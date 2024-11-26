« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm
Gravenberch is a wonderful player as I have said the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen.

He should be one of the first names on the team sheet. I am suggesting that we are lacking creativity from midfield this season. I am suggesting that for me Gravenberch is our most creative midfield player by some distance. The more we give him the freedom to get on the ball higher up the pitch the better we look. He can cut teams up with his passing and also with the ball at his feet.

57% possession is bad for two reasons. Firstly Slot wants to pass teams to death and have more control.

Secondly, an inability to progress the ball from front to back means that we end up going long and losing the ball. Then we end up having to press high up the pitch with the 10 joining the front three in a four-man press. We don't push up as a back four which means the midfield has to do an incredible amount of running, especially a lot of high-intensity sprints.

A higher percentage of possession would mean less running and less wear and tear on the midfield. Against Southampton, Szobozslai ended up barely able to run.
Gracias👍
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:28:18 pm
I am not sure about this. Some of the resident experts are 100% certain that Ryan will never be a No.6 ...

Two questions Peter does our midfield balance look right?

Do you honestly think playing as a single 6 is Gravenberch's best position?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:31:50 pm
Two questions Peter does our midfield balance look right?

Do you honestly think playing as a single 6 is Gravenberch's best position?

Your question is pointless. We don't play with a single 6.

And yes, I really like how our midfield is developing. Mac Allister (25), Gravenberch (22), Szoboszlai (24) and Jones (23) are already top class players, and none of them is yet in his prime ...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:11:15 pm
Does anyone know if Slot had a phone call with him about this? RAWK best put some pennies in the server meter if so.

Plenty of penises to go around.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
Plenty of penises to go around.

That's the long and short of it.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:18:28 pm
Yep. To be honest, I don't know too much about tactics etc but I didn't think last season we'd see this player this year. And playing as a 6 as well. Not sure what our longer term plan is with him but it's exciting to think that he's only 22.

However little you know about tactics Hazell, I know far less! But this has the wonderful effect of not ever losing the childlike joy I still have when we score, win etc. I cant believe just how skilful todays players are. I am thrilled by the sheer joy of watching the game. Even more so as I reach my later years. Football is a joy to me, when lots around me isnt.

And in the immortal words of The Cramps - I dont know about Art, but I know what I like!
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
Plenty of penises to go around.

 ;D Well how did that arise??
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
Your question is pointless. We don't play with a single 6.

So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.

Slot clearly thinks we play with a single 6 at times.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
And yes, I really like how our midfield is developing. Mac Allister (25), Gravenberch (22), Szoboszlai (24) and Jones (23) are already top class players, and none of them is yet in his prime ...

That wasn't the question. I agree they are all good players but do you think having 4 players who are naturally 8's or 10's and no natural 6 is a good balance?

In the summer you were telling us how good the midfield would be with a Regista like Zubimendi in there.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:02:25 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
So sometimes it is a 4-2-3-1; sometimes it is a 4-1-4-1; sometimes we do build up with three. So theres a lot of freedom when we have the ball.

Slot clearly thinks we play with a single 6 at times.

That wasn't the question. I agree they are all good players but do you think having 4 players who are naturally 8's or 10's and no natural 6 is a good balance?

In the summer you were telling us how good the midfield would be with a Regista like Zubimendi in there.

Al, just shut up and watch some football. It's a CL night ...



Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:02:25 pm
Al, just shut up and watch some football. It's a CL night ...





:lmao :lmao

Just answer the question.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Eeyore, kind request please, contact the Club and request speak to the coaching staff and take up all your issues that you have with the tactics etc ... as nobody on here gives a flying fuck.  :)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Eeyore, kind request please, contact the Club and request speak to the coaching staff and take up all your issues that you have with the tactics etc ... as nobody on here gives a flying fuck.  :)

"Liverpool Football Club, how can I help you?"

"I want to speak to Arne Slot"

"Ohhh-kayyy (TM), that's an unusual request..."

"The guy's nuts"

"...and an impossible one. Thank you for your call"
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
"Liverpool Football Club, how can I help you?"

"I want to speak to Arne Slot"

"Ohhh-kayyy (TM), that's an unusual request..."

"The guy's nuts"

"...and an impossible one. Thank you for your call"

I have never called Slot nuts. So please stop lying.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
I have never called Slot nuts. So please stop lying.

Please don't make me do this Eeyore.

Quote from: Eeyore on November 23, 2024, 02:04:16 am
If you were going to look at a weakness in Gravnberch's game then it is an inability to drop in and link defence with the higher midfield players. So the idea that Grav should be playing as the deepest midfield player is nuts.

Slot plays Gravenberch as the deepest midfield player. Therefore, according to you, he must be "nuts".
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm
Please don't make me do this Eeyore.

Slot plays Gravenberch as the deepest midfield player. Therefore, according to you, he must be "nuts".
it is very sad the way you continually take part of a post and use it out of context. It is borderline trolling.

The context was a lengthy post about why Grav for me is better as an 8 rather than the deepest player in midfield. Slot clearly agreed because he told Gravenberch to concentrate on being an 8.

Slot isn't for me playing Gravenberch as the deepest midfield player because he thinks it is his best position. If he did think it was his best position then he wouldn't have targeted Zubimendi.

Given that I don't think Slot sees his best position as a 6 then clearly I am not calling Slot nuts.so do you think the deepest midfield player is Gravenberchs best position and do you think it is where he will end up playing?
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:48:21 pm
Not read the last several thousand posts - but has anyone ever wondered if he's a 6 or an 8 and posted hundreds of posts saying the same shit over and over and over again?

 ;D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Al, we all love you, and we will be very supportive of you during this difficult period. But please, let us enjoy the moment. Not all of us are miserable bastards like you ...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Al, we all love you, and we will be very supportive of you during this difficult period. But please, let us enjoy the moment. Not all of us are miserable bastards like you ...

I will try again Mac.

Do you think Gravenberchs best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think that is where he will end playing?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm
Quote from: WestieRed on Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm
However little you know about tactics Hazel, I know far less! But this has the wonderful effect of not ever losing the childlike joy I still have when we score, win etc. I cant believe just how skilful todays players are. I am thrilled by the sheer joy of watching the game. Even more so as I reach my later years. Football is a joy to me, when lots around me isnt.

And in the immortal words of The Cramps - I dont know about Art, but I know what I like!

Nicely put. I'm definitely the same, I try not and enjoy the good moments and move on from the bad. And Gravenberch has been the big surprise, especially excelling in a position that he wasn't playing in under Klopp. Am definitely enjoying watching him this season.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
I will try again Mac.

Do you think Gravenberchs best position is as the deepest midfield player and do you think that is where he will end playing?
I'm not who you asked the question to, but yeah I do. Could he end up changing positions at some point? Yeah, he could be a centre back some time in the future for all we know. What do we know right now? He's one of the best 6's on earth.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 04:24:56 am
his not a 6,8 or a 10.

He wears 38 on his back ?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 05:44:06 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:24:56 am
his not a 6,8 or a 10.

He wears 38 on his back ?

6 x 8 = 48 - 10 = 38
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 05:50:12 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:44:06 am
6 x 8 = 48 - 10 = 38

holy shit  :o
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 06:56:02 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:44:06 am
6 x 8 = 48 - 10 = 38

Check out Carol Voderman here.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:04:26 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:56:02 am
Check out Carol Voderman here.

More like a Liverpool loving Rachel Riley  ::)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:20:24 am
Seems like a lovely lad:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA</a>
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:28:18 am
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:42:33 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:20:24 am
Seems like a lovely lad:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA</a>

He does. He seems shy.

I loved his honest answer about his desert island music selection: "Afrobeat". That was interesting com8ng from a 22 year old. :)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:16:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
it is very sad the way you continually take part of a post and use it out of context.

Says the biggest cherry-picker of the lot!

One quote by Slot saying, to effect, that Gravenberch might be an 8 (as well as a 6) is hauled into every conversation. Same bloody quote every time! In the other pan meanwhile are ten or so Slot quotes saying that Gravenberch might actually be better as a 6, ten more from Gravenberch himself saying he is a 6, and the small matter of 16 matches where the lad has actually played at 6. 

But no, let's ignore all that and keep dusting down the old quote from Arne!

PS What do you do with all the stones?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:46:40 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:20:24 am
Seems like a lovely lad:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA</a>

Sounds like thats put the discussion to bed "I see myself as a 6"
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:50:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:16:45 pm
Says the biggest cherry-picker of the lot!

One quote by Slot saying, to effect, that Gravenberch might be an 8 (as well as a 6) is hauled into every conversation. Same bloody quote every time! In the other pan meanwhile are ten or so Slot quotes saying that Gravenberch might actually be better as a 6, ten more from Gravenberch himself saying he is a 6, and the small matter of 16 matches where the lad has actually played at 6. 

But no, let's ignore all that and keep dusting down the old quote from Arne!

PS What do you do with all the stones?

Can you provide a quote in which Slot says that Gravenberch might actually be better as a single 6 or the deepest midfield player?

If Gravenberch sees himself as a player who is best suited to playing as a single 6 or the deepest midfield player then why does he continually talk about having to adapt?

It isn't just what Slot said to Gravenberch. We then went out to sign Zubimendi. Who would undoubtedly have played as the deepest midfield player. So again I will ask you do you see the deepest midfield role as the best position for Gravenberch and do you think he will stay in that position?

Whilst you are here what did you think of us conceding against Southampton after VVD lost the ball after dribbling out from the back. Are you still happy for Gravenberch to continue to beat his man and carry the ball out from deep positions?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 12:54:07 pm
He's playing the best football of his life at no. 6, right now. Will he stay there? No idea.

Yaaawwwwnnnnn.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:15:53 pm
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:24:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:54:07 pm
He's playing the best football of his life at no. 6, right now. Will he stay there? No idea.

Yaaawwwwnnnnn.

I hate to break it to you but that is what elite young talents do. They get better as they get older. Yaya Toure was playing the best football of his life at Barca as a DM. However, both Toure and Barca improved massively when he was played higher up the pitch. Toure went on to dominate the Premier League higher up the pitch and Barca brought in Busquets.

For me the interview above is really interesting. When he talks about the Gravenberch turn and it being instinctive and something he wants to do more. That raises two points if he wants to do the turn more often and dribble then for me he is clearly better suited to being played higher up the pitch where he has more freedom.

The other thing is the role of the deepest 6 in the initial build-up phase. As a team you become good at playing out from the back by mastering set routines. You establish patterns of play in which players move to create passing angles which allows you to play through the press. Creating those passing angles involves your defenders finding space. Typically your centrebacks will split, the keeper becomes almost a third central centreback and your fullbacks push out to find space.

How can you do those things and have set patterns of play when your deepest midfield player doesn't know when he is going to throw in an instinctive turn?

It is fine doing things instinctively higher up the pitch. However, as Quansah showed against Brighton and VVD showed against Southampton then your deepest players doing the unexpected and taking players on with the ball often brings much higher risks than rewards. For me Gravenberch thrives on two things space and the freedom to do the unexpected.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:26:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:16:45 pm
Says the biggest cherry-picker of the lot!

One quote by Slot saying, to effect, that Gravenberch might be an 8 (as well as a 6) is hauled into every conversation. Same bloody quote every time! In the other pan meanwhile are ten or so Slot quotes saying that Gravenberch might actually be better as a 6, ten more from Gravenberch himself saying he is a 6, and the small matter of 16 matches where the lad has actually played at 6. 

But no, let's ignore all that and keep dusting down the old quote from Arne!

PS What do you do with all the stones?

Not to mention that the quote is referencing a time before Slot had actually worked with Gravenberch! It's almost as if he changed his mind after seeing him in training and during matches.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:41:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:24:01 pm
I hate to break it to you but that is what elite young talents do. They get better as they get older. Yaya Toure was playing the best football of his life at Barca as a DM. However, both Toure and Barca improved massively when he was played higher up the pitch. Toure went on to dominate the Premier League higher up the pitch and Barca brought in Busquets.

For me the interview above is really interesting. When he talks about the Gravenberch turn and it being instinctive and something he wants to do more. That raises two points if he wants to do the turn more often and dribble then for me he is clearly better suited to being played higher up the pitch where he has more freedom.

The other thing is the role of the deepest 6 in the initial build-up phase. As a team you become good at playing out from the back by mastering set routines. You establish patterns of play in which players move to create passing angles which allows you to play through the press. Creating those passing angles involves your defenders finding space. Typically your centrebacks will split, the keeper becomes almost a third central centreback and your fullbacks push out to find space.

How can you do those things and have set patterns of play when your deepest midfield player doesn't know when he is going to throw in an instinctive turn?

It is fine doing things instinctively higher up the pitch. However, as Quansah showed against Brighton and VVD showed against Southampton then your deepest players doing the unexpected and taking players on with the ball often brings much higher risks than rewards. For me Gravenberch thrives on two things space and the freedom to do the unexpected.


Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:43:03 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:20:24 am
Seems like a lovely lad:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQzoEitnnnA</a>
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 12:46:40 pm
Sounds like thats put the discussion to bed "I see myself as a 6"


Errr .... what does he know??
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:44:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:26:27 pm
Not to mention that the quote is referencing a time before Slot had actually worked with Gravenberch! It's almost as if he changed his mind after seeing him in training and during matches.

"Changed his mind"? What do you mean changed his mind? Is that allowed?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:44:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:44:00 pm
"Changed his mind"? What do you mean changed his mind? Is that allowed?

It's a crazy notion I know! Some would call it nuts.
