I disagree with almost every sentence in that astonishing paragraph. It explains a lot about the way you see footy though.



1. Gravenberch is good at receiving the ball under pressure. Liverpool are a little cautious in playing out from the back perhaps, especially when it is still 0-0, but that has less to do with Gravenberch's lack of competence and more to do with Slot being more risk averse than we've been used to seeing in recent times. If Zubimendi played there it would be the same.

2. But you're wrong to say that "you simply can't (play on the half turn) as the deepest midfield player because the risk massively outweighs the reward." Of course you can. Did you never see Thiago? (to pick an obvious example). But you have to pick your moments. I'd like to see a few more moments, but maybe that will come as this new and innocent team becomes older and wiser. But Gravenberch can certainly do it, and has done it. Sometimes to devastating effect.

3.The deepest midfielder does not "play with his back to goal". I'm assuming that you mean he plays with his back to the goal he's attacking? Sometimes it's true, other times it isn't. There's no iron-clad law about this. He can play on the half turn, and he can play with his front to goal if the press is initially broken on the flank (this started to happen in the second half against Ipswich when Trent pushed forward from the horizontal and offered himself at an angle to the centre backs. It has happened plenty of times since).

4. The idea that there's "almost nothing" to be gained by the number 6 beating his marker - that it is indeed "suicidal" for the no. 6 to do this - is just self-evidently bonkers. If not even going to bother explaining why.



Slot sets up with a back three of the keeper and the two centrebacks, has the two full-backs tuck into half-inverted positions to provide passing angles, and then tempts the opposition to press us. He wanted Zubimendi a Regista in the summer. However, he is that risk-averse after doing all that he doesn't want our players to pass the ball into the 6. Are you fucking crazy mate?The keeper and centrebacks in a Slot system are meant to play like matadors. They are supposed to show the ball to tempt the opposition to press us which allows us to play through the press. Are you suggesting that is just an elaborate ruse so we can get Kelleher to go long and lose possession. Against Arsenal what was risk averse Slot's gameplan to get the opposition to press us so we could go long on 16 occasions through Kelleher and lose the ball 12 times.You are quite frankly talking nonsense.Fuck me. Thiago didn't play as the deepest midfield player for us. That was Fabinho. Not being the deepest midfield player gives you far more freedom to try and beat your man because you still have the deepest midfield player. Plus doing it higher up the pitch means your centrebacks have more time to recover. That is the whole point of playing Gravenberch higher up the pitch. Last season he was receiving around 6 progressive passes per game this season it has plummeted to 1.37 per game.I am talking about when he is receiving the ball from deeper positions. The number one priority in those situations is to shield the ball because the centrebacks have split and losing the ball means an attacker is 1v1 with the keeper. We weren't beating the press in the second half against Ipswich because there wasn't one. They went man for man all over the pitch in the first half and we lost the ball in our defensive third 25 times. By the second half they had retreated into a passive low/mid block.That is quite frankly absurd. On one hand, you are suggesting that Slot is so risk-averse that he doesn't want us to even try and play out from the back. Next, you are proposing that with our centrebacks split you want the deepest midfield player to try and beat his man?Don't you even understand the basics of the game?The deeper you play the fewer risks you can take. You need to play safer passes, have a higher completion rate and above all not try to dribble past opponents in your own defensive third when you are the deepest midfield player. The clearest example you will ever get is why centrebacks and single 6's don't try and beat their man would be Quansah v Brighton.The reward for one of your deepest players beating his man in those areas is massively outweighed by the almost certain 1v1 with the keeper when it goes wrong. Beat your man as the deepest midfield player and you run into the next wave of the press. Beat your man as an 8 and you usually beat the press and the centrebacks retreat and you have created a clear opportunity.