I'd never even heard of XL bullies til all this recent news furore. Even as a dog lover they terrify me, I've encounered loads of them without knowing what they were, so it's no wonder non-dog people are scared of them and other similar breeds. In 25 years of having soft as you like Spaniels 90% of the problems I've encountered with other dogs have been bullbreeds - so if I see any of them I take a swerve. I've never had them threaten me personally but I've had numerous problems with them getting aggressive with my own dogs. Staffies, Mastiffs, Pitbulls etc - all are to be avoided ( I love Staffies, they are great little dogs but I've had so many problems with them going for my dogs). A friend used to get really annoyed with me about this, trotting out the 'blame the deed not the breed' mantra and equated my breedism (in her eyes) with racism. She used to march her own dog up to bull breeds to show her solidarity - soon changed her tune when her dog got it's ear ripped off by one of them.All the various dog breeds were originally bred for purpose and despite decades of pet breeding, many traits are still inherent in their DNA - retrievers will want to retrieve, guard dogs will want to guard, lapdogs will be protective of their owner, terriers wil chase rabbits down holes, breeds bred to fight will want to fight etc etc. That's not to say that good training from an early age can't overcome certain natural instincts but the vast majority of dog owners don't go in for this ( myself included - but in my defence my Spaniels don't have generations of unacceptable behaviour stamped in their DNA, well apart from being a bit too overfriendly and wanting to jump all over people , which isn't always appreciated )I'm not sure what the solution to all this is - but i personally wouldn't have a problem with more legal restrictions and more dogs being added to the banned breeds list. I totally understand non dog owners/dog haters wanting more to be done - but trust me, it's actually dog owners like myself who have more to worry about from these dogs, having to to constantly run the gauntlet of them on a daily basis as we are trying to walk our own dogs in the spaces we have to share with them (and their 'couldn't give a shite' crappy owners)