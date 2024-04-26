« previous next »
UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.

Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #720 on: April 26, 2024, 07:10:48 am »
Just for info: Im a presiding officer at a polling station and theres a new rule from these upcoming local elections, if you now hand in a postal vote at a polling station you will have to fill in a form ( i know you are meant to 'Post' them but loads bring them in on the day!) also you can only hand in up to 6 postal votes and only if one of them is your own, if you bring in more than that ( we get a few workers from care homes etc handing in bulk) you will be sent out of the building to choose 5 and your own then can come back in hand them over and fill your form in. seems a bit of a phaff but looks like they are pushing to end handing in postal votes on the day.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #721 on: April 26, 2024, 07:38:12 am »
Interesting stuff. I'd never heard anyone talking about postal voting fraud being a concern before in the UK but it clearly became big news in the US in 2020, and a few weeks back I caught some right-winger complaining about them. Don't think they were specific on air, but in "certain migrant communities", people were supposedly not only voting in their own name but also the names of their cousins, parents and grandparents, who were "still on the register but might spend most of their time back home".

I wonder who she meant.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 04:00:47 pm »
Sunak today claiming he's been "very clear" about the timing of the GE - as in, any time between now and the end of the year. ::)

If this fool genuinely thinks that some vague uptick in the economy over the next 8 months might save his party a dozen seats at the GE, then I have a bridge to sell him. And if the Tories think that ousting him after the Locals will improve their chances, I've got the same bridge for them as well.

I'm just really really really hoping that they are so destroyed on Friday that Sunak just gives the fuck up and calls an election for June or July in the hopes people will go on their holidays and not be arsed with a postal vote. It's beyond embarrassing at this point.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 04:56:59 pm »
I dont think its a case of waiting 8 months for an economic uptick, I thinks its case of waiting 8 months for anything, sending a few people to Rwanda, some dirt on Starmer, anything will do. The issue for the Tories of course is that the boats will still keep coming and if anyone is likely to be found with dirt its more likely to be a Tory than anyone else in politics.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:56:59 pm
I dont think its a case of waiting 8 months for an economic uptick, I thinks its case of waiting 8 months for anything, sending a few people to Rwanda, some dirt on Starmer, anything will do. The issue for the Tories of course is that the boats will still keep coming and if anyone is likely to be found with dirt its more likely to be a Tory than anyone else in politics.

That's kind of my point. I know the average Tory politician is somewhat divorced from reality, Sunak even more so. But you would think that even the most brain dead amongst them would have realised that if it hasn't happened by now, it ain't happening. If anything, it's likely to only get worse for them the longer they leave it.

They're expecting to lose half their council seats by Friday, and there are Mayoral elections in play. If it's as bad or worse than they're expecting, you would think they would just give it up. Changing the leader isn't going to do anything at this point. I don't expect them to have any dignity, but there isn't even any bad sense behind this anymore. Stalling is only going to harden voters' resolve against them.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm
Stalling is only going to harden voters' resolve against them.
They already know that the game is up. Delaying gives them more time to line their pockets and create some extra havoc for Labour to sort.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
They already know that the game is up. Delaying gives them more time to line their pockets and create some extra havoc for Labour to sort.

Well according to the Guardian article I just shared in the Tory thread, the UK has £2.7 trillion in debt - 98% of the country's GDP.

They're literally on the cusp of crashing the entire UK economy. You'd think they'd rather get out now and let it crash under Labour.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 08:43:45 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
They already know that the game is up. Delaying gives them more time to line their pockets and create some extra havoc for Labour to sort.

This is exactly what it is. They are stretching it out to pay themselves out as long as they can.

I'd almost not be surprised if Sunak resigned just before a GE and they installed someone else so they can get another c*nt on a lifetime pension.

Country is fucked.

I used to disagree but at least respect that a Conservative way to run the country but just different to my ideal - they wouldn't help the needy but they'd run the economy well and strive for growth. I at least understand that.

But this lot? The only good tory is a dead tory. Some of them I'd pull the trigger on myself.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
Well according to the Guardian article I just shared in the Tory thread, the UK has £2.7 trillion in debt - 98% of the country's GDP.

They're literally on the cusp of crashing the entire UK economy. You'd think they'd rather get out now and let it crash under Labour.

No offence but Ive been saying that for ages, for all their talk of fixing the roof while the sun was shining they have presided over a doubling of the national debt, and were still borrowing circa £100 billion a year, people wonder why the country is fucked Ill give you another statistic, the government spends about 10% of its revenue (thats about £100 billion of the £1000 billion it spends) on interest on the £2,700 billion it owes (most of that borrowed during the last 14 years), thats why taxes are higher than they have ever been but public services so shit, were spending a higher proportion then we have in a long time on interest.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:33:28 am »
There's something in my head that if the Tories don't do as bad as expected the half pint minister may pull the trigger on a GE. Unless he seriously expects this Rwanda plane to win back the "red wall"
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:27:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm
No offence but Ive been saying that for ages, for all their talk of fixing the roof while the sun was shining they have presided over a doubling of the national debt, and were still borrowing circa £100 billion a year, people wonder why the country is fucked Ill give you another statistic, the government spends about 10% of its revenue (thats about £100 billion of the £1000 billion it spends) on interest on the £2,700 billion it owes (most of that borrowed during the last 14 years), thats why taxes are higher than they have ever been but public services so shit, were spending a higher proportion then we have in a long time on interest.

And it's why Labour can't afford to buy back the railway rolling stock when they eventually get around to renationalising the railways. When it comes to a nation's finances, people might not think £15bn or however much it might cost is a lot of money in the great scheme of things. But when your country owes £2.7 trillion fucking quid then it's clear there's absolutely no wiggle room in the short to medium term. Everything has to be revenue neutral and carefully costed.

The only way out of this is to find a way to grow the economy and pay down some of the debt. The Tories - once again - have fucked an entire generation.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:39:47 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:33:28 am
There's something in my head that if the Tories don't do as bad as expected the half pint minister may pull the trigger on a GE. Unless he seriously expects this Rwanda plane to win back the "red wall"

It depends on what qualifies as "not as bad as they expected". Think they have something like 1,000 councillors up for re-election, and most observers anticipate them losing around half of those. I'm not sure only losing 300 will be much to cheer them up.

I think they're really just out to spite the nation at this point. I don't even think it's about milking the finances to the last drop, or fucking things up even more for Labour. I don't think it's physically possible to fuck the economy up anymore than it already is without actually bankrupting the country.

Common sense would have you think they would want to be put out of their misery at this point. But as usual their ideology - let's face it, dogma - won't countenance it. They are the party of government, and they can't conceive of going from a majority of 80 odd seats to potentially double digit MPs after the next GE. How dare the people do that to them, after all the Tories have done for them?

It's sheer fucking ego at this point. Nothing more than wounded pride and bloody minded stubbornness. And likely most of the backbenchers scrabbling around trying to find another job, because "being part of the government that crashed the UK economy" doesn't exactly look good on a CV.

The last Electoral Calculus poll was released on March 29th, which was showing them with 90 seats at the GE. We should see another one out before Thursday. Let's see how bad it is. They could count themselves lucky if there's no change.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:47:02 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:00:47 pm
Sunak today claiming he's been "very clear" about the timing of the GE - as in, any time between now and the end of the year. ::)

If this fool genuinely thinks that some vague uptick in the economy over the next 8 months might save his party a dozen seats at the GE, then I have a bridge to sell him. And if the Tories think that ousting him after the Locals will improve their chances, I've got the same bridge for them as well.

I'm just really really really hoping that they are so destroyed on Friday that Sunak just gives the fuck up and calls an election for June or July in the hopes people will go on their holidays and not be arsed with a postal vote. It's beyond embarrassing at this point.

They know they're done they just want to milk some more £££ before they're shown the door
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:58:54 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:47:02 am
They know they're done they just want to milk some more £££ before they're shown the door

There's nothing left to milk. Look at the articles. UK debt is 98% of the country's GDP. We're running on financial fumes. If the country is going to go bankrupt, better it happen under Labour in their minds.
Re: UK GE and Local Elections, plus polls, and policy.
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:09:50 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:58:54 am
There's nothing left to milk. Look at the articles. UK debt is 98% of the country's GDP. We're running on financial fumes. If the country is going to go bankrupt, better it happen under Labour in their minds.
I thought it was already a little over 100%.  We're not unusual though and our debt as a proportion of GDP is still below France, Spain, Italy, the US and way below Japan.

There's still plenty more looting to be done and traps to be placed for the next government.  There'll definitely be one more autumn statement so that Hunt can lower taxes to an unsustainable level that Reeves will immediately need to reverse and therefore get off on a bad footing.
