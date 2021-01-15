« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm »
Opinium guy preparing the poll for the Observer (released tomorrow evening)....


@CWP_Weir
Jesus wept

Just doing some double checks, but jesus wept

https://x.com/CWP_Weir/status/1796548534181019877
it's either going to be a single figure Labour lead or Tories below 20%.

Think the last Opinium was a 14% lead so I suspect it could be a single figure one
Reply #3201 on: Today at 12:23:35 am
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 12:23:35 am »
Jesus wept suggests a comic Tory collapse to me. A sharp narrowing of the lead would be called a shock.
Reply #3202 on: Today at 12:53:43 am
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 12:53:43 am »
This would genuinely be in the territory if giving room for 100 Labour MPs to break off and form their own party

New party name ideas:

Labour II: Electric Boogaloo
Labour McLabourFace
Starmer's Socialist Second XI
Are You Watching Winchester?
Reply #3203 on: Today at 01:09:56 am
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 01:09:56 am »
Jesus wept suggests a comic Tory collapse to me. A sharp narrowing of the lead would be called a shock.
yes think you are probably correct, it could be a drop in Tory Support and an increase in Labour which has jumped the numbers
