see are five candidates that I have found on https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/elections/CB1%208RL/

This list does not including the sitting MP Anthony Browne (Cons).
Can someone please recommend a more site that has more comprehensive site on the candidates in my area?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4084 on: Today at 03:01:34 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:40:54 pm
When he became PM I was hoping he'd do better, but he never distanced himself from the lies of Boris and Liz and you just have to put him in the same category - another Tory liar.

What about him gave you hope ?
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4085 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm
It's doubly hard for labour as a socialist government should be looking to raise taxes to reduce NHS waiting lists, employ more police and teachers. Maybe even toughen up our borders and fill in potholes. But when most people are struggling to varying degrees that's a hard sell.
Tax the rich is probably the way to go. But labour are scared to say they'll do that.  On paper, of we could pull in half the wealth of the top 5%. How much each would that be per family? Obviously you can only pull that stunt once.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4086 on: Today at 03:07:38 pm
Will be interesting to see polling conduct today and tomorrow. Because, if it doesnt show a shift to the Tories (and we should expect one) they are right royally fucked
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4087 on: Today at 03:08:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:58:32 pm
:lmao
Aligning with the public's instinctive understanding of the situation according to the sky report above.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4088 on: Today at 03:09:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:05:23 pm
It's doubly hard for labour as a socialist government should be looking to raise taxes to reduce NHS waiting lists, employ more police and teachers. Maybe even toughen up our borders and fill in potholes. But when most people are struggling to varying degrees that's a hard sell.
Tax the rich is probably the way to go. But labour are scared to say they'll do that.  On paper, of we could pull in half the wealth of the top 5%. How much each would that be per family? Obviously you can only pull that stunt once.
Its much more likely labour raise borrowing. They will have their own set of fiscal rules and wont be confined by these absurd Tory ones.
Sometimes you have to borrow a little more, this is one of those times.
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4089 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:07:38 pm
Will be interesting to see polling conduct today and tomorrow. Because, if it doesnt show a shift to the Tories (and we should expect one) they are right royally fucked

Don't think it would move yet as today's polls will be based on fieldwork from the previous 2 days. The full effect (if any) should be felt by Friday.

Yougov have annoyingly changed their methodology mid-election in a way that they say will produce lower Labour leads, likely more in line with Opinium, JRP. First poll out today. Not a problem in itself but you can bet the Tories will wrongly claim that it shows a real change in the race.
TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4090 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm
Interesting

Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4091 on: Today at 03:16:46 pm
Remember 1992 when the Labour Party's "Jennifer's Ear" NHS political broadcast became a millstone around their necks for most of the campaign?

Sunak doesn't have Bozo's ability to waffle and bullshit his way out of scrutiny.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4092 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:00:27 pm
I'll be voting for the first time in the UK General Election, and I'm really struggling to find information on the candidates in my constituency which is South Cambridgeshire. All I can see are five candidates that I have found on https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/elections/CB1%208RL/

This list does not including the sitting MP Anthony Browne (Cons).
Can someone please recommend a more site that has more comprehensive site on the candidates in my area?
Vote Lib Dem if you want the Torys out.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4093 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:05:23 pm
It's doubly hard for labour as a socialist government should be looking to raise taxes to reduce NHS waiting lists, employ more police and teachers. Maybe even toughen up our borders and fill in potholes. But when most people are struggling to varying degrees that's a hard sell.
Tax the rich is probably the way to go. But labour are scared to say they'll do that. On paper, of we could pull in half the wealth of the top 5%. How much each would that be per family? Obviously you can only pull that stunt once.

Isn't this exactly what Starmer said last night in the debate?
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #4094 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:16:46 pm
Remember 1992 when the Labour Party's "Jennifer's Ear" NHS political broadcast became a millstone around their necks for most of the campaign?

Sunak doesn't have Bozo's ability to waffle and bullshit his way out of scrutiny.

God that was bad. I recall that the dad was a Labour voter and the grandad was a Tory. I'd be amazed if the marriage survived that.

Let's not forget the Sheffield rally either. "We're alright!"

In hindsight I don't think either was really a factor. That was my first voting election. I remember feeling utterly bereft afterwards although it did lead to 1997 which was one of the best political moments ever.
