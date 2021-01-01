Hi there fellow Kopites,
I will be attending my first ever home match at Anfield for the upcoming West ham game on the 24th September.
My girlfriend managed to get us hospitality tickets as a birthday present for me (I am so lucky!).
Anyway in a bizarre turn of events. She suggested that we switch attire for the day in that she will wear my men's home shirt and I wear her Liverpool FC red polo dress to make the day more interesting 😂
I am just wondering if this would be ok to do and would I get refused entry into the stadium due to the "dress code"?
Has anyone done this before?
Any help and advice would be most appreciated.
Thanks in advance.