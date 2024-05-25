« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 76250 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,049
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 12:17:17 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
agree, but depending on the size of the majority it could be pretty impossible for them to get it all back in one go

Oh they won't get it back in one go, definitely. It's a case of whether they show signs of recovery or whether their donors decide that they're done, permanently.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.

Good. I was hoping something like that would happen. Hopefully that's one seat that the Tories are screwed on. They might not even have time to replace him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 12:23:07 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.
  Good, hope it hits the front pages.
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,726
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 12:24:12 am »
It was gimmick Saturday, yesterday. Giving us football back. thank you soo much. The Tories then turn themselves into the Post Code lottery to give out, to some lucky town(s) out there, 20million quid, a pop. Someone is most definitely knocking on my fucking door.. and Starmer gives us Diane Abbott. Sound. Cheers.

Golden Saturday has got nothing on the national pride and satisfaction that must have swept across the country after such benevolent grasps of desperationGod I love politics, thank the lord, its not as stoic and riddled with morels and conviction, as it is in the American political tides.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 08:06:15 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
The Tory MP posting election adverts in different party colours and having "Labour for Largan" is being investigated for election fraud.

Haha,
 I read the article (in the telegraph admittedly).  I suppose, if he is a popular constituency MP, it's not unreasonable.  A bit desperate.
(I still cling to the belief that some MPs , even Tory ones, do actually mostly do good).

Is it a bit mad that we have local MPs representing us nationally? Are there many conflicts of interest in doing this? I can't imagine much national policy contradicts what would work locally.  Probably what makes sense is for 'big' government to set things like general tax levels, but leave spend on say hospitals or care homes to local councils?  Maybe we should elect the head and key members of local councils at the same time.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,589
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
agree, but depending on the size of the majority it could be pretty impossible for them to get it all back in one go

It took them a couple of election cycles last time an ill judged war and a world wide financial crash to get back into power.

Cockroaches.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,542
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 09:22:04 am »

Kuennsberg trying her best to keep the Abbott story going saying its derailed Labours campaign. But somehow Labours lead is growing and the public say they have the best campaign so far.

Tories have moved on to trying to scare pensioners. Truly desperate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 