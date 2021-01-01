« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 307749 times)

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 10:20:20 am »
Its a valid observation that we're probably not quite where Slot wants to be in terms of passing out of the back, and through teams. Being top of the league doesn't make it less valid. But also...he's only been here for five months. Not being exactly where we'd like to be in that respect is likely more to do with players still adapting to a new style, rather than the players being unsuitable.

Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.

We're currently top of the league, have the best XG, the best XGA and the best XPts. That its still not fully clicking tactically and we're doing that, its pretty exciting no?
Logged

Online Nu-Eclipse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 10:28:54 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:20:20 am


Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.


Don't talk such common sense!

LiVeRpOoL haVeN't pLayEd aNyBOdy tOugH yEt!1!1!1!1!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,398
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:20:20 am
Its a valid observation that we're probably not quite where Slot wants to be in terms of passing out of the back, and through teams. Being top of the league doesn't make it less valid. But also...he's only been here for five months. Not being exactly where we'd like to be in that respect is likely more to do with players still adapting to a new style, rather than the players being unsuitable.

Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.

We're currently top of the league, have the best XG, the best XGA and the best XPts. That its still not fully clicking tactically and we're doing that, its pretty exciting no?

I agree completely. We are almost a hybrid Klopp/Slot team at the moment. The major difference between the two is how we play through teams. Slot wants a more measured approach in which we are more selective when we look to play through a team. Circulate the ball more and be more patient and wait for an opportunity.

The question is whether we can make that leap with the current personnel. I think Ali will help because he is more reluctant to go early and far better at receiving and recirculating the ball than Kelleher. Tsimikas's ability to use his right foot also helps. So the question is whether we can improve our play into the 6 or 6s and out the other side and play through teams better.?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 