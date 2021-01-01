« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:05:19 am
Mac Going to get a rest vs Girona. He is suspended

I'd play Jones, Morton & Elliott vs Girona and give Mac, Grav and Dom a rest
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 03:37:57 pm
I'd play Jones, Morton & Elliott vs Girona and give Mac, Grav and Dom a rest
Mac will definitely be getting a rest, whether Slot wants to rest him or not
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 04:24:39 pm »
Little Gravy...

« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 05:27:42 pm »
Looks like a few of you are coming around to my point of view  ;D

He's got the 'Butes. All of them. Pretty obviously. Doesn't matter though. He could win the Balon D'or as a 6 and Al will representatively say "well hes actually playing as a first lead advanced double pivot in the 8 1/2 position but he'd be much better use further forward".

Thing is he could very well play at a high level further upfield but we have tons of guys that can create offence and nobody else who can play the 6 like that. Looks like pretty much nobody else has a guy who can play the 6 like that either. Pretty cool.
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 04:54:33 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 03:37:57 pm
I'd play Jones, Morton & Elliott vs Girona and give Mac, Grav and Dom a rest
I doubt Slot goes that MF. WOuld think Gravenberch or Dom likely to start.
