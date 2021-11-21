« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:55:06 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:39:46 am
agreed although it would have been nice for him to get the boot from the electorate rather than taking the coward's way out like the snivelling shit he is

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:39:46 am
agreed although it would have been nice for him to get the boot from the electorate rather than taking the coward's way out like the snivelling shit he is

Loads seem to be quitting. Is that normal before a GE?  I guess we don't normally go into a GE with the ruling party expecting to take a pasting.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:56:46 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:06 am
Loads seem to be quitting. Is that normal before a GE?  I guess we don't normally go into a GE with the ruling party expecting to take a pasting.

I read around 150, that sounds an incredible number, imagine the quality of the ones coming through based on how shit the existing ones are.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 10:59:49 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:43:38 am
He's been campaigning for 7 months already. Not for the elections directly but a large chunk of people turn up for those Saturday marches expressly to see him on the podium each time. The last march had 250k+ protestors for example. He even gets introduced as "The People's Prime Minister" which probably makes him cringe. :)

A large number of Jewish folk turn up to cheer him on as well. Some also share the podium with him. He's definitely getting a fair share of the North London Jewish votes too.

Islington North doesn't really overlap with any of the traditional North London Jewish communities though. It's kind of Tufnell park to Archway in the north, down through Finsbury park, Arsenal to Newington Green.

I used to live in it, just off Hornsey Lane, right on the edge of it where Archway meets Crouch end & Highgate. There's still a lot of poor neighbourhoods, mixing with middle class workers from out of London. You can have social housing on one side of the street and £1m+ Victorian terrace houses on the other.

While I still think he will win, I think it will be by a slim margin.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:03:13 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:58 am
Excellent news. Another MP who has contributed zero to the wellbeing of the people in the UK.
Good riddance gobshite.

A genuinely evil man. I can't think of a nastier British politician in my lifetime.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:25:51 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:45 am
Good point. Brexit was a huge economic hit. And enabled by the tories.  I guess, technically, outside the chancellors remit though. 

The point I was making was the chancellors did have more influence 20 years ago than they do now, its definitely diminished.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:33:10 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:56:46 am
I read around 150, that sounds an incredible number, imagine the quality of the ones coming through based on how shit the existing ones are.

116 MPs are standing down at this election, 73 of which are Tories (so far).

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainer/mps-standing-down-next-election

Apparently, Sunak's election announcement caught many Tory constituency parties off guard - they're still looking for around a hundred candidates.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:39:26 am
How amazing would it be to see Jonathan Gullis lose his seat?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:44:30 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:22:47 am
Ok, this will keep you busy all day.  Someones challenged me to say something good the last labour gov did?  I want to start with not partying while the queen sat through her husbands funeral. But that's a bit negative
I can understand people not remembering the long list of Labour achievements but how can people spend the last 14-25yrs arguing Labour did nothing decent while in power. when a quick google will give them the actual facts that show they are wrong, it's typical of many peoples attitude towards politics, 2 min forming a opinion based on assumption and bullshit and decades defending that opinion. how old are they. I assume they were never hurt by the Torys 79-97 government.

The most visual difference was homeless on the streets, older Scousers must remember what Town was like back then, honestly, you couldn't walk 25 yrds without someone homeless asking you for money. many had been booted out of care with mental health problems due to Tory cuts. it was a depressing place due to stagnation. I have a horrible image of that period. we warned it would return and it has done.

NHS. I had a problem with a injury to my hand, took ages before letter came from hospital giving me a hospital date, this was early in the year, say Feb/March. date was for October, bit long to wait but at least it would be sorted. checked the date again, I assumed it was for October that year, the actually date was for the October the following year. that's 1 year 8 months just to be given a examination, treatment came later. we warned those days would return and they have done, thankfully technology has helped with the problem, take the technology away and those waiting list would be longer today.

Doctors. am sure many now appreciate just how bad things were. having to phone up early in the morning and either getting engaged tone or told to phone tomorrow. no need to cover it all, we warned those days would return and they have done.

Cuts to Education and Schools,  the Torys never give a shit about Kids, kids with special needs dumped into main stream living a nightmare. all to save the government money.

Funding to councils, services were superb under Labour; all down to decent government funding, the Torys have chopped this funding by over 60% and the intention is to cut out all funding to councils. I always wonder how many d/heads who voted Tory now have to walk miles to work due to bus route cuts as councils cant afford to subsidise these routes. communities cut off at the weekends and night.

Your friend does know he's paying far more taxes under this Tory government, people seem that out of touch they may not even know it and just assume they pay more under Labour.

They know water problem has exploded under this Tory government.

Crime was cut under Labour.
Care improved.

This is just off the top of my head on the things most of us experienced regularly and am certain the list is far longer, it's just that people can't see the obvious, if the Torys make everything worse than they were under Labour then all those things that were better while Labour were in power are examples of all the good things Labour did.

I don't know if you know about John Prescott arguing with Miliband over defending Labours record. for years ive thought things could have been different if Miliband had listened to him, I think I am wrong about that now, lets face it, how many times has Labour had to defend their record from critici's who said they did nothing good in power, it's as if it's something they never knew about, it even happens on here, they call all the Tory cuts cruel but then attack Labour 5 min later, it never crosses their minds to wonder who actually brought in all those decent Policys the Torys are chopping in the first place.



Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:46:37 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:03:13 am
A genuinely evil man. I can't think of a nastier British politician in my lifetime.
If you read the letters his ex wife wrote to the local newspaper. Its quite something.
Whats the point in having all the brain power and not realising that being a vile c*nt is unproductive?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:49:53 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:39:26 am
How amazing would it be to see Jonathan Gullis lose his seat?

All but guaranteed
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 11:51:05 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:39:26 am
How amazing would it be to see Jonathan Gullis lose his seat?
The best Tory politicians are unemployed Tory politicians.
