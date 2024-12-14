Playing at a level this season that's hard to believe, so so good. Makes everything look easy.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
For some reason, I've kept expecting the bubble to burst and for this all to be exposed as a purple patch of form. But every week I'm getting closer and closer to losing that feeling. His level is so brilliant and so versatile. He was totally fantastic today playing as a hybrid of a CB and DM. So good that he almost made up the difference in numbers by himself.
How long is left on his contract? Needs a bump even if it's 4/5.
He is already one of our highest-paid players. His deal runs until 2028.
The lad was starting for Ajax at 16 in Centre Midfield, it's not that hard to believe.
I was entirely underwhelmed when we signed him. My stupidity plainly knows no bounds.
Yet he still deserves a bump the way he has been playing.
Does he have a song yet?
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
he reminds me a bit of Patrick VIera
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.47]