It's been like this since the first pre-season game. I think it might be called 'the Slot way'. I suspect it wouldn't change even if someone else replaced Gravenberch at no. 6*. The set-up certainly isn't as adventurous as Jurgen's but it seems to be working reasonably well.



*Not that Gravenberch is a no. 6 of course, or ever has been.



It hasn't though there are plenty of games in which Trent has played as an orthodox right back and given us more width. For the chance that Gravenberch created for Darwin, the shape has changed. Trent is inverting to cover the space Gravenberch is vacating and Jones has dropped deep and narrow.It meant players moving and interchanging just to allow Gravenberch the freedom to do what he does best which is take on his man and break the first line with the ball at his feet and the second line with his pass. The issue was that was it for essentially the rest of the match. We played it around the back, down the left to Diaz and Jones and they came inside and we started again.There was no penetration. There was no midfield players taking on their man and causing problems for the opposition. We just basically played outside their shape. We were crying out for a player of Grav's quality in the final third. His run at the start was electric and was one of the few times in the game we managed to get at their back four.As for the *6 garbage. It isn't about playing at 6. It is about being the deepest midfield player and having the most defensive responsibilities. Grav playing at 6 is no problem as long as it is in a double pivot with a more defensive-minded player alongside him. A player that gives Gravenberch the freedom to break the lines more often. A player that means we don't have to sacrifice width to free up Grav.