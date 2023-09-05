« previous next »
Author Topic: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators

Titi Camara

New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
September 5, 2023, 01:22:27 pm
Afternoon All,

RAWK is currently auditioning for new writing talents, the roles we are currently looking to fill:

RAWK Writers - Editorial pieces that will be promoted on the sites landing page and socials, scope to pursue your own articles and contribute in the regular scribe rotations.

RAWK Scribes - Pre-Match write ups, post-match round tables, potentially a return of the Spyin' Kop, collaborative pieces, scope to pursue your own articles.

RAWK Commentators - Join the match day commentary team.

If any of these roles appeal to you either PM me directly or respond in this thread with your preference/s.

Cheers
Titi Camara

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
December 22, 2023, 11:55:58 am
A few cup games on the horizon...

EFL League Cup

10/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (h) - TBC

24/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (a) - TBC

[---------------------------------]
[---------------------------------]

FA Cup

07/01/2024 - 16:30 - Arsenal (a) - TBC

Is anyone keen to get involved in some pre-match write ups?
Jm55

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
December 22, 2023, 12:02:58 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on December 22, 2023, 11:55:58 am
A few cup games on the horizon...

EFL League Cup

10/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (h) - TBC

24/01/2024 - 20:00 - Fulham (a) - TBC

[---------------------------------]
[---------------------------------]

FA Cup

07/01/2024 - 16:30 - Arsenal (a) - TBC

Is anyone keen to get involved in some pre-match write ups?

I'll take the Arsenal game if it's going.
Titi Camara

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
December 22, 2023, 08:06:42 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 22, 2023, 12:02:58 pm
I'll take the Arsenal game if it's going.
All yours buddy :wave
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 2, 2024, 11:11:16 pm
Would anyone like to pick up the semi final games against Fulham please?
RogerTheRed

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 3, 2024, 07:09:52 am
I will do home leg Duvva
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 3, 2024, 11:59:29 am
Brilliant. Thanks Roger

We have Someone for both legs now. Thank you
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 13, 2024, 01:08:42 pm
Would anyone like to write the preview for next Sundays game at Bournemouth please?

Ideally needs to be ready to go by Thursday
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 15, 2024, 10:45:47 am
Bump
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 16, 2024, 09:09:52 am
Last call or youll have to put up with one of mine!
K-Lo

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 16, 2024, 01:10:50 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 16, 2024, 09:09:52 am
Last call or youll have to put up with one of mine!

I can take it if it's still available!!
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 16, 2024, 02:52:57 pm
Quote from: K-Lo on January 16, 2024, 01:10:50 pm
I can take it if it's still available!!
Thanks, Ive just messaged you
RogerTheRed

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 07:17:45 am
Are there any others you need an op for Duvva?
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 03:16:43 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on January 17, 2024, 07:17:45 am
Are there any others you need an op for Duvva?
The next available will be the FA Cup 4th round game v Norwich/Bristol Rovers or Brentford away in the league?
RogerTheRed

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 04:25:44 pm
Used to live in Norwich so happy to do that if they get through?
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 09:47:03 pm
Over to you then Roger
So Howard Philips

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 09:51:26 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on January 17, 2024, 04:25:44 pm
Used to live in Norwich so happy to do that if they get through?

Pssst.Just dont mention Suarez.

Mind you Im sure the result of the last game before the standing Kop will get more than one mention from the pundits.
Crosby Nick

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 09:53:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 17, 2024, 03:16:43 pm
The next available will be the FA Cup 4th round game v Norwich/Bristol Rovers or Brentford away in the league?

Happy to do Brentford away. But if someone else wants to do it Im equally happy not to!
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
January 17, 2024, 09:58:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2024, 09:53:40 pm
Happy to do Brentford away. But if someone else wants to do it Im equally happy not to!
Cheers Nick. All yours
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 2, 2024, 09:28:03 am
Two big Europa League games coming up.

Does anyone fancy writing a preview for either?

duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 3, 2024, 08:35:19 am
Bump
Zlen

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 3, 2024, 08:53:10 am
Cant do this week. Will gladly pick up the return game at Anfield.  👋
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 3, 2024, 09:23:27 am
Quote from: Zlen on March  3, 2024, 08:53:10 am
Cant do this week. Will gladly pick up the return game at Anfield.  👋
Thanks Zlen

Anyone for the first leg? Otherwise itll be me

#incentive
Crosby Nick

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 3, 2024, 09:58:18 am
I could probably knock up a 3,000 word love letter to Paddy Berger (with pics) if people would be turned on interested in that kind of thing?
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 3, 2024, 12:42:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2024, 09:58:18 am
I could probably knock up a 3,000 word love letter to Paddy Berger (with pics) if people would be turned on interested in that kind of thing?
Im hard just at the thought. Seriously though that would be great Nick if you wouldnt mind.
Please post wherever its ready
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 11, 2024, 11:27:22 pm
Would anyone like to pen the preview for our upcoming FA Cup QF clash at Old Trafford this Sunday?

Needs to be up by Friday lunch time please
duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
March 25, 2024, 12:31:44 pm
Atalanta both home and away write ups are available, if anyone would like to put something together please?
Online Hazell

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #27 on: March 25, 2024, 01:08:29 pm »
I can do one, don't mind which if someone wants to do the other one.
Online duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #28 on: March 25, 2024, 04:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 25, 2024, 01:08:29 pm
I can do one, don't mind which if someone wants to do the other one.
Marvellous, thank you Hazell. Always appreciated

Is the first leg ok, just gives me more time to find someone for the second leg?
Online Hazell

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #29 on: March 25, 2024, 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 25, 2024, 04:04:14 pm
Marvellous, thank you Hazell. Always appreciated

Is the first leg ok, just gives me more time to find someone for the second leg?

Yep, sounds good.
Online duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #30 on: March 27, 2024, 05:52:07 pm »
Second leg still available if any new writers want a go?
Offline stockdam

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #31 on: March 27, 2024, 06:15:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 27, 2024, 05:52:07 pm
Second leg still available if any new writers want a go?

hi Duvva I'll do the 2nd leg (will be in Spain at the time and hopefully Internet will be fine).

Online duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #32 on: March 27, 2024, 07:18:50 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March 27, 2024, 06:15:41 pm
hi Duvva I'll do the 2nd leg (will be in Spain at the time and hopefully Internet will be fine).


Thanks mate
Online duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:00:58 pm »
League cup starts soon does anyone fancy writing the preview for the tie against West Ham?

Writers new and old welcome.
Online Hazell

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:39:57 pm »
Can do the West Ham League Cup match mate
Online duvva 💅

Re: New Writers, Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:57 pm
Can do the West Ham League Cup match mate
Brilliant thanks mate
