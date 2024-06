If this last another week, I can see the Tory campaign fragmenting and then briefing against Sunak



Reminds me of this I read last week:I'll snip a few bits for the general message if you don't want to give ConsHome any traffic (I generally don't read the articles but I love watching the loons tear at themselves in the comments).Yesterday the Prime Minister not only called a general election but also fired the starting gun on the race to replace him.Outside of an amazing upset, Sunak will be gone after the election. Even with the best will in the world, the potential successors will be thinking about what comes after. This could play into their moves during the campaign, especially if they sense where they want to distance themselves from a loss. It’s a recipe for major figures in the party being awkward with the central campaign.For backbenchers, there is even more risk. Two hundred, perhaps more, are staring down the barrel of the end of their political careers. They will have their sense of where their local patch might pull. Ambition or desperation could lead to them pushing the edges of loyalty, for example producing things like personal manifestos designed to save them from the broader swing against the party.---The party’s current predicament stems largely from a confusion of what it is, who it stands for, and what it is trying to achieve. There is a lack of cohesion and harmony between the various traditions and factions, and a broader failure to have a collective narrative.This has been bad enough when trying to govern, but in campaigning mode, it robs the party of a convincing message that everyone can throw themselves into. So far, it’s hard to see one emerging beyond “Don’t let Labour in”. This opens the door for riffing and freelancing.---The worst instincts of the party could combine into a historically poor campaign: noisy disagreements on messaging, with parts of the party trying to out-Reform Reform and others pulling towards the centre; open rejection of the party line in favour of personal commitments with a bit of party branding; briefing and counter-briefing at the top.All of this might be set against a backdrop of rapid pivoting of campaigns as the entire organisation tries, and fails, to find something which connects with the public, wrapped up in poor messaging which fails to understand who it is hitting and why.It’s a poor way to fight an election, especially one where the future of the party might be at stake. But before dismissing it, it’s worth remembering that each of these elements has been flickering around for the last 18 months or so. In many ways, a collapsing campaign would be the continuation of what has led up to this situation.