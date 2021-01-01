I see no purpose in these debates, aside from the fact they end up saying fuck all apart from the pre written lines they always bring out and blaming the other party for something..
Nobody should be watching this thinking which of the two do I vote for?, its not black and white, if you dont like the labour party but are left leaning, you cant just jump to tory. They should be educating everyone on all the parties and policies in these time slots, not letting them argue like two brothers that support rival teams.
Yes, a bit like PMQs, the more they directly insulted eachother or even eachother's policies the more bored I got
Starmer should have stuck to his guns - his policies - and yeah, some attacks OK, but just to illustrate the difference
This didn't come off to me as Prime Minister-level debate.
Sunak plays dirty, we sort of expect it. Starmer bothered me a bit.
LIke, when asked how he'd do something (jnr doctor strike resolution for instance) - he was veering to attack Sunak
There was me sitting there just thinking If You're The Better Man For the Job Show You're Better for the Job