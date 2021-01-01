I'll start by saying I'm talking specifically about bulldogs here, as the person I replied to initially was.
I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]