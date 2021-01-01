« previous next »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
If the past week is Labour's worse week then the Tories do have a serious problem.

One thing is clear - this isn't 1997 - and the lack of hope and belief in the country and therefore a hatred for the Tories is going to push the level of defeat to potentially historic levels.

I think the public had had enough of them a year ago and wanted an election then - Truss did for them. Leaving the election until now will probably result in an even poorer performance for them now. The Sunak campaign just looks like a car crash to me but what I would have found fascinating is if they still had Truss in charge doing the campaigning. I mean what sort of bat shit crazy policies would she be putting forward?
 ;D
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:53:23 am
Well today is the day Kemi Badenoch launches what I'm sure the tories believe is their biggest weapon against labour today

Changing the equalities act to enshrine 'Law only applying to Biological sex rather than a persons medical definition of sex'.

If this doesn't move the needle with tory voters then they really have no hope. There will be no photos of bacon butties being eaten or questionable foreign policies views in the world that will mean a tory majority.
I suspect far few people are actually moved by the anti trans stuff than they realise.
