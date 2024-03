For me it's that after being told he wouldn't be first choice anymore he didn't look at the schedule we'd have this season and back himself to force himself back into being a first team regular, and doing this while he was club captain.



I think after last season went so poorly he didn't back himself and the squad (and ultimately the manager) to properly turn it around and didn't have the heart for the fight anymore. Probably didn't fancy the Europa League, yet ended up losing 4-0 in the last 16 of the Conference League.Being told he wasn't going to be first choice was the catalyst to think fuck it i'm going - along with obviously the big contract at Saudi. He wouldn't have gone somewhere like Ajax for a pay freeze or a pay cut from Liverpool.But he'd been at Liverpool long enough to know that if he kept himself fit and the performance levels were there he'd still play a lot. Reality of a lot of games and injuries we get.