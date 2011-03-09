Its two things for me - personal safety and the appropriateness of being somewhere more formal like hospitality.



With regard to the second point, open hospitality Im sure wouldnt be an issue and I suspect most people would go no further than assuming you were doing it for a dare or on a stag etc, but if you happened to procure the tickets for a box/private table from a company I would take a moment to fathom the possible implications of dressing up in a manner that some people might take a dim view of - especially if its a corporate ticket where the vibe is normally more serious / for entertaining clients etc.



Re the first point you will just have to ask yourself if its worth it for, essentially, a brief private laugh between you and your partner. Ultimately we all like to hope that we live in a more grown up society and can allow people to live their lives in whatever way makes them happy, but sadly football - of all pastimes - seems to attract more knuckledraggers and repressed weirdos than most, so it only takes one flashpoint - likely with away fans - for your day to be eviscerated and in a worst case scenario, physical injury.



Ultimately if you are both genuinely cross-dressers or one or both of you is trans/gender fluid/on a gender/sexuality journey and youre sincere then go and own the moment as long as youre happy that the benefits outweigh the potential pitfalls