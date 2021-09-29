Just been putting together some seats and betting odds for those who are interested.

Couple of value bets I've seen:



Reigate - Lib Dem @41.00 (Sky bet) - Election maps UK (EM) predicts Labour a close second, whilst Britain elects (BE) says LD's will come a close second, personally I'd favour the latter in Surrey as there will be plenty of ex Tories who won't vote Labour, but will vote LD. 41.00 is an absolutely ridiculous price, and well over what it should be. I was expecting 6's to 10's at most. Worth a £1.



Brecon - Lib Dem @5.00 (Will Hill) - EM has this neck and neck between Tory and LD, Britain elects predicts a LD gain. There's a big Lab tactical vote to squeeze, I'd be surprised if it doesn't go Lib dem. Think it's massively over priced at 5's. LD odds have tightened on Bet365.



Devon South - Lib Dem @2.5 (Bet 365) - Both BE and EM have this as a Lib dem gain, Liberals will be targeting South Devon where Labour won't throw their campaigners there. There's a decent Lab vote for tactical voting for the LD's. Be very surprised is this doesn't go LD.



Redditch - Lab @ 2.25 (Betfair/Paddy Power) - Both BE and EM have this as a Lab gain. Lab will throw resources at it as the West Mids is the route to number 10.



Bromsgrove - Lab @2.75 (Bet 365) - Saj Javid is standing down, 80% of the constituency owns a home - Mortgage costs crisis? All the predictions are it'll be very tight between Lab and Con



Goldaming and Ash - Lib Dem @ 2.38 (PP/Betfair) - Hunt's constituency, thinking there will be a LD gain here. Prediction sites are suggesting that will be the case. LD odds tightening on Bet365 and WH.



Skipton and Ripon - Lab @ 2.68 (Bet 365) - Electoral Calculus (EC) and EM think it'll be a Lab gain, BE says Tories hold on (just) so think this seat's pricing offers good value for a Lab victory.



Montgomeryshire - Con hold @2.5 (Will Hill) - Despite their troubles Con are predicted to hold this seat in every MRP I've seen, and on every prediction site.