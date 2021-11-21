I think the public had had enough of them a year ago and wanted an election then - Truss did for them. Leaving the election until now will probably result in an even poorer performance for them now. The Sunak campaign just looks like a car crash to me but what I would have found fascinating is if they still had Truss in charge doing the campaigning. I mean what sort of bat shit crazy policies would she be putting forward?





Oh it's pointless for the vast majority of non-ignorant people. But this will go straight to the hearts of hardcore tories and potential Reform idiots.



So if this doesn't move the polls in any meaningful way then its more than game over for the tories. It will be an extinction level event for them



That's why Sunak called the election when he did. It finally dawned on him that the situation wasn't improving - or at best, barely; certainly not enough to move the needle in the time they had left. If anything, it was only going to get worse. The party clearly wasn't ready for it; I don't think even he was ready for it. I think he had been rolling it around in his head for a few months, then spent a couple of weeks brooding over the local election results before snapping and going "fuck it!" It's pure damage limitation at this point.Going further and further to the right to appeal to a minority of voters because the Tory heartlands are under threat. But you can't stay there indefinitely - not if you have any ideas about returning to power.The smart thing would be to fight the centre ground, take the short term hit from Reform on the extreme right, and hope they're just a flash in the pan who will evaporate after the election. Then the knuckle draggers will return to the Tories because they have nowhere else to go.Instead they're chasing after the extremist vote by going down the same culture war path as the Republicans. That might work in a two party system, but moderate UK voters are less likely to hold their nose and vote Tory when they can switch to another party.