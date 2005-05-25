Always gave him a byball because of his age and it was a new league, but it's crazy to think back to how he was when he started. Every other touch was heavy, and putting himself into 50/50 situations and having to do needless tackles to make up for it. Could tell at the time that this was a mix of nerves, overthinking and simply trying too hard.



He is ofcourse utilizing his size and his height now which he did not do before. He looks like hes aged 5 years in 1 season. Testament to Slot and the coaches. Proper Liverpool signing