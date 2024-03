They’ve been trying the “bribe the electorate with tax cuts” trick for as long as I can remember. People are just sick of their incompetence and brazen corruption.



Tax cuts would have worked but inflation and mortgage rises have blown all costs of households out the water so all people are getting is some money off the increased outlays. Get 30,40 quid a month but all your bills have now gone up 6-10%.Most people understand how much money they had to spend previously and how much they have now and know they were still well off 3 or 4 years ago.They would need to provide all manner of big cuts but they cant because they would have to borrow money.