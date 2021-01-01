« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 340953 times)

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 07:47:29 pm »
I would be highly frustrated being a midfielder and having to play against this guy.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,891
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 07:48:17 pm »
Silky player
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 08:28:08 pm »
Unfortunately he performed a feint midway through the first half, conclusively proving he cannot perform the 6 role correctly.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,600
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 08:47:15 pm »
Hes back. Put the Newcastle game down to tiredness.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,840
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm »
Couple of moves that were straight out of Saturday Night Fever

Peerless
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,642
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm »
Does go to show that we need someone to help rotate with him to keep him fresh.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,366
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 10:38:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm
Does go to show that we need someone to help rotate with him to keep him fresh.

If you play 60 games in a successful season, you want you best players to start in about 40-45.

Id say Gravenberch, based on this season, is shaping up to be one of our best players.

Therefore we need someone to rotate in and start about 15 games a season.

We dont want someone who expects to start 40 games themselves. Competition is good but so is also knowing the manager has confidence in you and is relying on you being a starter week in, week out. I think Gravenberch has benefitted massively this season by having clarity in his role and knowing (probably once Zubimendi fell through) he was going to be 1st choice.

Thats the challenge and balance we need to achieve in recruitment. We want a better option than Endo but not necessarily someone who joins expecting to start most weeks.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • ...All the best
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm »
Everybody's dead worried about Ryan playing all these games.

But nobody's worried about Virgil and Mo playing almost the same amount of minutes. Why? Because they're top performers with superior fitness...just like Ryan.

Players that warrant this kind of extreme caution are those who don't seem durable as these guys. Ryan by all accounts starting from this season will be playing majority of games in two biggest comps just like all other elite players. Mostly because he can, so folks might as well get used to it.
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 08:44:24 am »
Well he clearly looked tired in the Newcastle game. Even if he is supremely fit he can not be expected to play to a high standard in all our games - hence we need a rotation option.

Grav is a decade younger than Mo and van Dijk, but he is also less experienced in playing a full season. Plus I would say our midfield works harder than winger/centre back.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 10:50:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December  9, 2024, 07:50:40 pm
*snip

:D almost like when someone can't ever accept a change of their opinion they can't comprehend someone else changing their opinion after 6 months of real life evidence!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,922
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:50:45 am
:D almost like when someone can't ever accept a change of their opinion they can't comprehend someone else changing their opinion after 6 months of real life evidence!

Gravenberch's best moment by a country mile last night was when he received the ball midway in their half and beat his man and played in Darwin. We should be setting up to get him into those positions half a dozen times a game. That is when he becomes next level. When he is breaking the lines and hurting teams with his ability to break the lines with the ball and with his passing.

grav" border="0

That was after 6 minutes. The best bit of penetrative midfield play in the whole game. Their equivalent in the game was Asprilla. Players who can break the lines are like gold dust. Unless you are suggesting Girona missed a trick and should have played Asprilla as their deepest midfield player?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 11:20:07 am »
Grav is the deepest midfielder in that situation. t there is some degree of flexibility in this system.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,894
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 11:24:48 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm
Everybody's dead worried about Ryan playing all these games.

But nobody's worried about Virgil and Mo playing almost the same amount of minutes. Why? Because they're top performers with superior fitness...just like Ryan.

Players that warrant this kind of extreme caution are those who don't seem durable as these guys. Ryan by all accounts starting from this season will be playing majority of games in two biggest comps just like all other elite players. Mostly because he can, so folks might as well get used to it.

He'll have played over 2000 minutes by Christmas .. and at his current pace / level of selection he's on target to hit 5000 minutes this season
There's literally no way to know whether he can do that at this level on intensity - most players can't.. be lovely if he could .. 

Oh and as an aside the idea VVD and Salah are immune to fatigue is a nonsense - see Mo every Afcon season and Virgil when he publicly said he'd been over played
« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:39 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,922
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 11:41:45 am »
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 11:20:07 am
Grav is the deepest midfielder in that situation. t there is some degree of flexibility in this system.

Look how narrow and flat we are though. We have Robbo, Virg and Gomez within yards of each other in one line and then Jones, Grav and Trent the same. All that just to get Gravenberch a bit of freedom. We ended up last night sacrificing the fullbacks in attacking terms, having very little penetration but still wide open on the transitions.

As Slot said we had no control. For me the midfield simply isn't functioning properly. We end up playing outside the opposition shape, turn the ball over and then when Szobo jumps into the front four to counter press, we get passed around and then overrun on the transitions in midfield.

 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • @tharris113
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
I do think we need someone he can rotate with. Long, long season ahead.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,600
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 12:18:40 pm »
I think wanting Gravenberch to play further forwards is like wanting Trent to play further forwards. They have such attacking strings to their bow that you want to play them closer to the goal but they are better served where they are. Trent has redefined the right back and Gravenberch has the ability to redefine the 6.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:18:40 pm
I think wanting Gravenberch to play further forwards is like wanting Trent to play further forwards. They have such attacking strings to their bow that you want to play them closer to the goal but they are better served where they are. Trent has redefined the right back and Gravenberch has the ability to redefine the 6.

Like Gerrard before him, I'd trust the manager personally :)
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,600
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 12:39:59 pm
Like Gerrard before him, I'd trust the manager personally :)

And defensive gaps in Gravenberch's game can be coached. He's 22 so is the perfect age to take on that information as he isn't set in his ways.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:56:35 pm
And defensive gaps in Gravenberch's game can be coached. He's 22 so is the perfect age to take on that information as he isn't set in his ways.

Yup. Pirlo was moved back from an attacking mid/support forward position at around the same age.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:56:35 pm
And defensive gaps in Gravenberch's game can be coached. He's 22 so is the perfect age to take on that information as he isn't set in his ways.

I've been really impressed with how good he is defensively, he gets back and cuts out so many crosses.

He can improve on being turned (ironic I know) in midfield though.
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,096
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:38:13 pm
If you play 60 games in a successful season, you want you best players to start in about 40-45.

Id say Gravenberch, based on this season, is shaping up to be one of our best players.

Therefore we need someone to rotate in and start about 15 games a season.

We dont want someone who expects to start 40 games themselves. Competition is good but so is also knowing the manager has confidence in you and is relying on you being a starter week in, week out. I think Gravenberch has benefitted massively this season by having clarity in his role and knowing (probably once Zubimendi fell through) he was going to be 1st choice.

Thats the challenge and balance we need to achieve in recruitment. We want a better option than Endo but not necessarily someone who joins expecting to start most weeks.

More likely we'd get someone who can also potentially play alongside Ryan in place of Mac Allister, similar to how Jones is used to cover/rotate with both Mac and Dom.

Nobody worth signing is coming in to play fifteen games.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,036
  • The first five yards........
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 07:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:41:45 am
Look how narrow and flat we are though. We have Robbo, Virg and Gomez within yards of each other in one line and then Jones, Grav and Trent the same. All that just to get Gravenberch a bit of freedom.

It's been like this since the first pre-season game. I think it might be called 'the Slot way'. I suspect it wouldn't change even if someone else replaced Gravenberch at no. 6*. The set-up certainly isn't as adventurous as Jurgen's but it seems to be working reasonably well. 

*Not that Gravenberch is a no. 6 of course, or ever has been.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,922
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 07:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:02:05 pm
It's been like this since the first pre-season game. I think it might be called 'the Slot way'. I suspect it wouldn't change even if someone else replaced Gravenberch at no. 6*. The set-up certainly isn't as adventurous as Jurgen's but it seems to be working reasonably well. 

*Not that Gravenberch is a no. 6 of course, or ever has been.

It hasn't though there are plenty of games in which Trent has played as an orthodox right back and given us more width. For the chance that Gravenberch created for Darwin, the shape has changed. Trent is inverting to cover the space Gravenberch is vacating and Jones has dropped deep and narrow.

It meant players moving and interchanging just to allow Gravenberch the freedom to do what he does best which is take on his man and break the first line with the ball at his feet and the second line with his pass. The issue was that was it for essentially the rest of the match. We played it around the back, down the left to Diaz and Jones and they came inside and we started again.

There was no penetration. There was no midfield players taking on their man and causing problems for the opposition. We just basically played outside their shape. We were crying out for a player of Grav's quality in the final third. His run at the start was electric and was one of the few times in the game we managed to get at their back four.

As for the *6 garbage. It isn't about playing at 6. It is about being the deepest midfield player and having the most defensive responsibilities. Grav playing at 6 is no problem as long as it is in a double pivot with a more defensive-minded player alongside him. A player that gives Gravenberch the freedom to break the lines more often. A player that means we don't have to sacrifice width to free up Grav.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 