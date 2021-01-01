« previous next »
Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 22216 times)

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #640 on: Today at 02:55:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:04:00 pm
I'll start by saying I'm talking specifically about bulldogs here, as the person I replied to initially was.

I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #641 on: Today at 03:08:53 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 02:55:32 pm
I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.

Youll likely find its the terrier that was bred into those which is as much to blame as anything else (super high prey drive). Other breeds bred from the Old English Bulldog (moder bulldog, bullmastiff, etc) have a very low aggression level in my vast experience.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #642 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm »
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #643 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:18:31 pm
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.  ;D

Hopefully you rang your bell first. :D
