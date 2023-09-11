Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday September 30, 2023.Location: Tottenham Hotspur StadiumKick-off: 17:30Allocation: 3038Disabled allocation: 26 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Prices:Adult: £30Over 65: £25Young Adult (18-21): £25Juniors (Under 18): £18Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.NFC Digital Trial: The Club are trialling digital NFC tickets for a percentage of the allocation.Supporters who purchase tickets within block 114 will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.The criteria for this game is higher compared to last season due to an increase in the number of eligible supporters.First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Wednesday September 13 until 10.45am on Thursday September 14.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Thursday September 14.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Thursday September 14.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 9 or more games: from 3pm on Thursday September 14.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium Notes: Safe Standing  Tottenham Hotspur is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place within the visitors section of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand. However, there is a small, partly dedicated seating area within Block 118, which will be labelled during the booking process for those who do want to remain seated.