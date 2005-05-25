« previous next »
Offline The holly and the jillc

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4200 on: December 22, 2024, 08:08:24 pm »
He is sooo good that you kind of take it for granted him performances now. I love the way he makes his way so silkily through the midfield, such a natural mover and has a lovely pass on him as well.
Offline Giono

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4201 on: December 22, 2024, 08:09:10 pm »
I wish he had got a strategic yellow.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4202 on: December 22, 2024, 08:09:44 pm »
I love how earlier in the season nobody (in mainstream media) would shut up about how good he is because it took them by surprise. Barely gets a mention during games it seems last couple of months. Hes still at the same level but he has just made it the norm to put in 9/10 performances week in week out.

Hes like Fabinho with a sprinkle of Yaya Toure.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4203 on: December 22, 2024, 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Giono on December 22, 2024, 08:09:10 pm
I wish he had got a strategic yellow.

Nah, it just adds to the chance of him getting a 2 game ban further down the line, would have been silly.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4204 on: December 22, 2024, 08:30:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 22, 2024, 08:02:59 pm
When do the yellow cards get wiped? Is it after 19 games?
Yes, 19 games, but they don't get wiped out, the threshold goes up to ten yellows, but the potential ban also rises to two games
Offline newterp

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4205 on: December 22, 2024, 08:46:38 pm »
He's now learned to turn and burst into space - getting hacked down at least 2x yesterday. Not sure why Spurs players didn't get a yellow.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4206 on: December 23, 2024, 01:12:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on December 22, 2024, 08:46:38 pm
He's now learned to turn and burst into space - getting hacked down at least 2x yesterday. Not sure why Spurs players didn't get a yellow.

Because he's not English and plays for Liverpool .
Gets hacked in every game now because it's the only way to stop him.
Offline Silverbird

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4207 on: December 23, 2024, 03:20:13 am »
Every time he goes down after a challenge, my heart is in my mouth. More than any other player (even Salah).
Offline spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4208 on: December 24, 2024, 07:54:44 am »
It will be interesting to see what the plan is for Gravenberch over the holidays.

We have a game on the 26th, the 29th and then the 5th.

I wonder if Boxing Day is the game where we try out Jones in the 6 if we're not willing to give Endo his first league start.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4209 on: December 24, 2024, 08:20:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 24, 2024, 07:54:44 am
It will be interesting to see what the plan is for Gravenberch over the holidays.

We have a game on the 26th, the 29th and then the 5th.

I wonder if Boxing Day is the game where we try out Jones in the 6 if we're not willing to give Endo his first league start.

The holidays? Whens that?
Offline Schmidt

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4210 on: December 24, 2024, 08:29:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 24, 2024, 07:54:44 am
It will be interesting to see what the plan is for Gravenberch over the holidays.

We have a game on the 26th, the 29th and then the 5th.

I wonder if Boxing Day is the game where we try out Jones in the 6 if we're not willing to give Endo his first league start.

Mac came off 20 minutes early against Spurs so I think we might see Grav off early against Leicester, depending on the score, then after the 29th we have a week rest so it shouldn't be an issue.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4211 on: December 24, 2024, 08:38:16 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 24, 2024, 08:29:51 am
Mac came off 20 minutes early against Spurs so I think we might see Grav off early against Leicester, depending on the score, then after the 29th we have a week rest so it shouldn't be an issue.

I do think Gravenberch should be rested for one of the next two games.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4212 on: December 24, 2024, 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 24, 2024, 08:38:16 am
I do think Gravenberch should be rested for one of the next two games.

Ideally yeah, I'm just not sure we have that option for that. I think Dom likely gets a rest against Leicester with Jones coming in, then in a potentially tough away against West Ham we'll want his press resistance.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4213 on: December 24, 2024, 08:49:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 24, 2024, 08:48:13 am
Ideally yeah, I'm just not sure we have that option for that. I think Dom likely gets a rest against Leicester with Jones coming in, then in a potentially tough away against West Ham we'll want his press resistance.

If he doesn't trust Endo then he could give Jones 45 mins in the 6 vs Leicester because I think they are going to defend deep.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4214 on: December 30, 2024, 07:30:11 am »
Gravenberch has normalised excellent performances to the point you hardly notice him anymore because youre now used to it. Glad he and Gakpo were subbed to ensure no yellow cards to make them miss Manu.
Offline GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4215 on: December 30, 2024, 10:46:22 am »
Always gave him a byball because of his age and it was a new league, but it's crazy to think back to how he was when he started. Every other touch was heavy, and putting himself into 50/50 situations and having to do needless tackles to make up for it. Could tell at the time that this was a mix of nerves, overthinking and simply trying too hard.

He is ofcourse utilizing his size and his height now which he did not do before. He looks like hes aged 5 years in 1 season. Testament to Slot and the coaches. Proper Liverpool signing
Offline Nick110581

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4216 on: December 30, 2024, 11:01:43 am »
Hes a very silky footballer and is keeping it simple in the middle.

He is quick across the ground and tough too.

The ability to drive with the ball is also a huge advantage to us.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4217 on: December 30, 2024, 11:20:37 am »
I always thought that if you want a quality DM you either have to pay a fortune because the market is crap for DM or develop your own. We choose to do the latter after trying and failing to do the former.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4218 on: December 30, 2024, 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on December 30, 2024, 10:46:22 am
Always gave him a byball because of his age and it was a new league, but it's crazy to think back to how he was when he started. Every other touch was heavy, and putting himself into 50/50 situations and having to do needless tackles to make up for it. Could tell at the time that this was a mix of nerves, overthinking and simply trying too hard.

He is ofcourse utilizing his size and his height now which he did not do before. He looks like hes aged 5 years in 1 season. Testament to Slot and the coaches. Proper Liverpool signing

Gravenberch's positioning improves week on week. He just seems to be in the right areas more often than not these days. Like Leicester's goal, he could have done more to stop the cross but he was in the right place to stop the cross even though Trent was caught up field.
Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4219 on: December 30, 2024, 01:28:55 pm »
Yaya Viera
Offline Samie

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm »
Alcohol deftly hidden or pic taken early :D
Offline Eeyore

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm »
Offline amir87

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
Grav's I love Arne outfit.

Its A for Al you idiot.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm
Its A for Al you idiot.

Yeah but is it a 6 or an 8 on the back?
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 12:17:35 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
Alcohol deftly hidden or pic taken early :D

Cody doesn't drink, the rest have water.

Young and responsible professionals looking after their bodies for a long demanding season ahead.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 01:07:34 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:17:35 am
Cody doesn't drink, the rest have water.

Young and responsible professionals looking after their bodies for a long demanding season ahead.
but if you look closely, in the background you see robbo at the bar snagging a quick pint.
Online elbow

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 06:10:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm


Curtis looks like hes got a mega afro!
