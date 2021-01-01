Looks like a few of you are coming around to my point of viewHe's got the 'Butes. All of them. Pretty obviously. Doesn't matter though. He could win the Balon D'or as a 6 and Al will representatively say "well hes actually playing as a first lead advanced double pivot in the 8 1/2 position but he'd be much better use further forward".Thing is he could very well play at a high level further upfield but we have tons of guys that can create offence and nobody else who can play the 6 like that. Looks like pretty much nobody else has a guy who can play the 6 like that either. Pretty cool.