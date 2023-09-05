'Alisson Beckers Brazil welcome Bolivia on September 8 and visit Peru four days later, while Luis Diaz and Colombia host Venezuela on September 7 and travel to Chile on September 12.Alexis Mac Allisters World Cup holders Argentina begin their qualifying campaign with a home clash with Ecuador on September 7 prior to a trip to Bolivia on September 12, and Darwin Nunez and Uruguay meet Chile at home (September 8th) and Ecuador away (September 12).'