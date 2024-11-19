The Chelsea midfield is the best we have come up against yet. Thought they dictated most of the game, but we are so well coached in giving away few chances (bar leaving a rare gap for the Chelsea goal). The base of their midfield with Caicedo, we have nothing remotely close to that player, our only 6 being Endo.



The PL report on that game:



So, using that game as an example seems pretty odd to me. Chelsea have easily a top 5 midfield in the world *this season* - they are comfortably better than City without Rodri, and I think better than Arsenal marginally at the "control of the game" stuff (and much better if Arsenal have another injury to Odegaard, say) although Arsenal are better creatively. The only other teams you'd put up there are Barcelona (all very young but amazing) and Real (basically who are dyfunctional as a team overall).And it was *still* a comfortable victory for us, with chelsea creating *one* good chance all game (that they scored from - xG of 0.29) and us having 2 good shouts for a penalty being denied. Oh, and a possible red card for Tosin (injuring jota in the process) as last man (most pundits thought it could/should have been).So if your argument against our current midfield not being good enough, and us needing to strengthen with a *starter*, is that in a game against a better midfield than we will face the rest of the season in the league (other than the return fixture) we were "dominated" in midfield (we weren't) is thin to say the least. Do we need more cover? maybe - I am a big fan of Bajetic and think if he was a year older (or wasn't injured all last season) I think he would have been more than adequate cover for depth. But our starting 3, plus Dom (if you think Curtis is now 1st choice) is a bloody good starting 4.