Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 21867 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #600 on: May 21, 2024, 07:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 21, 2024, 01:15:41 pm
Pit bulls, xl bullies, etc  these dogs scare the shit out of people. I cant stand them personally. Just as I cant stand giant rats running down a street.

Its a gut, raw emotion fed by everything we see in the media. Whether right or wrong, just sharing my feelings on this. When I see a big, aggressive looking dog, I cross to the other side of the road and hope the thing doesnt go mental and maul me. If the handler doesnt look right, then anxiety gets ratcheted up a few more notches. This cant be right, surely?

I agree. I was cycling home one afternoon from work and this lad his pit bull of the lead and he had his face in his phone, not paying attention. The dog sees me on the bike and he took such an aggressive stance, and for a second didn't have a clue what to do. Luckily the lad realised and managed to stop him running after me, but it's terrifying when you come across one.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #601 on: May 21, 2024, 07:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 21, 2024, 07:03:06 pm
and Horse owners

Manure is easier to avoid rather than stinking dog shit which has a natural camouflage effect so you dont see it until you have it wedged in the pattern on your trainers.
Offline thejbs

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #602 on: May 22, 2024, 12:56:11 am »
Horse shit makes incredible compost. Dog shit, not so much.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #603 on: May 22, 2024, 09:31:39 am »
When horse shit covers the entire walkway, usually a narrow country road, Im not really thinking of it making manure or how it compares with dog shit, Im just thinking why canty the lazy fuckers clean it up as I dream of smashing their face into the shit covered concrete.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #604 on: May 22, 2024, 12:49:29 pm »
Horseshit is part of country life, I've never heard of anyone moaning about it before. When I'm walking country roads I'm not worried about horseshit I'm worried about shit for brains drivers wanging around blind bends like Ayrton Senna.
Offline rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #605 on: May 22, 2024, 01:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May 22, 2024, 12:49:29 pm
Horseshit is part of country life, I've never heard of anyone moaning about it before. When I'm walking country roads I'm not worried about horseshit I'm worried about shit for brains drivers wanging around blind bends like Ayrton Senna.

Not towns though

Where I live, right on the edge of the town are fields and stables, for whatever reason they ride out into the roads and there is horse shit all over the pavements and the road - its a busy road and you have to walk into the road to avoid the piles of horse shite. They also walk the horses along the paths across the meadows where the locals walk year round, so these are churned up and muddy as fuck - selfish fuckers the lot of them.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #606 on: May 22, 2024, 01:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May 22, 2024, 12:49:29 pm

I've never heard of anyone moaning about it before. When I'm walking country roads I'm not worried about horseshit I'm worried about shit for brains drivers wanging around blind bends like Ayrton Senna.

Dogs are part of national life, that doesnt mean we should expect roads covered in dog shit in villages, Towns or Cities

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #607 on: May 22, 2024, 02:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on May 22, 2024, 12:49:29 pm
Horseshit is part of country life, I've never heard of anyone moaning about it before. When I'm walking country roads I'm not worried about horseshit I'm worried about shit for brains drivers wanging around blind bends like Ayrton Senna.

Try being a wheelchair user, if it's all over the pathway.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #608 on: June 6, 2024, 01:28:28 pm »
Another death by an XL bully dog - this time a 24yr old woman in Limerick.

I went somewhere locally today for a quick eyebrow wax and I swear I seen 5 dogs in 20mins that looked like these things - most of them pup/small versions and none of them muzzled. 3 walked by young woman and 2 by a man (2 leads). I cant say for sure it was that breed but it looked like it. :/ The area I went to would be described locally as a s-hole.

I am deffo building up some kind of anxiety about these things - I see one early morning being walked here, by a man but its muzzled.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #609 on: June 6, 2024, 06:55:15 pm »
Im guessing this the story:

Woman mauled to death posted video dancing of her with XL bully to song saying 'I don't 'give a f***' about the breed being banned

https://news.sky.com/story/woman-mauled-to-death-posted-video-dancing-of-her-with-xl-bully-to-song-saying-i-dont-give-a-f-about-the-breed-being-banned-13148665
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #610 on: June 6, 2024, 07:00:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June  6, 2024, 06:55:15 pm
Im guessing this the story:

Woman mauled to death posted video dancing of her with XL bully to song saying 'I don't 'give a f***' about the breed being banned

https://news.sky.com/story/woman-mauled-to-death-posted-video-dancing-of-her-with-xl-bully-to-song-saying-i-dont-give-a-f-about-the-breed-being-banned-13148665

Well she hoped to die first
Online telekon

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #611 on: June 6, 2024, 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June  6, 2024, 06:55:15 pm
Im guessing this the story:

Woman mauled to death posted video dancing of her with XL bully to song saying 'I don't 'give a f***' about the breed being banned

https://news.sky.com/story/woman-mauled-to-death-posted-video-dancing-of-her-with-xl-bully-to-song-saying-i-dont-give-a-f-about-the-breed-being-banned-13148665

the ultimate instant karma
Offline Schmidt

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 11:07:02 am »
I've generally been against banning breeds as it seems like every few years a different breed becomes the "bad" one. It does seem like these dogs are genuinely just unpredictable however.

I'm sure a good trainer could get them behaving well consistently but these dogs seem to attract owners who put little to no thought or effort into managing them, resulting in pets that could be set off at any moment by any little thing.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:07:02 am
I've generally been against banning breeds as it seems like every few years a different breed becomes the "bad" one. It does seem like these dogs are genuinely just unpredictable however.

I'm sure a good trainer could get them behaving well consistently but these dogs seem to attract owners who put little to no thought or effort into managing them, resulting in pets that could be set off at any moment by any little thing.

You just have to see the hysterical way in which the woman who was killed by her dogs was behaving around them and you can see the reason why they got out of hand.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on June  6, 2024, 06:55:15 pm
Im guessing this the story:

Woman mauled to death posted video dancing of her with XL bully to song saying 'I don't 'give a f***' about the breed being banned

https://news.sky.com/story/woman-mauled-to-death-posted-video-dancing-of-her-with-xl-bully-to-song-saying-i-dont-give-a-f-about-the-breed-being-banned-13148665

Pure stupidity.
Offline NightDancer

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 02:28:24 pm »
More dog attacks in Ireland this week.


One again in Limerick with a young kid being bit on his face and yesterday evening in Cork two people were attacked on the street by one of the restricted breeds not sure whether it was a pit bull or bull mastiff type dog. Reporter just said it was a restricted breed with bull in the name and that the armed police had to shoot the dog.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 02:52:47 pm »
Quote from: telekon on June  6, 2024, 10:16:01 pm
the ultimate instant karma
The article states it was the person recording the video that was talking sh*t and not the woman.  She seemed to be a doting owner to the dogs, albeit arguably naïve about the dangers they could pose.

I've far less sympathy for people that "train" their dogs to be aggressive but I don't think that's the case with this victim.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:52:47 pm
The article states it was the person recording the video that was talking sh*t and not the woman.  She seemed to be a doting owner to the dogs, albeit arguably naïve about the dangers they could pose.

I've far less sympathy for people that "train" their dogs to be aggressive but I don't think that's the case with this victim.

She may have doted on the dogs but dancing around them with that daft twat filming and giving the voice over wont have given the dogs a stable environment either.
Offline reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:52:47 pm
The article states it was the person recording the video that was talking sh*t and not the woman.  She seemed to be a doting owner to the dogs, albeit arguably naïve about the dangers they could pose.

I've far less sympathy for people that "train" their dogs to be aggressive but I don't think that's the case with this victim.

I think that kinda shows how unpredictable these types of dogs are as she clearly didn't feel threatened or that they were a danger to her.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:52:47 pm
The article states it was the person recording the video that was talking sh*t and not the woman.  She seemed to be a doting owner to the dogs, albeit arguably naïve about the dangers they could pose.

I've far less sympathy for people that "train" their dogs to be aggressive but I don't think that's the case with this victim.

Isnt that the point, she was a doting owner and the dog still turned on her and killed her, and if it can turn on her it could turn on anyone who comes into contact with it.
Offline B0151?

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm
Isnt that the point, she was a doting owner and the dog still turned on her and killed her, and if it can turn on her it could turn on anyone who comes into contact with it.
Still don't see how that warrants an "instant karma" comment

Pretty natural to love your dogs so unsurprising she may have her blinkers on and not think they should be banned  - not sure she deserves to die because of that.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm »
Yeah a little crass that comment. A young lass died. Save your cheers for twats like Frottage.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm
She may have doted on the dogs but dancing around them with that daft twat filming and giving the voice over wont have given the dogs a stable environment either.

So it's the owners fault and not the dog, is that what you are saying?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm
Still don't see how that warrants an "instant karma" comment

Pretty natural to love your dogs so unsurprising she may have her blinkers on and not think they should be banned  - not sure she deserves to die because of that.

Youd have to take up the instant karma comment with the person who posted it, nor did I say she deserved to die, but if you like having dangerous things around someone is much more likely to get hurt.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #624 on: Today at 12:40:36 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
So it's the owners fault and not the dog, is that what you are saying?
It's always the owners fault. always
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #625 on: Today at 01:36:08 am »
I'd never even heard of XL bullies til all this recent news furore. Even as a dog lover they terrify me, I've encounered loads of them without knowing what they were, so it's no wonder non-dog people are scared of them and other similar breeds. In 25 years of having soft as you like Spaniels 90% of the problems I've encountered with other dogs have been bullbreeds - so if I see any of them I take a swerve. I've never had them threaten me personally but I've had numerous problems with them getting aggressive with my own dogs. Staffies, Mastiffs, Pitbulls etc - all are to be avoided ( I love Staffies, they are great little dogs but I've had so many problems with them going for my dogs). A friend used to get really annoyed with me about this, trotting out the 'blame the deed not the breed' mantra and equated my breedism (in her eyes) with racism. She used to march her own dog up to bull breeds to show her solidarity - soon changed her tune when her dog got it's ear ripped off by one of them.  :(

All the various dog breeds were originally bred for purpose and despite decades of pet breeding, many traits are still inherent in their DNA -  retrievers will want to retrieve, guard dogs will want to guard, lapdogs will be protective of their owner, terriers wil chase rabbits down holes, breeds bred to fight will want to fight etc etc. That's not to say that good training from an early age can't overcome certain natural instincts but the vast majority of dog owners don't go in for this ( myself included - but in my defence my Spaniels don't have generations of unacceptable behaviour stamped in their DNA, well apart from being a bit too overfriendly and wanting to jump all over people , which isn't always appreciated ) 

I'm not sure what the solution to all this is - but i personally wouldn't have a problem with more legal restrictions and more dogs being added to the banned breeds list. I totally understand non dog owners/dog haters wanting more to be done - but trust me, it's actually dog owners like myself who have more to worry about from these dogs, having to to constantly run the gauntlet of them on a daily basis as we are trying to walk our own dogs in the spaces we have to share with them (and their 'couldn't give a shite' crappy owners)
Offline tray fenny

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #626 on: Today at 01:43:09 am »
We had a welsh springer spaniel when i was young, couldnt resist diving into ponds. Its late and I thought I'd share
Online telekon

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #627 on: Today at 02:43:36 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 01:36:08 am
I'd never even heard of XL bullies til all this recent news furore. Even as a dog lover they terrify me, I've encounered loads of them without knowing what they were, so it's no wonder non-dog people are scared of them and other similar breeds. In 25 years of having soft as you like Spaniels 90% of the problems I've encountered with other dogs have been bullbreeds - so if I see any of them I take a swerve. I've never had them threaten me personally but I've had numerous problems with them getting aggressive with my own dogs. Staffies, Mastiffs, Pitbulls etc - all are to be avoided ( I love Staffies, they are great little dogs but I've had so many problems with them going for my dogs). A friend used to get really annoyed with me about this, trotting out the 'blame the deed not the breed' mantra and equated my breedism (in her eyes) with racism. She used to march her own dog up to bull breeds to show her solidarity - soon changed her tune when her dog got it's ear ripped off by one of them.  :(

All the various dog breeds were originally bred for purpose and despite decades of pet breeding, many traits are still inherent in their DNA -  retrievers will want to retrieve, guard dogs will want to guard, lapdogs will be protective of their owner, terriers wil chase rabbits down holes, breeds bred to fight will want to fight etc etc. That's not to say that good training from an early age can't overcome certain natural instincts but the vast majority of dog owners don't go in for this ( myself included - but in my defence my Spaniels don't have generations of unacceptable behaviour stamped in their DNA, well apart from being a bit too overfriendly and wanting to jump all over people , which isn't always appreciated ) 

I'm not sure what the solution to all this is - but i personally wouldn't have a problem with more legal restrictions and more dogs being added to the banned breeds list. I totally understand non dog owners/dog haters wanting more to be done - but trust me, it's actually dog owners like myself who have more to worry about from these dogs, having to to constantly run the gauntlet of them on a daily basis as we are trying to walk our own dogs in the spaces we have to share with them (and their 'couldn't give a shite' crappy owners)

Nice one for shedding some light on this again.

I'm amazed at people repeating the old fallacy of "it's always the owners fault" when they have been bred to be aggressive and go after other dogs and animals. The (original) bulldog - whom many of these breeds originate from or have linkage to - was bred for bull baiting where the aim was to bite the bull's neck off. Almost all pit bull-type dogs (Amstaff, bully, pit bull etc.) descend from British bull and terrier which was bred for dog fighting. It's in their genetic make up. If anyone believes that these are docile and gentle creatures who could only be aggressive towards humans due to their owners shortcomings is seriously misguided. The dogs that exist today are historically bred to fight, maim, and kill. It's in their DNA.

Of course there are great owners and great dogs within these breeds. But some are not. It's like playing Russian roulette.
