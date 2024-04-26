There's something in my head that if the Tories don't do as bad as expected the half pint minister may pull the trigger on a GE. Unless he seriously expects this Rwanda plane to win back the "red wall"



It depends on what qualifies as "not as bad as they expected". Think they have something like 1,000 councillors up for re-election, and most observers anticipate them losing around half of those. I'm not sure only losing 300 will be much to cheer them up.I think they're really just out to spite the nation at this point. I don't even think it's about milking the finances to the last drop, or fucking things up even more for Labour. I don't think it's physically possible to fuck the economy up anymore than it already is without actually bankrupting the country.Common sense would have you think they would want to be put out of their misery at this point. But as usual their ideology - let's face it, dogma - won't countenance it. They are the party of government, and they can't conceive of going from a majority of 80 odd seats to potentially double digit MPs after the next GE. How dare the people do that to them, after all the Tories have done for them?It's sheer fucking ego at this point. Nothing more than wounded pride and bloody minded stubbornness. And likely most of the backbenchers scrabbling around trying to find another job, because "being part of the government that crashed the UK economy" doesn't exactly look good on a CV.The last Electoral Calculus poll was released on March 29th, which was showing them with 90 seats at the GE. We should see another one out before Thursday. Let's see how bad it is. They could count themselves lucky if there's no change.