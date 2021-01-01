That not a red card



I know, mate.The ref is De Paul's child-hood best friend (or at least he's reffed the match like it); De Paul has been a shithouse all night; got 2 players booked, and made a number of fouls himself. He was at in in the last match as well - and for a quite a while now too). Yet this ref see nothing - and actually buys De Paul's shithousery behaviour.That anyone went near De Paul and got involved with his 'antics' was asking basically for it (given the ref's love for him).Personally, if you're going to get a red card for a 'foul' on De Paul... go all in. Make it count.0-1; full-time.Mac and Alisson played all 90 minutes.