No surprise there. I'm a bit surprised though that their poll only showed a 1% gain for the Tories by switching to Mordaunt - she held a sword during the coronation donchaknow?! It's probably indicative of brand Tory being in tatters.



That the four contenders if there was a leadership race are rumoured to be Mordaunt, Badenoch, Braverman and Cleverly says it all really. The talent well was always low but now it's well and truly run dry.



As I've said before, changing leader would be such a transparent rebranding attempt in order to cling to power it would only enrage voters more. People know nothing would really change. Plus, an actual leadership election could take upwards of 3 months. The country would just continue on in limbo as Tory infighting continued.They would need a coronation; all the bloodletting would have to be done in private until one candidate beat down all the rest. The last time this went to the members, they picked Liz Fucking Truss. No way the Tories want a repeat of that.They've actually got a better chance of recovering some ground in the polls if they go early, I reckon. If they hang on to the last possible moment they will get all the contempt they deserve.