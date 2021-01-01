He was so highly regarded at Ajax. It's easy to underestimate how he was one of the elite youngsters in the game.



He is showing that now. Last season was understandable in parts. He did okay, but lacked sharpness. Not a surprise for a guy who was thrown into the EPL and barely played the previous year in Germany.



We've got a player on our hands here. He needs a song.



His name is Ryan GravenberchHe's from the NetherlandsLike Cruyff and some other peopleHe wears the 38That's about the standard these days, right?