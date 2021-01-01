Its a valid observation that we're probably not quite where Slot wants to be in terms of passing out of the back, and through teams. Being top of the league doesn't make it less valid. But also...he's only been here for five months. Not being exactly where we'd like to be in that respect is likely more to do with players still adapting to a new style, rather than the players being unsuitable.



Also, lets maybe give credit to other teams. You can't namedrop Chelsea, Arsenal, Forest, Brighton and Villa without acknowledging that is 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th in the league.



We're currently top of the league, have the best XG, the best XGA and the best XPts. That its still not fully clicking tactically and we're doing that, its pretty exciting no?