Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 01:31:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 12:19:50 am
To be honest, I couldn't care less about stats. Whoever suggested signing Gravenberch, should get a raise. He is turning into an awesome player ...

What's interesting is that quite a few of us were wrong about Gravenberch. It is a really heart-warming story that after a few different coaches he has found one, in Arne Slot, who is unlocking his ability.

It also shows the raggedy nature of football sometimes that Jurgen wasn't really getting there with Ryan, and it took him leaving to pave the way for Slot.

Ryan's size, skill and carrying ability to great to see in our midfield. Long may it continue.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 02:02:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 18, 2024, 12:08:25 pm
Cool, can you split that down into when we are in possession or not?

Can you split that out into what phase of play we are in?

Can you split that out into whether Ipswich was playing a high man-orientated press first half, a passive low/mid-block 2nd half. Or can you split it out into an aggressive mid-block like Villa played in which they allowed us to play it around at the back before pressing really agressively the moment we passed into a midfield player.

Above all though can you split it out into the game state, because we play completely differently under Slot depending on the game state.

Yes
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 02:04:07 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 18, 2024, 01:31:43 pm
What's interesting is that quite a few of us were wrong about Gravenberch. It is a really heart-warming story that after a few different coaches he has found one, in Arne Slot, who is unlocking his ability.

It also shows the raggedy nature of football sometimes that Jurgen wasn't really getting there with Ryan, and it took him leaving to pave the way for Slot.

Ryan's size, skill and carrying ability to great to see in our midfield. Long may it continue.

It was also always likely, I think, that the lad would need 12 months to acclimatise to the Premier League. The attractive picture of a young Gravenberch striding nonchalantly through the open midfield pastures of the Eredivisie while singing "I'm a Number 8" is charming, but maybe of little relevance to the thickly populated forests of an English midfield. I remember seeing the equally commanding Donny Van Der Beek doing something very similar a few years back. Then he came to England where opponents tackled. And ran. It was harder for him.

It was always possible, I suppose, that Gravenberch would nose-dive like Beek did rather than learn to swim. That he's now swimming beautifully playing at no. 6 ought to be a cause of joy for us all - especially, as Eeyore keeps pointing out, because we don't really have another 6 of similar quality and the one we tried to get didn't want to come. It's possible that one day Ryan might be asked to try his hand again at 8. I don't know. But the notion that (i) he's not playing at 6 now or (ii) that he's struggling at 6 or (iii) that he's doing well at 6 but 6 isn't his real position or (iv) all of these things at the same time, is all a bit boring and academic. It serves one purpose only. To provide a sword for anyone who wants to stab FSG for leaving us without a number 6. I suspect that's why we'll keep hearing about it. 


Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 02:28:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 18, 2024, 02:04:07 pm
The attractive picture of a young Gravenberch striding nonchalantly through the open midfield pastures of the Eredivisie while singing "I'm a Number 8" is charming, but maybe of little relevance to the thickly populated forests of an English midfield.



If a Gravenberch falls over in midfield and no one is around to hear it, is he a #8?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 02:30:45 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 18, 2024, 02:28:50 pm
If a Gravenberch falls over in midfield and no one is around to hear it, is he a #8?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/js-2cqqY1K8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/js-2cqqY1K8</a>
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 02:57:47 pm
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 03:07:08 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 18, 2024, 02:57:47 pm
Go on then. ;D ;D

I'll provide it when you do the same for his role at Ajax, rather than just providing screenshots from TransferMarket to base your analysis off (the same site which has him playing as a 6 for us all season).
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 03:19:09 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 18, 2024, 10:03:50 am
The issue is that it seems you are totally incapable of understanding the roles of a 3 man central midfield and want to just think in terms of DM and CM. The roles of the DM and CM have now become blurred instead of just having 2 options DM and CM there are now much more. You can have a single 6 essentially the player who just constantly sits as the deepest player on his own. You can have a 6/8 essentially a player who splits his time playing as a regular 6 who drops in and makes it a double defensive pivot or a 1-2 midfield depending on the tactics or even the game state. Or you can have an 8 who is allowed to play box to box. Essentially very similar to the 6/8 but far more fluid and with less defensive responsibility.

So that brings us to Gravenberch. He has played the vast majority of his career as either a 6/8 what you are calling a DM or more often as the 8. For the vast majority of his time at Ajax when he played as a DM it was as the 6/8 with either De Jong as the deepest DM the 6 or later in his career with Alvarez as the deepest DM the 6.

Gravenberch played 17% of his career at Ajax as a single 6. That was either when they played an especially weak team and a more defensive single 6 wasn't needed. There was however a period after Frenkie De Jong left for Barca that they tried Gravenberch as the de facto single 6 and it didn't really work.

What didn't happen as you stated was that Ajax used Gravenberch as the de facto single 6 in his last season more than he had previously. They didn't for the vast majority of the time Alvarez played as the 6 and Gravenberch the 6/8.

Again that is just you thinking in terms of DM and CM when it is far more nuanced than that. It is very reminiscent of when Slot was asked a question about whether he would use the 4-2-3-1 at Liverpoool, like he did at Ajax. His response was priceless.

 Im curious who told you we played 4-2-3-1, maybe that one should go get his [coaching] license, he said with a laugh. Or analyse a bit better!

Gravenberch's role in the team has changed since the start of the season. He is now playing as a de facto single. A role that was tried at Ajax and didn't really work out.

Blah, blah, blah. Do fuck off mate. I've had it with your condescending, know-it-all bullshit and constantly shifting narratives. You've probably never even watched a full Ajax game. You're the football equivalent of Ben Shapiro.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 03:38:45 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 18, 2024, 02:28:50 pm
If a Gravenberch falls over in midfield and no one is around to hear it, is he a #8?

hopefully he's not a No. 2....
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
November 18, 2024, 03:39:23 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 18, 2024, 03:07:08 pm
I'll provide it when you do the same for his role at Ajax, rather than just providing screenshots from TransferMarket to base your analysis off (the same site which has him playing as a 6 for us all season).

You could have just said No.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:48:58 am
Some of the stuff about what Gravs best role/attributes are sound eerily similar to some of the stuff that was said about Gini. Which version of Gini was better, the player that played for the Netherlands who had the freedom to join the attack and finish moves/arrive in the box, or the Liverpool version who played as a 6/8 with a lot more positional discipline and restriction to his offensive tendencies? Id argue the Liverpool version was better and more effective towards winning at the top level, he may have shown more of his individual quality for his country, but his club didnt need that and Id argue hed never have won a CL/Premier League as a sides most offensive midfielder, but he did end up doing so by being more of a glue player whose discipline and fundamentally sound game set a platform for his teammates to flourish.

Grav clearly has ability, hell have his career here to demonstrate that and if hes unhappy being the most defensive of our midfielders, he has the conversation with Slot at the end of the season and works on a new role during pre season. This season hes our 6, Virgils guiding him through games and its invaluable experience for his development and were benefitting massively by having such a unique talent at a position weve struggled to recruit in the transfer market. I think some of the Dutch former players can be a bit suspect in some of their opinions, but Van der Vaart called it in the summer that Grav should reinvent himself as a 6, it turns out he was bang on.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:59:53 am
I think we are going to get another midfielder, be it in the winter or summer transfer window (unless we view Baj as a genuine first-team rotation option). The question is, will this rotate with Gravenberch or partner Gravenberch? Technically, it could be both options in select games. Basically, are you going for a regista (Zubimendi) or a out and out DM (Tchouameni)?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:28:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 18, 2024, 03:07:08 pm
I'll provide it when you do the same for his role at Ajax, rather than just providing screenshots from TransferMarket to base your analysis off (the same site which has him playing as a 6 for us all season).

It'd be really interesting to see those at some point if AL can reciprocate. Or just the average positions from the 1st game and the game the other day would be really interesting. I'm assuming there's a small difference between them? Or is there none at all?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:48:58 am
Some of the stuff about what Gravs best role/attributes are sound eerily similar to some of the stuff that was said about Gini. Which version of Gini was better, the player that played for the Netherlands who had the freedom to join the attack and finish moves/arrive in the box, or the Liverpool version who played as a 6/8 with a lot more positional discipline and restriction to his offensive tendencies? Id argue the Liverpool version was better and more effective towards winning at the top level, he may have shown more of his individual quality for his country, but his club didnt need that and Id argue hed never have won a CL/Premier League as a sides most offensive midfielder, but he did end up doing so by being more of a glue player whose discipline and fundamentally sound game set a platform for his teammates to flourish.

Gini was a 10 though a CAM. The reason he played deeper for us was pretty obvious. We simply didn't play with a 10 for two obvious reasons. The clearest is that we played with Firmino as a false 9. The second is that instead of using a 10 as our creative force, we pushed the fullbacks incredibly high and they created a shedload of chances.

Here is Gini talking about where he wanted to play. I prefer to play as a No.10, but Im also comfortable in the role where I play at Liverpool. So, it just depends where the team needs me, where the manager needs me.

But, since Im young I prefer to play higher on the pitch and Im happy that I can do it for the national team.

As for his best position, he scored 40 League goals in 109 for PSV and 28 International goals in 96 games. 1 in 3 midfield players are worth their weight in gold. The difference between Gini and Grav is that Gini's best position simply didn't exist in a Liverpool side whereas for me Gravenberch's does.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:48:58 am
Grav clearly has ability, hell have his career here to demonstrate that and if hes unhappy being the most defensive of our midfielders, he has the conversation with Slot at the end of the season and works on a new role during pre season. This season hes our 6, Virgils guiding him through games and its invaluable experience for his development and were benefitting massively by having such a unique talent at a position weve struggled to recruit in the transfer market. I think some of the Dutch former players can be a bit suspect in some of their opinions, but Van der Vaart called it in the summer that Grav should reinvent himself as a 6, it turns out he was bang on.

The point with Gravenberch is that his position does exist in a Liverpool setup and until the Zubimendi deal fell through then Slot was primarily going to use him as an 8. As for being a 6. I don't have any problem at all as Gravenberch playing as a 6. For me though if you are going to get the best out of him then when he plays as a 6 it should be as the second deepest 6/8 in a double pivot. If we are going to use him as a single pivot 6 then for me it should be against a low block when he can get on the ball or when we are chasing a game.

Personally, I think we are generally a man short in midfield in a lot of games. With Gravenberch as the 2nd deepest midfield player as an 6/8 it makes it much easier for Trent to invert into the right-sided second pivot. That crucially frees up Gravenberch to push higher, and take more risks, and makes him much harder to mark, especially against a man-orientated press or a full-on man-to-man system.

The Villa game illustrated that perfectly. In the second half, we just played keep ball. We just circulated the ball between the keeper and the four defenders. Villa just refused to jump out and press us. That created two issues firstly Trent had to play as a conventional fullback to give us passing options outside of their shape. It also meant Gravenberch couldn't get on the ball. The moment we played the ball into Gravenberch they just pounced with a highly aggressive press.

It meant we had zero penetration from the back five into Gravenberch and out to the 8s and forwards. We just circulated the ball for twenty passes, and then VVD went long. The reason we did that was that in the first half, when we did try to play out through midfield, the only chances we created were for Villa. Pretty much the only chances we created were breakaways from Villa corners or attacks.

Emery completely changed his usual tactics. He did that for me to do two things. Firstly to neuter the things Gravenberch is good at. By dropping into an aggressive mid-block it meant Gravenberch simply couldn't isolate himself higher up the pitch and beat his man 1v1. He gave Gravenberch virtually no opportunities to break their press. What it also did was to accentuate Gravenberch's weakness which is to link with the defence deep in his own half under pressure.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:25:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:59:53 am
I think we are going to get another midfielder, be it in the winter or summer transfer window (unless we view Baj as a genuine first-team rotation option). The question is, will this rotate with Gravenberch or partner Gravenberch? Technically, it could be both options in select games. Basically, are you going for a regista (Zubimendi) or a out and out DM (Tchouameni)?

I'm pretty sure we will look for an alternative to Zubimendi. Clearly Slot needs a player like that for more control in games and I was very disappointed the deal fell through. Not to say we won't sign 2, but I think the specialist DM position would be less of a priority.


The question is, what options do we have? There doesn't seem to be a huge list of players who can come in at the level required for such a specialist position.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:29:34 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:28:33 am
It'd be really interesting to see those at some point if AL can reciprocate. Or just the average positions from the 1st game and the game the other day would be really interesting. I'm assuming there's a small difference between them? Or is there none at all?

All three midfielders are in pretty much the same position for the Ipswich and Villa games - the Opta Analysis site has it mapped out. Only difference is Mac Allister was slightly wider against Ipswich for whatever reason.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:36:11 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:59:53 am
I think we are going to get another midfielder, be it in the winter or summer transfer window (unless we view Baj as a genuine first-team rotation option). The question is, will this rotate with Gravenberch or partner Gravenberch? Technically, it could be both options in select games. Basically, are you going for a regista (Zubimendi) or a out and out DM (Tchouameni)?

If Lynch is to be believed then when Slot came in we basically abandoned going for a Tchouameni type DM. The profile changed to more of a metronome. For me our biggest weakness at the moment is giving the ball away cheaply because we can't progress the ball through the midfield. Principly from goal kicks, force a goal kick and you have a very high chance of getting the ball back. We will make a half-hearted attempt to play out from the back and then Kelleher, Trent or VVD will just launch it long.

We then end up pushing the 8/10 into a four-man press and when we get played through we then need legs in midfield to cope. For me Slot would much rather improve the way we play out by signing a Regista than by bringing in a Tchouameni type DM.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:43:56 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
Gini was a 10 though a CAM. The reason he played deeper for us was pretty obvious. We simply didn't play with a 10 for two obvious reasons. The clearest is that we played with Firmino as a false 9. The second is that instead of using a 10 as our creative force, we pushed the fullbacks incredibly high and they created a shedload of chances.

Here is Gini talking about where he wanted to play. I prefer to play as a No.10, but Im also comfortable in the role where I play at Liverpool. So, it just depends where the team needs me, where the manager needs me.

But, since Im young I prefer to play higher on the pitch and Im happy that I can do it for the national team.

As for his best position, he scored 40 League goals in 109 for PSV and 28 International goals in 96 games. 1 in 3 midfield players are worth their weight in gold. The difference between Gini and Grav is that Gini's best position simply didn't exist in a Liverpool side whereas for me Gravenberch's does.

The point with Gravenberch is that his position does exist in a Liverpool setup and until the Zubimendi deal fell through then Slot was primarily going to use him as an 8. As for being a 6. I don't have any problem at all as Gravenberch playing as a 6. For me though if you are going to get the best out of him then when he plays as a 6 it should be as the second deepest 6/8 in a double pivot. If we are going to use him as a single pivot 6 then for me it should be against a low block when he can get on the ball or when we are chasing a game.

Personally, I think we are generally a man short in midfield in a lot of games. With Gravenberch as the 2nd deepest midfield player as an 6/8 it makes it much easier for Trent to invert into the right-sided second pivot. That crucially frees up Gravenberch to push higher, and take more risks, and makes him much harder to mark, especially against a man-orientated press or a full-on man-to-man system.

The Villa game illustrated that perfectly. In the second half, we just played keep ball. We just circulated the ball between the keeper and the four defenders. Villa just refused to jump out and press us. That created two issues firstly Trent had to play as a conventional fullback to give us passing options outside of their shape. It also meant Gravenberch couldn't get on the ball. The moment we played the ball into Gravenberch they just pounced with a highly aggressive press.

It meant we had zero penetration from the back five into Gravenberch and out to the 8s and forwards. We just circulated the ball for twenty passes, and then VVD went long. The reason we did that was that in the first half, when we did try to play out through midfield, the only chances we created were for Villa. Pretty much the only chances we created were breakaways from Villa corners or attacks.

Emery completely changed his usual tactics. He did that for me to do two things. Firstly to neuter the things Gravenberch is good at. By dropping into an aggressive mid-block it meant Gravenberch simply couldn't isolate himself higher up the pitch and beat his man 1v1. He gave Gravenberch virtually no opportunities to break their press. What it also did was to accentuate Gravenberch's weakness which is to link with the defence deep in his own half under pressure.
He was used as a 6 as soon he was back from summer rest. Slot clearly seem Gravenberch as a deeper midfielder. He still be playing 6 at times even if ZUbimendi was here.
Like his passing and Progressive very good. He still learning what being ask from slot. He can do stuff higher up the field but so can like everybody else. Him and Mac Allister are the 2 best Ball progessors from a Passing POV.
Gravenberch has the deeper role but him and Mac Allister(or Jones or Endo) when they playing have the freedom to switch roles in some phases. Gravenberch still ends up deeper. He going keep improving. He get better at the first phrase stuff, he has the talent and ability to do it.
Even if Zubuimendi came, one of Mac Allister or Gravenberch go the bench but Slot may then rotate the deeper Midfield more.


Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:46:26 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:36:11 am

We then end up pushing the 8/10 into a four-man press and when we get played through we then need legs in midfield to cope. For me Slot would much rather improve the way we play out by signing a Regista than by bringing in a Tchouameni type DM.

I'm worried you're using Tchouameni as an example of the Paulinha dm archetype? ... he's not - hes an all round CM
For discussion purposes I don't think many modern midfielders fit neatly into the 'is he a Paulinha or a Busquets' ... Rodri doesn't for example

If - and its an if only want a sitting deep midfielder who keeps the ball and builds play as a '6' (its a big if .. Slot didn't really have that at feynoord - I guess Weiffer was a btec version?) there's a good chance they'll be waiting forever .... whats the list of possibles that fit this archetype?  (zubimendi... ummm.. Stiller maybe.... is that it?!)

So far we're playing in a set up that more often looks like a double pivot than it looks like a 1-2 (Mac is producing noticeably very little going forward this season) with one slightly deeper - if that continues a lot of CMs could be bought to play in either position 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:48:21 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:43:56 am
He was used as a 6 as soon he was back from summer rest. Slot clearly seem Gravenberch as a deeper midfielder. He still be playing 6 at times even if ZUbimendi was here.
Like his passing and Progressive very good. He still learning what being ask from slot. He can do stuff higher up the field but so can like everybody else. Him and Mac Allister are the 2 best Ball progessors from a Passing POV.
Gravenberch has the deeper role but him and Mac Allister(or Jones or Endo) when they playing have the freedom to switch roles in some phases. Gravenberch still ends up deeper. He going keep improving. He get better at the first phrase stuff, he has the talent and ability to do it.
Even if Zubuimendi came, one of Mac Allister or Gravenberch go the bench but Slot may then rotate the deeper Midfield more.

Bingo, Zubimendi was coming in to replace Endo in the squad, not replace the likes of Macca or Gravenberch as a starter, it was a move for depth as Slot clearly doesn't rate Endo for his style of football.

Evidence has shown it wasn't about bringing in a player who can play how Slot wants, he clearly rates Gravenberch, Macca, Jones as good enough to play the double pivot and without it we'd suffer.

The whole "6" position thing needs binning off, Slot uses a double pivot and they typically take it in turn to push forward or come deep depending how the space is ahead of them. We don't play a Klopp type 6 i.e. a single pivot who was there to babysit the fullbacks bombing forward.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:56:50 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:48:21 am
Bingo, Zubimendi was coming in to replace Endo in the squad, not replace the likes of Macca or Gravenberch as a starter, it was a move for depth as Slot clearly doesn't rate Endo for his style of football.

The whole "6" position thing needs binning off, Slot uses a double pivot and they typically take it in turn to push forward or come deep depending how the space is ahead of them. We don't play a Klopp type 6 i.e. a single pivot who was there to babysit the fullbacks bombing forward.
Zubimendi probably ends up as a Starter though but Minutes might be able to be managed better that the one spot where Slot hasnt managed minutes too well. Hasnt played endo a lot. Elliott got injured. Jones had some small earlier in the season so makes sense why.
Like Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones is 3 really good Deeper Midfielder. Endo can give 1500 minutes maybe some more if needed but not ideal for Slot(he seems to be giving more trust as season goes along but he was a never a longer term solution). Getting somebody else where all of them like 2500-3000 plus minutes would be nice with the amount of games.
Like It clear Gravenberch the deepest most of the time but also he not doing all the defensive work there too.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:58:51 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:56:50 am
Zubimendi probably ends up as a Starter though but Minutes might be able to be managed better that the one spot where Slot hasnt managed minutes too well. Hasnt played endo a lot. Elliott got injured. Jones had some small earlier in the season so makes sense why.
Like Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones is 3 really good Deeper Midfielder. Endo can give 1500 minutes maybe some more if needed but not ideal for Slot(he seems to be giving more trust as season goes along but he was a never a longer term solution). Getting somebody else where all of them like 2500-3000 plus minutes would be nice with the amount of games.
Like It clear Gravenberch the deepest most of the time but also he not doing all the defensive work there too.

Yep probably but like most players he's not coming in and starting straight away but it would have helped manage minutes for sure.

There is 100% space for another double pivot player and I expect we will bring one in and see them sit next to Gravenberch ;)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:00:57 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:56:50 am
Zubimendi probably ends up as a Starter though but Minutes might be able to be managed better that the one spot where Slot hasnt managed minutes too well. Hasnt played endo a lot. Elliott got injured. Jones had some small earlier in the season so makes sense why.
Like Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones is 3 really good Deeper Midfielder. Endo can give 1500 minutes maybe some more if needed but not ideal for Slot(he seems to be giving more trust as season goes along but he was a never a longer term solution). Getting somebody else where all of them like 2500-3000 plus minutes would be nice with the amount of games.
Like It clear Gravenberch the deepest most of the time but also he not doing all the defensive work there too.

So far he's given Endo 22 minutes... .we definitely need one more if we're serious about the league
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:31:45 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:00:57 am
So far he's given Endo 22 minutes... .we definitely need one more if we're serious about the league

This will be the argument from now till the end of January but I absolutely agree. Arsenal and City have big issues this season, theres a league to be won, almost certainly for less than 90 points. Slot is only happy playing 3 players in the double pivot positions. We need another. It probably shouldnt be an argument, its clearly what we should do. Yet therell be a lot of pontificating about how many we already have and appealing to the club only getting game changers and seeking to understand what the clubs decision making process is. Some of this will be totally legit but in so far as it obscures the actual need itll be a distraction from the key issue.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:41:04 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:43:56 am
He was used as a 6 as soon he was back from summer rest. Slot clearly seem Gravenberch as a deeper midfielder. He still be playing 6 at times even if ZUbimendi was here.
Like his passing and Progressive very good. He still learning what being ask from slot. He can do stuff higher up the field but so can like everybody else. Him and Mac Allister are the 2 best Ball progessors from a Passing POV.
Gravenberch has the deeper role but him and Mac Allister(or Jones or Endo) when they playing have the freedom to switch roles in some phases. Gravenberch still ends up deeper. He going keep improving. He get better at the first phrase stuff, he has the talent and ability to do it.
Even if Zubuimendi came, one of Mac Allister or Gravenberch go the bench but Slot may then rotate the deeper Midfield more.

I am not sure that is true.

Gravenberch

"After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said 'I want you to focus on the number eight position but I also want to see you in the number six position'," says the 22-year-old.

Slot after the Zubimendi deal fell through about Gravenberch.

I think he has the attributes to play there, he told TNT Sports.

He has to develop in that position, thats also clear, but hes comfortable with the ball, he can run, he can keep running.

And then Macca can play a bit higher up the pitch which fits him really well.

But lets see how it works out today. Against Sevilla it worked out really well and against United as well.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:41:41 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:31:45 am
This will be the argument from now till the end of January but I absolutely agree. Arsenal and City have big issues this season, theres a league to be won, almost certainly for less than 90 points. Slot is only happy playing 3 players in the double pivot positions. We need another. It probably shouldnt be an argument, its clearly what we should do. Yet therell be a lot of pontificating about how many we already have and appealing to the club only getting game changers and seeking to understand what the clubs decision making process is. Some of this will be totally legit but in so far as it obscures the actual need itll be a distraction from the key issue.

Good use of 'pontificating' in open play :)
This is a uinque fan base when it comes to adding players - a decent amount of LFC fans are super weird about it - I think the most active forum posters and podcasts contributors more than the average fan ... they're overly obsessed with the downsides of adding players .. its the total opposite of most other fan bases attitudes and, if we're honest, flies in the face of the simple logic that the more talent you have in a squad the more successful you'll be
The years of spin from the club have actually changed mindsets on this to the point where not buying is seen as clever, good husbandry, long term planning, protecting pathways etc etc 

Yes its great that Gravy is shooting the lights out as our CM anchor .. its awesome that we're top of the table.. but its some seriously illogical argument to use those reasons to not buy rather than reasons too strengthen.. and yet that's what's spaffed out by the club's journalists and enthusiastically agreed with by a decent % of fans on the regular

In this specific situation the downside of having 'one too many' on our books vs the upside of protection against injury and fatigue and the ability to rotate properly in CM when fixtures demand it is just not even close especially with a league title so obviously there for the taking
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:50:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:46:26 am
I'm worried you're using Tchouameni as an example of the Paulinha dm archetype? ... he's not - hes an all round CM
For discussion purposes I don't think many modern midfielders fit neatly into the 'is he a Paulinha or a Busquets' ... Rodri doesn't for example

If - and its an if only want a sitting deep midfielder who keeps the ball and builds play as a '6' (its a big if .. Slot didn't really have that at feynoord - I guess Weiffer was a btec version?) there's a good chance they'll be waiting forever .... whats the list of possibles that fit this archetype?  (zubimendi... ummm.. Stiller maybe.... is that it?!)

So far we're playing in a set up that more often looks like a double pivot than it looks like a 1-2 (Mac is producing noticeably very little going forward this season) with one slightly deeper - if that continues a lot of CMs could be bought to play in either position 


I wasn't pegging Tchouameni as a pure defensive 6. I agree he is a well-rounded midfield player. The point I was making was about a players outstanding attributes. Lynch indicated that we went from prioritising athleticism to Slot being more interested in the 6's passing ability.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 01:32:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
Gini was a 10 though a CAM. The reason he played deeper for us was pretty obvious. We simply didn't play with a 10 for two obvious reasons. The clearest is that we played with Firmino as a false 9. The second is that instead of using a 10 as our creative force, we pushed the fullbacks incredibly high and they created a shedload of chances.

Here is Gini talking about where he wanted to play. I prefer to play as a No.10, but Im also comfortable in the role where I play at Liverpool. So, it just depends where the team needs me, where the manager needs me.

But, since Im young I prefer to play higher on the pitch and Im happy that I can do it for the national team.

As for his best position, he scored 40 League goals in 109 for PSV and 28 International goals in 96 games. 1 in 3 midfield players are worth their weight in gold. The difference between Gini and Grav is that Gini's best position simply didn't exist in a Liverpool side whereas for me Gravenberch's does.

The thing is, if you ask any player what their best position is, most will probably give an answer thats different to how theyre used and where they play. The best example was obviously Gerrard, who would never hesitate to let people know he felt like he was at his best in the centre of the pitch in a box to box role, but his best position was definitely as a 10 playing close to a forward that was a threat in behind. What players say doesnt always correlate with reality and Id argue similar for Gini. Or at least, maybe frame it like this, if Gini was doing what Kevin de Bruyne could do with the ball, he wouldnt have been asked to play as an 8 and Klopp wouldnt have played a system with three pretty flat defensive 8s for a few years. Even when Klopp did play a 10, it was never Gini that was used there, it was always Shaqiri, Firmino and Coutinho that were used, admittedly it wasnt tons of games but the point still stands. Gini could play 10, he may argue he was a 10, but the best thing for his career and his team was that he played as an 8, a pretty defensive one too.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
The point with Gravenberch is that his position does exist in a Liverpool setup and until the Zubimendi deal fell through then Slot was primarily going to use him as an 8. As for being a 6. I don't have any problem at all as Gravenberch playing as a 6. For me though if you are going to get the best out of him then when he plays as a 6 it should be as the second deepest 6/8 in a double pivot. If we are going to use him as a single pivot 6 then for me it should be against a low block when he can get on the ball or when we are chasing a game.

Personally, I think we are generally a man short in midfield in a lot of games. With Gravenberch as the 2nd deepest midfield player as an 6/8 it makes it much easier for Trent to invert into the right-sided second pivot. That crucially frees up Gravenberch to push higher, and take more risks, and makes him much harder to mark, especially against a man-orientated press or a full-on man-to-man system.

The Villa game illustrated that perfectly. In the second half, we just played keep ball. We just circulated the ball between the keeper and the four defenders. Villa just refused to jump out and press us. That created two issues firstly Trent had to play as a conventional fullback to give us passing options outside of their shape. It also meant Gravenberch couldn't get on the ball. The moment we played the ball into Gravenberch they just pounced with a highly aggressive press.

It meant we had zero penetration from the back five into Gravenberch and out to the 8s and forwards. We just circulated the ball for twenty passes, and then VVD went long. The reason we did that was that in the first half, when we did try to play out through midfield, the only chances we created were for Villa. Pretty much the only chances we created were breakaways from Villa corners or attacks.

Emery completely changed his usual tactics. He did that for me to do two things. Firstly to neuter the things Gravenberch is good at. By dropping into an aggressive mid-block it meant Gravenberch simply couldn't isolate himself higher up the pitch and beat his man 1v1. He gave Gravenberch virtually no opportunities to break their press. What it also did was to accentuate Gravenberch's weakness which is to link with the defence deep in his own half under pressure.

I think youre analysing Gravenberchs performances with a little too much detail. I think hes done more than well enough so far, regardless of who or what he has playing next to him or what function he performs in, managers will look to play him out of games and hell always have spells, halves, sometimes runs of form, where he doesnt dominate, where hes second best, where the tactics nullify him or he simply doesnt get into the groove of the game. You dont tear up the plan and move him because of a half or a couple of moments. This is pivotal experience for a leading talent within the game, its important he goes through this process to become a better all round player. Im pretty sure Jurgen said you become a 6 as a senior player rather than at academy level, it really is a role you grow into with experience, especially if youre the type of player thats working backwards from a more advanced position.

As I said in my original post, if Gravenberch wants to change position in the future, Im sure its something everyone at the club can get on board with and plan accordingly. Wed all love a proper pivot in there like a Zubimendi or a Kimmich type of player, someone with the full array of passes and ability to create and exploit space from deeper positions, but for now Gravs doing a really good job, even if it is reeling some of his natural tendencies in, I think our team needs a more defensive Gravenberch than an offensive one at the moment.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm
It doesn't matter what position Gravenberch played at previous clubs. What matters is what he can do in a Liverpool shirt.

Thierry Henry was a winger at Juventus, but that didn't stop Arsenal turning him into an elite striker. If you're good enough, you can adapt to different positions - and at 22 Gravenberch has already shown his versatility. The 6 role has been discussed at length ever since Fabinho left, and our pursuit of Caicedo/Lavia/Zubamendi has merely heightened the demand. However, that was before Slot had even managed a game for us, assessed the squad, or experienced what PL games were like.

Slot's system places far less importance on the role to make his template work - at least in terms of how it was played by Fabinho or other players under Jurgen. It was absolutely essential for Jurgen's teams due to our high line and attacking fullbacks, when Trent/Robbo were regularly further forward than the midfield. Fabinho would drop into a back 3 in transition and Virgil/Matip (or Konate) would cover the wide areas. Fabinho (or Hendo) would also be ready for the counter if our CB's went up for set pieces, with Trent/Robbo always lurking in wide forward positions to win the 2nd ball. We pressed very high - winning the ball back in the opposition third and getting goals through sustained (often relentless) pressure.

But we don't need that type of system anymore, and we seem much more patient in our build up play. Our defence looks less vulnerable, and Trent/Robbo are further back. Our midfield under Jurgen was much more functional and workmanlike (no offence to the likes of Gini, Hendo or Fabinho), and existed to make the rest of the system work. We sacrificed some creativity and dynamism (especially in the 10 role) in favour of covering our fullbacks - which is partly why we actually thrived when Coutinho left, as Trent/Robbo added a new dimension plus a truckload of assists. It also gave us a 6-man attack of Trent, Robbo, Mo, Sadio, Bobby, plus an attacking midfielder - blowing so many teams away by overloading the opposition. But our midfield now seems less functional and more dynamic - focused on building/supporting the attacking play, moving the opposition around the pitch, and beating the press. When we lose the ball there's much less space for the opposition to exploit, and our fullbacks can tuck in when needed to snuff out the opposition. We've compromised some attacking play we had under Jurgen in favour of a better structure with and without the ball (with less risk). Only 6 PL goals conceded (and only 1 in the CL) suggests it's working so far.

Since Gravenberch has taken up the position we've seen he's closer to the player we need in Slot's system than a Fabinho. Slot prefers compactness and patience as a way to get results rather than free flowing (and sometimes chaotic) attacking play. We still have Mac as an option if Gravenberch gets injured, plus Jones/Endo for cover when needed. Hopefully Bajetic also gets plenty of minutes on loan and continues to develop, and could be a great addition next summer - giving us Gravenberch (22), Macallister (25), Szoboszlai (25), Jones (23), Bajetic (20) and Endo (31) for 3 positions (plus Elliot to do an AM role if required). That's a very strong selection.

Perhaps the clamour for a new DM is partly nostalgia for Jurgen's system rather than us moving forward. It was certainly fun to watch and brought us plenty of reward. But as the saying goes - if it ain't broke don't fix it, and we have a 22 year-old doing a great job at the moment plus decent cover. Whether Gravenberch would be better further forward is largely a moot point, as he/we are doing so well. He's gone from limited game time at Bayern to one of the first names on our team sheet, and developing very nicely.

Even if we did buy a new 6, then who misses out? Having 7 or 8 midfielders for 3 positions might risk a lack of game time, and could disrupt rhythm/team harmony if a current regular is displaced. I personally don't see what's so wrong with our current midfield and tactical setup that demands it should be fixed. Bajetic looked excellent for us (and beyond his years) at times, so there could be a ready-made option who knows the club and has already played in the PL and wouldn't cost us anything - allowing us to invest in other areas.

Maybe Gravenberch is Slot's stop-gap, or maybe he's the solution. But at the moment it feels that some people are seeing a problem that isn't there, or are desperate for us to spend the 'Caicedo money' on another 6 - even though our results, performances and defensive stability actually look better so far this season - not worse.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:32:58 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm
It doesn't matter what position Gravenberch played at previous clubs. What matters is what he can do in a Liverpool shirt.

Thierry Henry was a winger at Juventus, but that didn't stop Arsenal turning him into an elite striker. If you're good enough, you can adapt to different positions - and at 22 Gravenberch has already shown his versatility. The 6 role has been discussed at length ever since Fabinho left, and our pursuit of Caicedo/Lavia/Zubamendi has merely heightened the demand. However, that was before Slot had even managed a game for us, assessed the squad, or experienced what PL games were like.

Henry wasn't a winger turned into a striker at all. He was a striker until he was 17. When he signed for Juve his manager was Lippi who wanted to play him through the middle. It wasn't until Lippi was replaced by Ancelotti that Henry was played on the left wing and then as a wing back.

Henry talking about meeting Wenger.

Thierry Henry:"In 1999,I met Arsène Wenger randomly as we took the same plane to Paris.He watched Juventus-Udinese game that I played on the same day.Wenger told me I was wasting my time as a wing-back at Juve,he viewed me as a striker.Wenger wanted to meet me again & the rest is history."

As for Gravenberch even before he had managed a game Slot told Gravenberch that he wanted to use him predominantly as an 8.

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm
Slot's system places far less importance on the role to make his template work - at least in terms of how it was played by Fabinho or other players under Jurgen. It was absolutely essential for Jurgen's teams due to our high line and attacking fullbacks, when Trent/Robbo were regularly further forward than the midfield. Fabinho would drop into a back 3 in transition and Virgil/Matip (or Konate) would cover the wide areas. Fabinho (or Hendo) would also be ready for the counter if our CB's went up for set pieces, with Trent/Robbo always lurking in wide forward positions to win the 2nd ball. We pressed very high - winning the ball back in the opposition third and getting goals through sustained (often relentless) pressure.

But we don't need that type of system anymore, and we seem much more patient in our build up play. Our defence looks less vulnerable, and Trent/Robbo are further back. Our midfield under Jurgen was much more functional and workmanlike (no offence to the likes of Gini, Hendo or Fabinho), and existed to make the rest of the system work. We sacrificed some creativity and dynamism (especially in the 10 role) in favour of covering our fullbacks - which is partly why we actually thrived when Coutinho left, as Trent/Robbo added a new dimension plus a truckload of assists. It also gave us a 6-man attack of Trent, Robbo, Mo, Sadio, Bobby, plus an attacking midfielder - blowing so many teams away by overloading the opposition. But our midfield now seems less functional and more dynamic - focused on building/supporting the attacking play, moving the opposition around the pitch, and beating the press. When we lose the ball there's much less space for the opposition to exploit, and our fullbacks can tuck in when needed to snuff out the opposition. We've compromised some attacking play we had under Jurgen in favour of a better structure with and without the ball (with less risk). Only 6 PL goals conceded (and only 1 in the CL) suggests it's working so far.

Since Gravenberch has taken up the position we've seen he's closer to the player we need in Slot's system than a Fabinho. Slot prefers compactness and patience as a way to get results rather than free flowing (and sometimes chaotic) attacking play. We still have Mac as an option if Gravenberch gets injured, plus Jones/Endo for cover when needed. Hopefully Bajetic also gets plenty of minutes on loan and continues to develop, and could be a great addition next summer - giving us Gravenberch (22), Macallister (25), Szoboszlai (25), Jones (23), Bajetic (20) and Endo (31) for 3 positions (plus Elliot to do an AM role if required). That's a very strong selection.

Perhaps the clamour for a new DM is partly nostalgia for Jurgen's system rather than us moving forward. It was certainly fun to watch and brought us plenty of reward. But as the saying goes - if it ain't broke don't fix it, and we have a 22 year-old doing a great job at the moment plus decent cover. Whether Gravenberch would be better further forward is largely a moot point, as he/we are doing so well. He's gone from limited game time at Bayern to one of the first names on our team sheet, and developing very nicely.

Even if we did buy a new 6, then who misses out? Having 7 or 8 midfielders for 3 positions might risk a lack of game time, and could disrupt rhythm/team harmony if a current regular is displaced. I personally don't see what's so wrong with our current midfield and tactical setup that demands it should be fixed. Bajetic looked excellent for us (and beyond his years) at times, so there could be a ready-made option who knows the club and has already played in the PL and wouldn't cost us anything - allowing us to invest in other areas.

Maybe Gravenberch is Slot's stop-gap, or maybe he's the solution. But at the moment it feels that some people are seeing a problem that isn't there, or are desperate for us to spend the 'Caicedo money' on another 6 - even though our results, performances and defensive stability actually look better so far this season - not worse.

The issue though is that the midfield simply isn't working in terms of build-up play. We are making fewer passes, fewer progressive passes, we are making fewer passes into the penalty area and we are taking fewer shots. We are failing to create chances when building play especially in the first half of games.

For me where Slot has improved us is in both boxes. We are comfortably ahead of xG and xGA. Defensively we are more solid but are beating xGA by a huge and almost certainly unsustainable amount. Whilst we are currently more clinical in attack. We may not be pushing as many players forward when we attack. However, that is partly offset by how we press. When we press the 8/10 jumps into the forward line and we press as a front four.

As you say the back four aren't as high as last season. That means we leave the wide midfield areas pretty much unmanned. That makes it very easy to play around our press and means our midfield players are making too many high-intensity runs putting out fires. That issue is exacerbated by our inability to play through midfield against either a high press or an aggressive mid-block.

We end up making half-hearted attempts to play out followed by just going long. The Chelsea and Arsenal games were examples of us not coping with a high press in the first half. Whilst the Forest and Villa games were examples of teams refusing to engage blocking up the middle of the pitch and waiting to pounce when we played into midfield.

Earlier in the season we had a tactic of Kelleher dropping the ball into Salah and Mo using his upper body strength to act almost as a wide target man. We dinked it into Salah and then turned the opposition and played from there. However, teams have got wise to that and now when they close down Kelleher they bend their runs to force him to kick the ball to the left. That was especially true in the Arsenal game in which he ended up kicking it down the left. Unfortunately, that just led to a mismatch between Partey and Lucho.

Slot is a coach who pushes the keeper in between the centrebacks and uses those three to try and provoke the opposition to press so we can play through teams and hurt them on the transition. The issue is that we aren't very good at it. To be good at it you need a keeper, two centrebacks and two fullbacks who are comfortable playing vertical passes and you need a 6 who can receive the ball when he is tightly manmarked and inside the opposition shape.

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:00:57 am
So far he's given Endo 22 minutes... .we definitely need one more if we're serious about the league
Yea. Im aware the number low but him bringing him on vs Brighton at 77 instead of like a minute before stoppage time was encouraging. We will se.
Honestly getting Elliott back will allow Jones to play deeper more often but Slot is known for keeping his team pretty healthy(Like avoiding muscle injury) The 2 big injuries so far have impact ones. Jones had some small muscle wise may been part of building up his body and Chiesa it building up his body for the intensity
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:41:04 am
I am not sure that is true.

Gravenberch

"After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said 'I want you to focus on the number eight position but I also want to see you in the number six position'," says the 22-year-old.

Slot after the Zubimendi deal fell through about Gravenberch.

I think he has the attributes to play there, he told TNT Sports.

He has to develop in that position, thats also clear, but hes comfortable with the ball, he can run, he can keep running.

And then Macca can play a bit higher up the pitch which fits him really well.

But lets see how it works out today. Against Sevilla it worked out really well and against United as well.
So basically he thought he could play as a 6 and saw him there, liked what he saw and also could coach him there too.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm
The Chelsea midfield is the best we have come up against yet. Thought they dictated most of the game, but we are so well coached in giving away few chances (bar leaving a rare gap for the Chelsea goal). The base of their midfield with Caicedo, we have nothing remotely close to that player, our only 6 being Endo.

The PL report on that game:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/4153572

Had Salah been on the Chelsea team, they probably would have won.

Chelseas pass completion rate (88.1 per cent) is the highest on record (since 2003/04) by an away team in a Premier League match at Anfield and the Blues had more touches in the final third, more touches in the box and more possession than Liverpool.

Liverpool v Chelsea stats

                     Passes into final third   Touches in opp. box   Possession
Liverpool                    91                                           18                         43%
Chelsea                     137                                          27                         57%




Passes into the final third, so much of that gets rectified by having Mac in the 10, Grav in the 8, where both are given licence to do what they do best. They are both restricted in what they can do at the minute, especially Mac, in the deeper role(s). The pass Jones played to Diaz vs Leverksusen, with Mac in the 10 we get a lot of that as we did in the first 3 months of the year. The run and pass from Grav to Salah, which Salah skewed wide with his right foot, we get a lot more of that with him in the 8. Dom is another one having to play within himself in that he has been restricted to being a workhorse to make up for the midfield imbalance.

It's a testament to the coaching and organisational skills of Slot and the players who (without whinging) are doing fine job in implementing his plans despite the imbalance that exists in midfield. They have all bought into what he wants. Ultimately its about results and you cannot argue with how we have done so far, but looking ahead we should be looking to strengthen an area of continued weakness in midfield in order to get the best out of a fantastic group of players.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
So basically he thought he could play as a 6 and saw him there, liked what he saw and also could coach him there too.

Last season Klopp thought Macca could play as a 6 saw him there, liked what he saw and also could coach him there too. The major problem is that at the highest level opposition coaches are very good at targeting a player's weaknesses.

They adapt their tactics to play on your weaknesses. Sometimes you can coach a player to overcome that sometimes you can't. Sometimes it is counterproductive to do that because what you gain is outweighed by what you lose. We could improve Gravenberch's ability to get on the ball deeper and play out. However, we then need someone to match his ability to break the lines when played higher up and with more freedom.

Which neatly brings us back to Henry. Why try and improve his ability to play as a winger when he was already destined to be an elite striker? 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Last season Klopp thought Macca could play as a 6 saw him there, liked what he saw and also could coach him there too. The major problem is that at the highest level opposition coaches are very good at targeting a player's weaknesses.

They adapt their tactics to play on your weaknesses. Sometimes you can coach a player to overcome that sometimes you can't. Sometimes it is counterproductive to do that because what you gain is outweighed by what you lose. We could improve Gravenberch's ability to get on the ball deeper and play out. However, we then need someone to match his ability to break the lines when played higher up and with more freedom.

Which neatly brings us back to Henry. Why try and improve his ability to play as a winger when he was already destined to be an elite striker?
Break the line from carrying Mac, Jones can do that(So Can Dom and Elliott but they in the half space way more already). His ability to pass through the lines Gravenberch is pretty good so is Mac Allister.
I didnt bring up Henry.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
Klopp on Gravenberch in 2023:

Quote
"I think definitely in the future he has the potential to play as a No.6. The only thing about Alexis Mac Allister - he can play the position - is, is he a classical 6 how you would draw it? Probably not. But the position in football has changed over the years.

"He's so skilled, I don't like to talk about the things he is not good at yet. They all have skills and yes they have to improve and he knows that, and he tries but the natural stuff is there and all the other stuff takes time and that is how it is. He is an 8, he can play as a 10, definitely and yes, in time, he can play as a 6. Like Curtis [Jones] could play as a 6, they just have to get used to the different spaces and responsibilities."

Klopp continued: "That's not the most difficult position in the world, it's just one where from time to time you have to hold yourself back a little bit. Hendo struggled with that until the end and played some sensational games on the 6. [He would say] 'But I cannot be involved in this or that going forward?' That was the situation.

"But besides that [Gravenberch] is a real talent. So now we have to see. We obviously have good players and we don't need to push him in because he is new, it's a mid and long-term project and he will be with us definitely and will have enough opportunities to play."

So Klopp felt he could play as a 6. Slot said in the summer as soon as he joined up with the team he felt he could play as a 6. Yes, we wanted Zubimendi, but who cares? Top football managers believe he can be a 6, hes performing and developing really well as a 6. Why are people moaning about something thats working?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:12:57 am
:deadhorse:
