Opinium guy preparing the poll for the Observer (released tomorrow evening)....@CWP_WeirJesus weptJust doing some double checks, but jesus wepthttps://x.com/CWP_Weir/status/1796548534181019877
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
it's either going to be a single figure Labour lead or Tories below 20%.Think the last Opinium was a 14% lead so I suspect it could be a single figure one
This would genuinely be in the territory if giving room for 100 Labour MPs to break off and form their own party
Jesus wept suggests a comic Tory collapse to me. A sharp narrowing of the lead would be called a shock.
