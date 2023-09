The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005) - Cat 8. Second Wildcard





Sami: "Playing piano is making you flip. Stop it now!"Thomas Seyr: "Nothing's making me flip. I'm not flipping. I'm having a ball. I feel fantastic, dont' you see? It's important, I'm serious about it."Sami: "You gonna make dough from pianos?"Thomas Seyr: "Not pianos, the piano! It's not about making money, it's about art."