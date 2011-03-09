« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day  (Read 4966 times)

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #80 on: September 11, 2023, 12:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September 10, 2023, 06:51:33 pm
The club won't turn you away as long as you're appropriately covered.
I don't know what the rules are for the posh seats but the club is clamping down on bags. One problem with womens clothes is that they seldom come with pockets so you do need to consider where you're going to store your wallet, phone, keys etc.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #81 on: September 11, 2023, 12:48:29 pm »
Quote from: MrZippo on September 11, 2023, 10:09:43 am
Whilst it seems odd there is actually a reason for this. I actually met her dressed up in fancy dress at a Halloween party a good few years ago.
She has taken a liking to it and we have been on a few dates where we have swapped "roles" just to add that bit of fun.
It's can seem odd or weird but we keep it sensible and don't wear or do anything outrageous. As long as we are not doing anything to harm others.
In this case, we had a good chat this weekend and decided probably best not do it for match at Anfield but maybe something to do in the evening in the centre after the match. :)

Lol see if youd shared that at the start you wouldnt have created such a filthy ruckus 

Have a cracking time however you choose to dress good sir, and congrats on having such a fun and happy spirit.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • JFT 97
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #82 on: September 11, 2023, 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 11, 2023, 12:34:17 pm
I don't know what the rules are for the posh seats but the club is clamping down on bags. One problem with womens clothes is that they seldom come with pockets so you do need to consider where you're going to store your wallet, phone, keys etc.
I never take a bag as normally have my jeans/coat pockets but for the villa game decided to take a bag as no pockets at all. Thought the steward would get a tape measure out just to be sure I could be let in.

Never taking a bag again even when it is sunny, just going to pass my stuff around for others with pockets to carry.
« Last Edit: September 11, 2023, 12:52:19 pm by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #83 on: September 11, 2023, 01:01:43 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 11, 2023, 12:34:17 pm
I don't know what the rules are for the posh seats but the club is clamping down on bags. One problem with womens clothes is that they seldom come with pockets so you do need to consider where you're going to store your wallet, phone, keys etc.

Isn't that what bras are for? 🤣
Logged

Offline MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #84 on: September 11, 2023, 01:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on September 11, 2023, 12:48:29 pm
Lol see if youd shared that at the start you wouldnt have created such a filthy ruckus 

Have a cracking time however you choose to dress good sir, and congrats on having such a fun and happy spirit.

I guess you are right, I didn't even think about it to be honest.
Thanks for the kind words,
We will have a great time and it will be even better if we pick up the win!
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,501
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #85 on: September 11, 2023, 01:50:57 pm »
Quote from: MrZippo on September 11, 2023, 10:09:43 am
Whilst it seems odd there is actually a reason for this. I actually met her dressed up in fancy dress at a Halloween party a good few years ago.
She has taken a liking to it and we have been on a few dates where we have swapped "roles" just to add that bit of fun.
It's can seem odd or weird but we keep it sensible and don't wear or do anything outrageous. As long as we are not doing anything to harm others.
In this case, we had a good chat this weekend and decided probably best not do it for match at Anfield but maybe something to do in the evening in the centre after the match. :)

Good call. Enjoy the match without distractions.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,888
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #86 on: September 11, 2023, 03:49:38 pm »
You could always do it for a local charity? Then you could have your bit of fun & do some good. No idea if your allowed to post a link to it here.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,540
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #87 on: September 11, 2023, 04:01:18 pm »
Quote from: MrZippo on September 11, 2023, 10:09:43 am
Whilst it seems odd there is actually a reason for this. I actually met her dressed up in fancy dress at a Halloween party a good few years ago.
She has taken a liking to it and we have been on a few dates where we have swapped "roles" just to add that bit of fun.
It's can seem odd or weird but we keep it sensible and don't wear or do anything outrageous. As long as we are not doing anything to harm others.
In this case, we had a good chat this weekend and decided probably best not do it for match at Anfield but maybe something to do in the evening in the centre after the match. :)
don't do what my mate did and leave your handbag on the floor of the pub with your phone and wallet in it.

Fortunately someone handed it in and he retrieved it behind the bar of the pub an hour or so after we left there!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #88 on: September 16, 2023, 08:09:44 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September  9, 2023, 05:03:17 pm
Each to his own but it reeks of 'pay attention to me'.Film it all on ya cell phone and have a crappy cardboard  sign,what's wrong with just taking in the atmos and match?

Agree 100%.  Just go and enjoy the match in your normal clothes. Anfield isnt a fancy dress venue and if you pitch up in a dress youll likely attract unwanted attention which may spoil your first visit
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #89 on: September 19, 2023, 10:42:51 am »
it's fine, there's usually a handful of people wearing dresses (or 'overdressed' for football standards). as long as you're comfortable its' fine.

do think it's slightly weird in that you're doing it to 'add fun' to your first visit, though, and not due to your identity or style. but i guess it beats you turning up dressed like a banana or something.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,501
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #90 on: September 19, 2023, 10:59:08 am »
A dress is fine. This however:

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,955
  • IFWT
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #91 on: September 19, 2023, 11:04:00 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 19, 2023, 10:59:08 am
A dress is fine. This however:



Yep can't stand it when people wear baseball caps back to front.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Mr Benn please?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 727
  • 123456789 Benn
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #92 on: September 19, 2023, 11:15:48 am »
This thread has brightened my morning so thanks for that! I don't have any advice except to say just enjoy the match mate! It's your first ever trip to Anfield, so something you'll remember for ever. Hope you and your girlfriend also have a great time in Liverpool.
« Last Edit: September 19, 2023, 11:18:27 am by Mr Benn please? »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,960
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #93 on: September 19, 2023, 12:32:33 pm »
I can never understand what possesses a person who finds it in any way appropriate to attend a football match in a jester's hat.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #94 on: September 19, 2023, 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 19, 2023, 12:32:33 pm
I can never understand what possesses a person who finds it in any way appropriate to attend a football match in a jester's hat.

Maybe he's a Jester.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,232
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #95 on: September 19, 2023, 12:52:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 19, 2023, 12:38:09 pm
Maybe he's a Jester.

Don't know why this response made me laugh so much ;D

Re the OP, wear what you want (I know you've seemingly made a decision anyway). But as this thread has made clear, ultimately some people will judge you for what you wear to a football match, whether that be a particular scarf, or a hat, or a dress etc. There will be some in the crowd with less progressive attitudes, and it only takes one person to spoil your day. They shouldn't, and it shouldn't matter what you wear, but they might, and you'll have no control of that. So if I were you I'd probably not take the risk. If this was something that was at the core part of your identity and it was important for you to wear a dress to be honest to yourself, you might think it worth the risk. But it seems like it's more for a bit of fun, which doesn't seem worth potentially ruining your day over.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,960
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #96 on: September 19, 2023, 12:55:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 19, 2023, 12:38:09 pm
Maybe he's a Jester.
Maybe he should follow Jester City, then.  :jester
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #97 on: September 19, 2023, 01:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 19, 2023, 10:59:08 am
A dress is fine. This however:


All my other hats were in the wash!
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,102
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #98 on: September 19, 2023, 02:19:08 pm »
If you were trans and wanted to wear a dress then go for it

If you're just doing it to be a jester then don't be a twat, get your shirt on and go cheer for the reds as loud as you can
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Lfsea

  • Half a grand, so it is
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,640
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #99 on: September 19, 2023, 03:22:29 pm »
Its two things for me - personal safety and the appropriateness of being somewhere more formal like hospitality.

With regard to the second point, open hospitality Im sure wouldnt be an issue and I suspect most people would go no further than assuming you were doing it for a dare or on a stag etc, but if you happened to procure the tickets for a box/private table from a company I would take a moment to fathom the possible implications of dressing up in a manner that some people might take a dim view of - especially if its a corporate ticket where the vibe is normally more serious / for entertaining clients etc.

Re the first point you will just have to ask yourself if its worth it for, essentially, a brief private laugh between you and your partner. Ultimately we all like to hope that we live in a more grown up society and can allow people to live their lives in whatever way makes them happy, but sadly football - of all pastimes - seems to attract more knuckledraggers and repressed weirdos than most, so it only takes one flashpoint - likely with away fans - for your day to be eviscerated and in a worst case scenario, physical injury.

Ultimately if you are both genuinely cross-dressers or one or both of you is trans/gender fluid/on a gender/sexuality journey and youre sincere then go and own the moment as long as youre happy that the benefits outweigh the potential pitfalls
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,537
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #100 on: September 20, 2023, 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 19, 2023, 12:32:33 pm
I can never understand what possesses a person who finds it in any way appropriate to attend a football match in a jester's hat.




Unless you are a prize dickhead










Or Luis Suarex


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,978
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #101 on: September 21, 2023, 09:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Millie on September 19, 2023, 11:04:00 am
Yep can't stand it when people wear baseball caps back to front.
Gerrin'!
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,048
  • Truthiness
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #102 on: September 22, 2023, 08:41:27 am »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #103 on: September 22, 2023, 08:56:50 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2023, 08:41:27 am
Kill Jester



:D Going to have to watch that again now.
Logged

Offline MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #104 on: September 23, 2023, 04:39:56 pm »
Thanks for all the replies.

We have both decided that we better not risk it and just enjoy the day as normal.

We had a good walk around Anfield today and you to see the beautiful mural's.

Anyone have advice on what bus back to the centre would be the best one to get after the game? I am guessing the no.17 back to the centre will take ages due to the amount of people queuing for it after the game.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #105 on: September 23, 2023, 05:18:48 pm »
Quote from: MrZippo on July 12, 2023, 10:35:10 am
I messed up on the registration and only got 1 ticket 😂
But I managed to get that ticket and it's for my wife. Will she have to sign up for a membership so I can transfer the ticket to her or can she just use my account?
Quote from: MrZippo on September  9, 2023, 02:33:19 am
I will be attending my first ever home match at Anfield for the upcoming West ham game on the 24th September.
My girlfriend managed to get us hospitality tickets as a birthday present for me (I am so lucky!).

All things considered, it's probably best to not let your wife know that you're planning on wearing your girlfriend's dress to the match..........a little red number might be a wee bit conspicuous if you're playing away when the Reds are playing at home


Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #106 on: September 23, 2023, 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 23, 2023, 05:18:48 pm
All things considered, it's probably best to not let your wife know that you're planning on wearing your girlfriend's dress to the match..........a little red number might be a wee bit conspicuous if you're playing away when the Reds are playing at home

 :lmao 
Pistolero the Bizzie
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #107 on: September 24, 2023, 12:17:56 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 23, 2023, 05:18:48 pm
All things considered, it's probably best to not let your wife know that you're planning on wearing your girlfriend's dress to the match..........a little red number might be a wee bit conspicuous if you're playing away when the Reds are playing at home

They're sex people!!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #108 on: September 24, 2023, 02:25:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 23, 2023, 05:21:45 pm
:lmao 
Pistolero the Bizzie

I bet he was puffing on a pipe whilst he typed that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,960
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #109 on: September 24, 2023, 02:36:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 23, 2023, 05:21:45 pm
:lmao 
Pistolero the Bizzie
:lmao

You don't get away with anything on RAWK.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,468
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #110 on: September 24, 2023, 09:02:31 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 23, 2023, 05:18:48 pm
All things considered, it's probably best to not let your wife know that you're planning on wearing your girlfriend's dress to the match..........a little red number might be a wee bit conspicuous if you're playing away when the Reds are playing at home




:lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #111 on: September 25, 2023, 11:25:34 am »
How did you, your wife and your girlfriend get on at the match?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,748
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #112 on: September 25, 2023, 01:40:32 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 25, 2023, 11:25:34 am
How did you, your wife and your girlfriend get on at the match?

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:33:16 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 23, 2023, 05:18:48 pm
All things considered, it's probably best to not let your wife know that you're planning on wearing your girlfriend's dress to the match..........a little red number might be a wee bit conspicuous if you're playing away when the Reds are playing at home


Looks like you have scared him off.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 