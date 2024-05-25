The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.



Haha,I read the article (in the telegraph admittedly). I suppose, if he is a popular constituency MP, it's not unreasonable. A bit desperate.(I still cling to the belief that some MPs , even Tory ones, do actually mostly do good).Is it a bit mad that we have local MPs representing us nationally? Are there many conflicts of interest in doing this? I can't imagine much national policy contradicts what would work locally. Probably what makes sense is for 'big' government to set things like general tax levels, but leave spend on say hospitals or care homes to local councils? Maybe we should elect the head and key members of local councils at the same time.