He was so highly regarded at Ajax. It's easy to underestimate how he was one of the elite youngsters in the game.
He is showing that now. Last season was understandable in parts. He did okay, but lacked sharpness. Not a surprise for a guy who was thrown into the EPL and barely played the previous year in Germany.
We've got a player on our hands here. He needs a song.
His name is Ryan Gravenberch
He's from the Netherlands
Like Cruyff and some other people
He wears the 38
That's about the standard these days, right?