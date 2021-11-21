« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 78197 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,533
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 09:54:24 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
If the past week is Labour's worse week then the Tories do have a serious problem.

One thing is clear - this isn't 1997 - and the lack of hope and belief in the country and therefore a hatred for the Tories is going to push the level of defeat to potentially historic levels.

I think the public had had enough of them a year ago and wanted an election then - Truss did for them. Leaving the election until now will probably result in an even poorer performance for them now. The Sunak campaign just looks like a car crash to me but what I would have found fascinating is if they still had Truss in charge doing the campaigning. I mean what sort of bat shit crazy policies would she be putting forward?
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,120
  • @tharris113
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 09:55:45 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:53:23 am
Well today is the day Kemi Badenoch launches what I'm sure the tories believe is their biggest weapon against labour today

Changing the equalities act to enshrine 'Law only applying to Biological sex rather than a persons medical definition of sex'.

If this doesn't move the needle with tory voters then they really have no hope. There will be no photos of bacon butties being eaten or questionable foreign policies views in the world that will mean a tory majority.
I suspect far few people are actually moved by the anti trans stuff than they realise.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,905
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:55:45 am
I suspect far few people are actually moved by the anti trans stuff than they realise.

Oh it's pointless for the vast majority of non-ignorant people. But this will go straight to the hearts of hardcore tories and potential Reform idiots.

So if this doesn't move the polls in any meaningful way then its more than game over for the tories. It will be an extinction level event for them
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 10:14:10 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:55:45 am
I suspect far few people are actually moved by the anti trans stuff than they realise.

Badenoch was really pissing me off this morning, Im already in low mood over Rob Burrows. The realisation that they are no longer the government was a huge relief
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:55:45 am
I suspect far few people are actually moved by the anti trans stuff than they realise.

Far few would be directly concerned, however it will be sold as another example of Labour destroying the social fabric of the UK.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,070
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 10:24:33 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:54:24 am
I think the public had had enough of them a year ago and wanted an election then - Truss did for them. Leaving the election until now will probably result in an even poorer performance for them now. The Sunak campaign just looks like a car crash to me but what I would have found fascinating is if they still had Truss in charge doing the campaigning. I mean what sort of bat shit crazy policies would she be putting forward?
 ;D

That's why Sunak called the election when he did. It finally dawned on him that the situation wasn't improving - or at best, barely; certainly not enough to move the needle in the time they had left. If anything, it was only going to get worse. The party clearly wasn't ready for it; I don't think even he was ready for it. I think he had been rolling it around in his head for a few months, then spent a couple of weeks brooding over the local election results before snapping and going "fuck it!" It's pure damage limitation at this point.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:02:49 am
Oh it's pointless for the vast majority of non-ignorant people. But this will go straight to the hearts of hardcore tories and potential Reform idiots.

So if this doesn't move the polls in any meaningful way then its more than game over for the tories. It will be an extinction level event for them

Going further and further to the right to appeal to a minority of voters because the Tory heartlands are under threat. But you can't stay there indefinitely - not if you have any ideas about returning to power.

The smart thing would be to fight the centre ground, take the short term hit from Reform on the extreme right, and hope they're just a flash in the pan who will evaporate after the election. Then the knuckle draggers will return to the Tories because they have nowhere else to go.

Instead they're chasing after the extremist vote by going down the same culture war path as the Republicans. That might work in a two party system, but moderate UK voters are less likely to hold their nose and vote Tory when they can switch to another party.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:17:41 pm
This godforsaken country is a glutton for punishment. They will never be done permanently.
The damage and punishment they wreaked upon the working class from 79 to 97 was astounding but the electorate voted them in by sizeable majorities time after time .gluttons for punishment indeed .youd think once they were out it would a case of people never trusting them again but oh no, by 2010 we were promised austerity from them and by god did they give it and the great British public begged for it .again voting for them time after time when its clear as day they were just a bunch of corrupt gangsters .
Labour will get in but dont rule the tories out getting in again after one term .they know how to play the electorate and they will say and do anything to achieve their aims.they will be back ,more evil ,dangerous and worse than ever and the public will beg them for it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,230
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 10:38:05 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:02:49 am
Oh it's pointless for the vast majority of non-ignorant people. But this will go straight to the hearts of hardcore tories and potential Reform idiots.

So if this doesn't move the polls in any meaningful way then its more than game over for the tories. It will be an extinction level event for them
Yes. I think they know they are fighting on two flanks.  Nothing they throw at labour sticks, but they might win back some reform votes. I doubt it will get them over the line in more than a handful of constituencies, but when you are a queen, two rooks a, bishop a knight and bunch of pawns down your options are rather limited.

Switching...
I read somewhere that most of the electorate think 100 million is more than a billion. Do you think this is true?  It came up as trying to explain why voters don't see the problems cause by having the mega rich.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,607
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 10:39:35 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:53:23 am
Well today is the day Kemi Badenoch launches what I'm sure the tories believe is their biggest weapon against labour today

Changing the equalities act to enshrine 'Law only applying to Biological sex rather than a persons medical definition of sex'.

They are fully going with the 'Women can't have willies' and 'Gender neutral toilets' tropes. Nicely timed with Pride month shows that the irony is not lost on anyone...

If this doesn't move the needle with tory voters then they really have no hope. There will be no photos of bacon butties being eaten or questionable foreign policies views in the world that will mean a tory majority.

Well they have had 14 years to amend the Equality Act 2010 so they have allowed Willy owners to masquerade as women for 14 years. Swinish behaviour and the Mail should do one of their specials complete with images showing bearded Willy owning chaps queuing up to use Ladies changing rooms and toilets.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,377
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 10:42:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:24:33 am
That's why Sunak called the election when he did. It finally dawned on him that the situation wasn't improving - or at best, barely; certainly not enough to move the needle in the time they had left. If anything, it was only going to get worse. The party clearly wasn't ready for it; I don't think even he was ready for it. I think he had been rolling it around in his head for a few months, then spent a couple of weeks brooding over the local election results before snapping and going "fuck it!" It's pure damage limitation at this point.

 

I think Sunak wanted an autumn election, but called the election earlier than he wanted to because he was facing a VoNC, the Tory campaign has been hilariously car crash ever since.
Logged
#Sausages

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,188
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:38:05 am

Switching...
I read somewhere that most of the electorate think 100 million is more than a billion. Do you think this is true?  It came up as trying to explain why voters don't see the problems cause by having the mega rich.

Wouldnt surprise me, I dont think its just an issue when it comes to understanding how rich the mega rich are, but also where government spends its/our money as that tends to be quoted in billions. It might also be explained by the fact the UK and US at least in the past used to define a billion differently but cant remember which was bigger and how they were different.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:50:25 am
Wouldnt surprise me, I dont think its just an issue when it comes to understanding how rich the mega rich are, but also where government spends its/our money as that tends to be quoted in billions. It might also be explained by the fact the UK and US at least in the past used to define a billion differently but cant remember which was bigger and how they were different.

A British Billion was more than an American billion and pissed used to mean drunk.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,230
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:53:49 am
A British Billion was more than an American billion and pissed used to mean drunk.

Yes,
we went with the eminently sensible million million.
But they went with thousand million. Presumably so their funds sounded bigger.
And we've copied.
Not sure if thousand million is defined as a billion only in terms of money.  Maybe a billion light years away is a million million.

Google, here I come.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,230
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 10:58:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:50:25 am
Wouldnt surprise me, I dont think its just an issue when it comes to understanding how rich the mega rich are, but also where government spends its/our money as that tends to be quoted in billions. It might also be explained by the fact the UK and US at least in the past used to define a billion differently but cant remember which was bigger and how they were different.

Yeah, I can't imagine a billion of anything. either definition.
Like will a billion pound coins fill a house, a warehouse a stadium?

Might make more sense to measure in terms of say squad value of Man City . And I'm only picking them as they won the league. Just go with the published transfer fees. Probably about a billion.
Then say we spend 40 man city squads on defence, 200 on NHS , 600 on  pensions.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:22:50 am
Far few would be directly concerned, however it will be sold as another example of Labour destroying the social fabric of the UK.

Meanwhile Labour are launching their defence strategy and showing the UK they're a serious party whilst the Tories are shouting "DO YOU KNOW WHAT A WOMAN IS?!" to everyone
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:01:34 am
Meanwhile Labour are launching their defence strategy and showing the UK they're a serious party whilst the Tories are shouting "DO YOU KNOW WHAT A WOMAN IS?!" to everyone

Indeed. As polling day comes nearer I hope that Labour makes this explicit. The choice is between a serious party of government and a frivolous debating society.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 11:08:35 am »
Frottage apparently making an emergency announcement this afternoon.... standing after all?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:56:20 am
Yes,
we went with the eminently sensible million million.
But they went with thousand million. Presumably so their funds sounded bigger.
And we've copied.
Not sure if thousand million is defined as a billion only in terms of money.  Maybe a billion light years away is a million million.

Google, here I come.

A trillion is now a million x million.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
A billion being a million million never made sense to me, it's far too big a gap, plus we generally deal in factors of a thousand when dealing with units of measurement. I hate to say it but the Americans got this one right.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,742
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 11:15:36 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:11:16 am
A billion being a million million never made sense to me, it's far too big a gap, plus we generally deal in factors of a thousand when dealing with units of measurement. I hate to say it but the Americans got this one right.

This explains it all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYqfVE-fykk
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 11:15:40 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:11:16 am
A billion being a million million never made sense to me, it's far too big a gap, plus we generally deal in factors of a thousand when dealing with units of measurement. I hate to say it but the Americans got this one right.

Apparently it was the French.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »

At this point Im glad for Starmer to take the high road and win with dignity and integrity. Let those c*nts go into the gutter, it wont work this time because the Tories are the unstable, irresponsible option.

I think the debate tomorrow could be a watershed moment. Sunak needs to move the dial so will come out hard trying to represent passion but it will sound whiny and slightly deranged. Starmer just needs to be calm, composed and be the adult in the room. At the right moment he can take Sunak to task for what the Tories have done to the country and say youve had 14 years, you failed.

If Starmer bests him, the Tories will break into infighting and meltdown. Genuinely starting to think they may finish with fewer than 100 seats.

Had Sunak condemned the hard right and fought for the centre ground, he would have lost but by a smaller margin. And he would have retained some credibility. All the more reason why hell leave for California afterwards.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 11:22:22 am »
Another Redfield and Wilton mega poll out today
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,271
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 11:23:10 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:08:35 am
Frottage apparently making an emergency announcement this afternoon.... standing after all?

Either standing in Clacton or stepping down Reform candidates in Tory seats probably.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:10 am
Either standing in Clacton or stepping down Reform candidates in Tory seats probably.

I doubt the latter, and it would likely be Tice announcing that anyway.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 11:29:58 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:24:16 am
I doubt the latter, and it would likely be Tice announcing that anyway.

Yes Reform's game in this one is going after the Tories and cause as much damage as possible
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:08:35 am
Frottage apparently making an emergency announcement this afternoon.... standing after all?

As someone with cash on the Tories getting under 50 seats I hope so. Could be the absolute death knell for the Tories if the squeeze from the right starts to gain momentum.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,271
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 11:31:38 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:24:16 am
I doubt the latter, and it would likely be Tice announcing that anyway.

Maybe he's announcing he's going on Big Brother. Or Celebrity The Chase.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 