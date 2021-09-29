you should send that to his advisors 👏👏👏👏



I think Starmer should be kicking the bastard while is down. Go for the kill, reference that the British people are ready for change, effective leadership, and an end to miserable excuses. And how the Tories should expect - and rightfully so - to be heavily punished for their abject failures of the British people. And then tag on, you could could have got out the way a year or two a go, but you instead chose to hang on when the nation wanted you out. You are a disgrace.The point is, Starmer should mirror the anger felt by the public. This will make him a hero in their eyes and more will come out and vote for Labour, or even vote tactically to punish the Tories even further. The public are ripe for this (if Starmer can let go a little).