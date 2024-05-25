« previous next »
Quote from: koptommy93 on June  1, 2024, 11:27:46 pm
agree, but depending on the size of the majority it could be pretty impossible for them to get it all back in one go

Oh they won't get it back in one go, definitely. It's a case of whether they show signs of recovery or whether their donors decide that they're done, permanently.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  1, 2024, 11:58:39 pm
The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.

Good. I was hoping something like that would happen. Hopefully that's one seat that the Tories are screwed on. They might not even have time to replace him.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  1, 2024, 11:58:39 pm
The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.
  Good, hope it hits the front pages.
It was gimmick Saturday, yesterday. Giving us football back. thank you soo much. The Tories then turn themselves into the Post Code lottery to give out, to some lucky town(s) out there, 20million quid, a pop. Someone is most definitely knocking on my fucking door.. and Starmer gives us Diane Abbott. Sound. Cheers.

Golden Saturday has got nothing on the national pride and satisfaction that must have swept across the country after such benevolent grasps of desperationGod I love politics, thank the lord, its not as stoic and riddled with morels and conviction, as it is in the American political tides.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  1, 2024, 11:58:39 pm
The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.

Haha,
 I read the article (in the telegraph admittedly).  I suppose, if he is a popular constituency MP, it's not unreasonable.  A bit desperate.
(I still cling to the belief that some MPs , even Tory ones, do actually mostly do good).

Is it a bit mad that we have local MPs representing us nationally? Are there many conflicts of interest in doing this? I can't imagine much national policy contradicts what would work locally.  Probably what makes sense is for 'big' government to set things like general tax levels, but leave spend on say hospitals or care homes to local councils?  Maybe we should elect the head and key members of local councils at the same time.
Quote from: koptommy93 on June  1, 2024, 11:27:46 pm
agree, but depending on the size of the majority it could be pretty impossible for them to get it all back in one go

It took them a couple of election cycles last time an ill judged war and a world wide financial crash to get back into power.

Cockroaches.
Kuennsberg trying her best to keep the Abbott story going saying its derailed Labours campaign. But somehow Labours lead is growing and the public say they have the best campaign so far.

Tories have moved on to trying to scare pensioners. Truly desperate.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:22:04 am
Kuennsberg trying her best to keep the Abbott story going saying its derailed Labours campaign. But somehow Labours lead is growing and the public say they have the best campaign so far.

Tories have moved on to trying to scare pensioners. Truly desperate.

I find it incredulous she is allowed to report on politics. One of the most bias tory fangirls I've ever seen.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:06:15 am
I read the article (in the telegraph admittedly).  I suppose, if he is a popular constituency MP, it's not unreasonable.  A bit desperate.
(I still cling to the belief that some MPs , even Tory ones, do actually mostly do good).

Yeah, I'd not heard of him so looked up his general record, he seems to be pretty sensible - Remain-voting One Nationer, said in his maiden speech that he would be holding his own party's government to account where necessary and he wasn't one of the ones that went out to bat for Johnson (which isn't quite as good as outright calling for him to resign). Supposedly when asked why he was a Tory he said his dad told him it was the "least worst option". I have no idea what his constituency actually thinks of him as a local MP.

My take is that he's one of those that's been desperate for a career in politics - first a Tory local councillor in his 20s, then at 30 he stood for Parliament in 2017 (elsewhere), then failed to get selected in yet another seat before managing to become the candidate for High Peak and take advantage of the 2019 Boris Effect to squeak in. Now with such a slim majority he's about to see it all flushed away. From his Commons history he'd have believably made the Labour leap at any point in the last 2 years and remain the MP, but he's left it too late and is now forced to just pretend!

I will say though that every single picture of him seems to feature the same annoying smirk somehow.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:22:04 am
Kuennsberg trying her best to keep the Abbott story going saying its derailed Labours campaign. But somehow Labours lead is growing and the public say they have the best campaign so far.

Tories have moved on to trying to scare pensioners. Truly desperate.

Ordinarily that would be preaching to the choir, but Deform has them rattled.

The Tories are in a bind. Publicly they have to be seen to be going after Labour; but Labour isn't the threat to them. That fight was done before it started.

I think I might skip the Beeb's election coverage on the night though. Trying to turn Diane Abbot into a scandal isn't a good look for them.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:22:04 am
Kuennsberg trying her best to keep the Abbott story going saying it’s derailed Labour’s campaign. But somehow Labour’s lead is growing and the public say they have the best campaign so far.

Tories have moved on to trying to scare pensioners. Truly desperate.

Hopefully there will be tears before bedtime when she presents Election Night on the BBC.
She'll be in knots trying to spin it as positively as possible for the Tories.

I was reading the live feed on the BBC News after it was announced that Dianne Abbott was going to stand, and they had the views of the BBC Chief Correspondent, followed by the press release by the Conservative Party.

They were almost identical, as if the BBC had taken the Tory press release and put it through Chatgpt to change the wording slightly.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:27:37 am
Hopefully there will be tears before bedtime when she presents Election Night on the BBC.
She'll be in knots trying to spin it as positively as possible for the Tories.

I was reading the live feed on the BBC News after it was announced that Dianne Abbott was going to stand, and they had the views of the BBC Chief Correspondent, followed by the press release by the Conservative Party.

They were almost identical, as if the BBC had taken the Tory press release and put it through Chatgpt to change the wording slightly.
As Jill keeps saying, why are you surprised? The Tories have politicised the BBC and placed their own individuals at the heart of the Corporation.  Labour must reverse these appointments as soon as they are elected and ensure legislation is enabled that prevents it from happening again
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on May 31, 2024, 09:10:55 pm
@politlcsuk
🚨 BREAKING: The first general election MRP poll in seats

🔴 LAB: 485
🔵 CON: 66
🟠 LD: 59 
🟢 Green: 2
🟣 Reform: 0 

10,000 people
Via @ElectCalculus & @findoutnow

This would see Liz Truss lose in SW Norfolk by 1.3% to Labour.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:10:00 am
As Jill keeps saying, why are you surprised?

I'm not surprised at all. I live on my own, don't see a lot of people outside of family so don't discuss politics usually, and I'm seeking confirmation that I'm not going crazy :)
Diane Abbot apparently "weighing her options" as to whether or not she will stand for Labour. Looks like the rug was pulled out from under her impending political martyrdom and caught her flat footed.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:49:39 pm
Diane Abbot apparently "weighing her options" as to whether or not she will stand for Labour. Looks like the rug was pulled out from under her impending political martyrdom and caught her flat footed.
Almost like she's actually concerned with attention
Imagine if somebody told you Labour would lead by this many the day after the last election. Youd have wanted them sectioned. Polls predicting a 600 seat swing. I really thought wed never break this Tory cycle of doom but it feels like the end is in sight now. Just need the knockout blow on the 4th.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
Imagine if somebody told you Labour would lead by this many the day after the last election. Youd have wanted them sectioned. Polls predicting a 600 seat swing. I really thought wed never break this Tory cycle of doom but it feels like the end is in sight now. Just need the knockout blow on the 4th.
I remember going to our game two days after the GE and the atmosphere was like a funeral.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
Imagine if somebody told you Labour would lead by this many the day after the last election. Youd have wanted them sectioned. Polls predicting a 600 seat swing. I really thought wed never break this Tory cycle of doom but it feels like the end is in sight now. Just need the knockout blow on the 4th.
yep, I thought that the best likely outcome was to deprived them of a majority with an outside chance of being largest party.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:10:56 pm
yep, I thought that the best likely outcome was to deprived them of a majority with an outside chance of being largest party.

Still a long way to go though.

Remember Spurs victory parade after theyd beaten us?

Dont count your chickens etc.
I was convinced Bozo would get two full terms. Obviously now I realise his government was built on the wet sand of Brexit; but of course Covid also played a part for the party of "do as I say, don't do as I do".

Classic case of bullshit getting you to the top, but it won't keep you there.
Well I must be the only genius here because I remember saying that people would soon get fed up with charisma and be craving for someone boring and competent. 8)
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
Well I must be the only genius here because I remember saying that people would soon get fed up with charisma and be craving for someone boring and competent. 8)
Hey. You were not the only one, but it possible that you were first! ;D

Yes, we need boring in the UK, the US, and right across politics, everywhere.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
Imagine if somebody told you Labour would lead by this many the day after the last election. Youd have wanted them sectioned. Polls predicting a 600 seat swing. I really thought wed never break this Tory cycle of doom but it feels like the end is in sight now. Just need the knockout blow on the 4th.

Especially after 2019. Covid was obviously very awful, but politically it helped big time.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm
Still a long way to go though.

Remember Spurs victory parade after theyd beaten us?

Dont count your chickens etc.
true a lot can happen in 4.5 weeks but I'll be amazed if Labour don't win with at least a comfortable working majority
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:28:16 pm
true a lot can happen in 4.5 weeks but I'll be amazed if Labour don't win with at least a comfortable working majority

Electoral Calculus has Labour 100% down to be the largest party after the election and a 98% chance of forming the next government.

Crazy that the election was called May 22nd. That's already 12 days ago.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:37:40 pm
Electoral Calculus has Labour 100% down to be the largest party after the election and a 98% chance of forming the next government.

Crazy that the election was called May 22nd. That's already 12 days ago.

If the past week is Labour's worse week then the Tories do have a serious problem.

One thing is clear - this isn't 1997 - and the lack of hope and belief in the country and therefore a hatred for the Tories is going to push the level of defeat to potentially historic levels.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
If the past week is Labour's worse week then the Tories do have a serious problem.

One thing is clear - this isn't 1997 - and the lack of hope and belief in the country and therefore a hatred for the Tories is going to push the level of defeat to potentially historic levels.

I agree. In 1997, the Tories were worn out, out of ideas, and people were just fed up with them. There was sleaze and incompetence, but the economy was recovering and Blair's Labour offered hope for the future.

Now we're seeing utter fury. I think people finally realise just how badly they've been duped and how much contempt the Tories have for them, taking voters for idiots. There's going to be some blood on the walls July 4th (metaphorically speaking).
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:17:17 am
Oh they won't get it back in one go, definitely. It's a case of whether they show signs of recovery or whether their donors decide that they're done, permanently.


This godforsaken country is a glutton for punishment. They will never be done permanently.
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:17:41 pm
This godforsaken country is a glutton for punishment. They will never be done permanently.

It's too early to say. Don't forget, Labour are planning to lower the voting age. The Liberal Party started to collapse after the end of WW1, at a time when more and more people were getting the vote.

It's not a done deal of course, but the potential is there. I think the Lib Dems can step in and fill he void as a one-nation, centre-right party, where centre-left voters won't feel the need to take a shower after voting for them.

The Tories are threatening to go after the youth with national service, the sick and disabled with their benefits; continuing the industrial wars against Rail workers, doctors etc. Nobody feels safe under this Tory government. The Lib-Dems will want to try and position themselves as a safe alternative to voting Labour. It's a question of whether they can seize the opportunity, rather than do some dumb shit like Clegg did.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
I agree. In 1997, the Tories were worn out, out of ideas, and people were just fed up with them. There was sleaze and incompetence, but the economy was recovering and Blair's Labour offered hope for the future.

Now we're seeing utter fury. I think people finally realise just how badly they've been duped and how much contempt the Tories have for them, taking voters for idiots. There's going to be some blood on the walls July 4th (metaphorically speaking).

Agreed, in 97 there was actual joy, & general hope for a better future when Labour won, & people were fed up with the Tories then.

Now it'll be relief, finally getting rid of the most corrupt, sleaze ridden, morally bankrupt government ever known [this lot put a banana republic to shame], but the economy is trashed, & theirs a lot of anger at the Tories, Labour will have a lot of work to do
