And what should he say when he's asked the question a second time because he's failed to answer it? It really wouldn't be a good look to just avoid it entirely.
That's easy enough, I think. Have a prepared, quick, pat answer and then immediately deliver the same line I posted before. And then, before he has a chance to respond to that, ask Sunak to then explain his experience of managing a household budget after the economy has been screwed by the former Chancellor and PM, and when wages have lagged way behind inflation.
Do not wait for answer and add, you cannot begin to explain why you so mismanaged the economy. And you cannot possibly explain what it is like to manage a household budget - you have no idea how most people live.
The point is, just hammer the bastard. Give him absolute shit, keep referring to his out-of-touch privilege, and that he is constitutionally incapable of ever understanding because he's never experienced these kinds of problems and never will.