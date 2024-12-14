« previous next »
Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,694
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4160 on: December 14, 2024, 09:35:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on December 14, 2024, 09:26:36 pm
Playing at a level this season that's hard to believe, so so good. Makes everything look easy.

The lad was starting for Ajax at 16 in Centre Midfield, it's not that hard to believe. :D
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4161 on: December 14, 2024, 09:35:23 pm »
Absolutely brilliant today.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4162 on: December 14, 2024, 10:04:09 pm »
For some reason, I've kept expecting the bubble to burst and for this all to be exposed as a purple patch of form. But every week I'm getting closer and closer to losing that feeling. His level is so brilliant and so versatile. He was totally fantastic today playing as a hybrid of a CB and DM. So good that he almost made up the difference in numbers by himself.
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4163 on: December 14, 2024, 10:29:11 pm »
Absolutely imperious today. He was everywhere on the pitch and is one of the most versatile players I've seen in a long time.

£35m was an absolute steal, and he is only 22 and putting in performances like this week in week out. What a player we have on our hands. We need to give him some rest in the CL and domestic cups as he will be essential for our 2nd half season push.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • Brace for Impact
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4164 on: December 14, 2024, 10:30:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on December 14, 2024, 10:04:09 pm
For some reason, I've kept expecting the bubble to burst and for this all to be exposed as a purple patch of form. But every week I'm getting closer and closer to losing that feeling. His level is so brilliant and so versatile. He was totally fantastic today playing as a hybrid of a CB and DM. So good that he almost made up the difference in numbers by himself.

Yep, if anything he's getting better as he gets more comfortable in the role. Can really see the progression in his dribbling and willingness to burst through midfield, clearly is a player with that ability but now has the confidence and savvy to do it in the premier league. Slot deserves a huge amount of credit for identifying Gravenberch as the no 6 solution.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4165 on: December 14, 2024, 10:34:18 pm »
He plays... everywhere.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,839
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4166 on: December 14, 2024, 11:34:43 pm »
How long is left on his contract? Needs a bump even if it's 4/5.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,027
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 12:08:55 am »
Quote from: MBL? on December 14, 2024, 11:34:43 pm
How long is left on his contract? Needs a bump even if it's 4/5.

He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 am »
Absolute Rolls-Royce.
Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,142
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 12:11:54 am »
That was such a professional performance as a CB/Mid you would think he is a seasoned veteran.
Offline Milly B

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • JFT 96
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 12:14:32 am »
Outstanding again, not a word out of him going about his business so professionally, turning into my favourite player. WORLD CLASS.
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,839
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 12:15:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:08:55 am
He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.
Is he top five? I'd be surprised. Either way I'd extend to 2030 immediately since it will be more expensive to do the same thing in a few years.
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • @tharris113
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 12:19:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 14, 2024, 09:35:02 pm
The lad was starting for Ajax at 16 in Centre Midfield, it's not that hard to believe. :D
Uh huh
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 12:56:38 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:08:55 am
He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.

Yet he still deserves a bump the way he has been playing.
Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,944
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 01:33:50 am »
Quote from: Zizou on December 14, 2024, 05:08:14 pm
I was entirely underwhelmed when we signed him. My stupidity plainly knows no bounds.

Don't be so hard on yourself...Bayern Munich feels worse...
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,027
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 01:38:40 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 12:56:38 am
Yet he still deserves a bump the way he has been playing.

For his age, he is probably one of the best-paid players on the planet though.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,944
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 01:39:57 am »
Does he have a song yet?



"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 02:03:06 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 01:39:57 am
Does he have a song yet?

And it's 2-4-6-8, our Grav is great
playing every position right through night
3-5-7-9 he can play there just fine
when he's on the pitch we're gonna be alright.


2-4-6-8 Motorway by Tom Robinson Band
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 02:56:54 am »
He has that Virgil-like calmness where he seems so unfazed by it all.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 03:11:38 am »
The only midfielder I could even think about taking over him is out for the season, he doesnt really have any weaknesses, its quite surreal.
Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4180 on: Yesterday at 07:19:36 am »
Salahs competition for the Ballon D'or ..
Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4181 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 am »
I'm glad to have been wrong about this guy - an incredible footballer.
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4182 on: Yesterday at 07:37:36 am »
he reminds me a bit of Patrick VIera
Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4183 on: Yesterday at 08:03:23 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:37:36 am
he reminds me a bit of Patrick VIera

Yaya Toure
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4184 on: Yesterday at 08:17:13 am »
I honestly think he can/will go another few levels still. He has the ability to create from deep and to shoot from distance to score. Those numbers will improve when he gets more and more comfortable in his position. He is already brilliant, but I think he has the possibility to be one of the best in that position because of how skilled he is.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,625
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4185 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 am »
To play at centre back out of possession and in midfield in possession and be tactically switched on in both positions at the age of 22 is absolutely amazing. And credit to Slot for knowing Gravenberch could do it because that could have gone badly wrong with 10 v 11.
Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4186 on: Yesterday at 09:11:38 am »
The lad is playing great, great move by Slot. Endo needs to play the odd game now and keep him fresh.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4187 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 am »
We are witnessing a generational great ripening to fruition.
Online sushared

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 03:45:39 am »
this guy is a monster. he combined the center half and mid fielder role into one and then had a stamina levels to move up the gears later part of the game as a attacking mid fielder. he was also providing cover on the right when Trent was far forward. was  playing 3-4 roles across the pitch in a single match. bring in couple of goals and if we win trophies then he will definitely be individual award discussions.
