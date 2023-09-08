« previous next »
Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 10:09:39 am
La La Land (2016) - Comedy

John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 12:35:16 pm
Category 5 - sci-fi

1990s

Dark City (1998)

Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 12:39:52 pm
Cat 7. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 01:10:15 pm
Whisper of the Heart

Cat: 3
Decade: 90's





Probably my fave Ghibli when all is said and done. So pure and so heartfelt.

the fact that he read most of the books in the library so that she'll notice him someday, oh my heart.
NICHOLLS

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 02:10:42 pm
The Third Man

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Pre-1970's




Stunning cinematography, top performances and atmospheric/edge of your seat suspense make this an unmissable mystery thriller.
Samie

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 03:40:01 pm
Sci-Fi/70's- Slaughterhouse-Five

Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 04:26:58 pm
A New Leaf (1971) - Elaine May

Comedy

70s






Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 04:30:50 pm
The Leopard (1963) - Luchino Visconti

Drama

60s

Draex

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 04:38:48 pm


The Sting - Cat.3 Drama - 1970s
red mongoose

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 04:45:04 pm
Shoot the Piano Player
(Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Pre-1970s)




New World
(Cat. 3 Drama/Romance, 2010s-present day)


Draex

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 04:46:59 pm


V for Vendetta - Cat 5. Sci Fi - 2000s
NICHOLLS

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 05:19:50 pm
Imagine watching this in the 2000s as a teenager...



Y tu mamá también

Cat 6. Wildcard - Foreign film

2000's
telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 07:32:59 pm

Into the Wild

Cat: 1
Decade: 00's



It wasn't taken. Triple checked.  ;D
John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 10:01:51 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western/Adventure

1970s

Kelly's Heroes (1970)

Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
September 8, 2023, 10:21:05 pm
Melancholia (2011) - Lars von Trier

Sci-Fi

2010s to Modern Day

Samie

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 12:45:38 am
Comedy/80's- The Cannonball Run

classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 01:16:31 am
Road House (1989)  -  Cat 2. Thriller


Morgan: "You know, I heard you had balls big enough to come in a dump truck, but you don't look like much to me."
Dalton: "Opinions vary."

Titi Camara

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 10:52:40 am
Cat 4. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Fuck you science ;D ;D ;D ;D

Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 01:03:05 pm
Adaptation- Category 4. Comedy, 2000s

Max_powers

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm
The Lives of Others(2006)- Foreign Film

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 02:11:50 pm
How The Grinch Stole Christmas - Fantasy - 2000



The Testament of Dr Mabuse - Foreign - 1933


Sheer Magnetism

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 02:23:35 pm
The Big Blue (1988) - Adventure
Max_powers

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 02:51:05 pm
Wings of Desire (1988)- Fantasy

Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Westworld - Category 1. Western/Adventure, 1970s

classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 05:07:30 pm
Tokyo Story (1953)  -   Cat 6. Wildcard - Foreign Film

Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 08:23:58 pm
My Life as a Dog (Mitt liv som hund) - 1985

Director: Lasse Hallström

Cat 6: Foreign Language

Decade: 80s

John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm
Cat 2. Crime

1980s

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)


Titi Camara

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - SELECTION THREAD
Today at 12:26:55 pm
Cat 3. Vanishing Point (1971)

