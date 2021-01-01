I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.



Youll likely find its the terrier that was bred into those which is as much to blame as anything else (super high prey drive). Other breeds bred from the Old English Bulldog (moder bulldog, bullmastiff, etc) have a very low aggression level in my vast experience.