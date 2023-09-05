« previous next »
Author Topic: New Writers & Scribes & Commentators  (Read 101 times)

New Writers & Scribes & Commentators
« on: September 5, 2023, 01:22:27 pm »
Afternoon All,

RAWK is currently auditioning for new writing talents, do you think you might have what it takes? The roles we are currently looking to fill:

RAWK Writers - Editorial pieces that will be promoted on the sites landing page and socials, scope to pursue your own articles and contribute in the regular scribe rotations.

RAWK Scribes - Pre-Match write ups, post-match round tables, potentially a return of the Spyin' Kop, collaborative pieces, scope to pursue your own articles.

RAWK Commentators - Join the match day commentary team.

If any of these roles appeal to you either PM me directly or respond in this thread with your preference/s.

Cheers
Re: New Writers & Scribes & Commentators
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:24:05 am »
Hey, could I go back on the commentary team please? I dropped out last season as I was dealing with other stuff.
