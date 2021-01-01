

This series is based on the books by Bernard Cornwell. He also wrote the Sharpe books for those not familiar with this trilogy.



Currently showing on Stan over here in Aussie land.





Im a massive fan of the books. Read all 3 twice and have the audible books I still listen too every now and again





Anyways on the the TV series.





As always with these things the films / TV series cant do justice to a book. Its just not possible.





And of course there is the well I wouldnt have done it that way mentality that is probably in all of us.





Do I like it? No not particularly. Will I continue to watch it? Yes definitely.





Anyone else watching / read or listened to the books?












