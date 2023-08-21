« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 7221 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Here you are Jordan, watch this one you thick bastard

https://youtu.be/f90vwqCYU1c
 It's about 700 miles from your house and you won't see it on your telly

See if you can change their behaviour on this issue 


https://www.hrw.org/news/2023/08/21/saudi-arabia-mass-killings-migrants-yemen-border
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Black Bull Nova, Liverpools morality Police Chief.  :P
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Brendan fuck my family Rodgers likes this.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
to be honest, I think Henderson could have been replaced by any other workmanlike midfielder. A James Ward-Prowse could arguably do what hes done from a footballing perspective.

I for one have always been less than blown away by his footballing ability, but he wore our shirt and for that he gets my support. His legacy to me would have been of a player who despite his technical limitations had the leadership qualities to pull us across the line, leadership qualities that stemmed from the aura he created amongst fans that he was a sound human being. It was a feedback loop of positivity, he embodied what we stood for so we stood by him.

Now that the mask has slipped, you may not be able to argue that he wasnt a great leader while he was with us, but it was leadership built on lies because he was not one of us and did not embody the things we believe.

*I accept that the fan base isnt a monolith, but LFC has always struck me as a more politically aware club than most, and its fanbase being for working class roots has always seen to be advocates for fairness and social justice mostly due to the history of the club.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
"So if I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then that's not right either. 

Hes a slippery little idiot. He hid it well for years, but hes a slippery little idiot.
