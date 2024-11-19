« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3640 on: Today at 12:53:06 pm
Agree and you could say that continually dwelling on an inadequacy is somewhat taking away from the great strides a number of players, especially Ryan have made this season.

Whether a controlling CDM would make this side better is certainly up for conjecture and debate, but I don't feel it's a position that needs to be constantly addressed as if it's a glaring weakness of this team.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


The first half of the Arsenal match illustrates why we need a CDM.

Here is Gravenberch's pass map from the first half.

In an entire half of Football against a high pressing team he hasn't got on the ball once in zone 5 and played a pass. Not once. Playing for a coach who wants to have control and we quite simply couldn't get him on the ball and linking the back three with the rest of the team.

That led to this again in the first half.

Kelleher.

We just booted away possession time and time again. A coach who wants control and we end up giving the opposition the ball back time and time again. Quite simply because we could progress the ball from the keeper through the pivots and beat the press.

Against a high press, there is nothing wrong with going long occasionally to beat the opposition press. For a team that has aspirations of controlling games the keeper going long 16 times in one half isn't acceptable. The little dink into Salah is a reasonable way of beating the press. The problem is that Arsenal worked that out and blocked that passing lane. The vast majority of the attempted passes to Salah were in the first twenty.

After that, they forced Kelleher to kick to the left and Partey just completely dominated Lucho aerially.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3641 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm
The first half of the Arsenal match illustrates why we need a CDM.

Here is Gravenberch's pass map from the first half.

In an entire half of Football against a high pressing team he hasn't got on the ball once in zone 5 and played a pass. Not once. Playing for a coach who wants to have control and we quite simply couldn't get him on the ball and linking the back three with the rest of the team.

That led to this again in the first half.

Kelleher.

We just booted away possession time and time again. A coach who wants control and we end up giving the opposition the ball back time and time again. Quite simply because we could progress the ball from the keeper through the pivots and beat the press.

Against a high press, there is nothing wrong with going long occasionally to beat the opposition press. For a team that has aspirations of controlling games the keeper going long 16 times in one half isn't acceptable. The little dink into Salah is a reasonable way of beating the press. The problem is that Arsenal worked that out and blocked that passing lane. The vast majority of the attempted passes to Salah were in the first twenty.

After that, they forced Kelleher to kick to the left and Partey just completely dominated Lucho aerially.


Several factors;
1. It would be very arrogant to think we could go away to a top side like Arsenal and dominate especially given we have a new manager.
2. Gravenberch has not even been in the role 6 months and his progression as a 6 is nothing short of remarkable. How good will he be in a year?
3. The manager has not had enough time with the team in real training terms rather than recovery sessions.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3642 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm
Several factors;
1. It would be very arrogant to think we could go away to a top side like Arsenal and dominate especially given we have a new manager.
2. Gravenberch has not even been in the role 6 months and his progression as a 6 is nothing short of remarkable. How good will he be in a year?
3. The manager has not had enough time with the team in real training terms rather than recovery sessions.

Hürzeler's Brighton came to Anfield and dominated the first half. It's fine to say that Gravenberch has only played as the deepest midfield player for 6 months and look how well it is going. However similar things were being said last season about Macca.

Playing as the deepest midfield player is a specialist role precisely because it is so hard to receive the ball deep in your final third under pressure and help your team play out. It isn't a skill that a player is necessarily going to be able to add to his game. Gerrard for instance was one of the best players I have ever seen. He never really got to grips with receiving the ball from the centrebacks and instead dropped in to get on the ball.

Your final point is something I agree with wholeheartedly. Slot definitely needs more time on the training pitch but that isn't going to happen anytime soon. So maybe the answer is to bring in a player or two who is already comfortable in that role. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3643 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm
The Chelsea midfield is the best we have come up against yet. Thought they dictated most of the game, but we are so well coached in giving away few chances (bar leaving a rare gap for the Chelsea goal). The base of their midfield with Caicedo, we have nothing remotely close to that player, our only 6 being Endo.

The PL report on that game:
 
.....


So, using that game as an example seems pretty odd to me.  Chelsea have easily a top 5 midfield in the world *this season* - they are  comfortably better than City without Rodri, and I think better than Arsenal marginally at the "control of the game" stuff (and much better if Arsenal have another injury to Odegaard, say) although Arsenal are better creatively.  The only other teams you'd put up there are Barcelona (all very young but amazing) and Real (basically who are dyfunctional as a team overall).

And it was *still* a comfortable victory for us,  with chelsea creating *one* good chance all game (that they scored from - xG of 0.29) and us having 2 good shouts for a penalty being denied.  Oh, and a possible red card for Tosin (injuring jota in the process) as last man (most pundits thought it could/should have been).

So if your argument against our current midfield not being good enough, and us needing to strengthen with a *starter*, is that in a game against a better midfield than we will face the rest of the season in the league (other than the return fixture) we were "dominated" in midfield (we weren't) is thin to say the least.  Do we need more cover?  maybe - I am a big fan of Bajetic and think if he was a year older (or wasn't injured all last season) I  think he would have been more than adequate cover for depth.  But our starting 3, plus Dom (if you think Curtis is now 1st choice) is a bloody good starting 4.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3644 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm
So if your argument against our current midfield not being good enough, and us needing to strengthen with a *starter*, is that in a game against a better midfield than we will face the rest of the season in the league (other than the return fixture) we were "dominated" in midfield (we weren't) is thin to say the least.  Do we need more cover?  maybe - I am a big fan of Bajetic and think if he was a year older (or wasn't injured all last season) I  think he would have been more than adequate cover for depth.  But our starting 3, plus Dom (if you think Curtis is now 1st choice) is a bloody good starting 4.
The main reason they have outplayed us between the boxes in this game is because they inverted Gusto in their build-up and took advantage of the numerical superiority combined with Palmer dragging Jones wide with him. So it wasn't really midfield against midfield. To me it was really encouraging that without fully disrupting someone's build-up we still managed to find a way to win - one of the many reasons why we're winning the league this season.

However since then we're much more flexible in these build-up - high pressing numerical battles and I like to think Slot learned a fair bit that day.
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 08:02:54 pm »
Ryan Gravenberch is the only midfielder in the Premier League with 𝗮𝗹𝗹 of the following this season:

◉ 20+ interceptions (21)
◉ 20+ tackles (20)
◉ 60+ possessions won (63)
