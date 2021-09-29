A line like: If you did less talking and more doing, then maybe the country would not be in this terrible state.



He has to say something, I think he just acted too politely, actually stopping talking when Sunak butted in, I think the public need to be reminded, they say they are fed up with the nasty childish rows and it's up to Starmer to bring up that point, how the public want to hear us debate not the usual slanging match you are trying to create now, let me speak and wait your turn and you can respond then.To be honest Starmer has to defend how does debate as he refuses to get into these nasty slanging matches.Anyway, I think Starmer won the biggest point tonight and we saw it in the way Sunak reacted to it, Sunak wants to make this election about the future, that's not how it works, the governments record in office is always part of a election debate and as Starmer said Sunaks can't defend their record on anything.