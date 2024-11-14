Gravenberch was not playing as the deepest midfield player in his last season that was Alvarez. That is the role he is playing now. Earlier in the season we were playing with much more of a double pivot but now Macca is dropping less and playing higher up the pitch. A role Slot prefers him in.
He also preferred Grav as an 8.After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said, I want you to focus on the No. 8 position but I also want to see you in the No. 6 position.
My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesnt really matter where you play as long as you can play. When I played at Ajax I also played this role, but not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do.
At that stage we were looking to bring in Zubimendi. So for me the likelihood is that Slot wanted to play Grav as an 8 but have him as the backup 6. That for me is exactly how we should be using him. In games against a low block or when we are chasing the game then for me Gravenberch is perfect as a 6.
The interesting thing for me is how Gravenberch played the single pivot role at Ajax.
With Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and midfield (below). He would drop into the back line to face forward earlier, then drive into midfield.
Slot doesn't use his 6 in between the centrebacks he wants the 6 to play inside the opposition shape and receive passes. The difference between his role at Ajax and under Slot is we use the Keeper as the third centreback when we play out. That is why for me Gravenberch isn't ideally suited to the single pivot role against a high press or a mid block.
Ok, Peachy. You're entitled to your opinion on Gravenberch's best position, but none of what you've written has anything to do with what I pulled you up on. My sole point of contention was this statement: "Gravenberch has played this role before though. Ajax
tried him there. They then pushed him further forward
". That statement is demonstrably false as it indicates a timeline where he had one position, then another, which is not the case. He wasn't - as you seem to be implying with the statement- a failed DM who
then was moved forward. Rather, his role at Ajax did not change throughout his time there in that he was primarily a CM who sometimes played as a DM. I have made no claim in this particular discourse that he was primarily a DM, better as a 6 than and 8 or offered
any other such opinion, so things like how Slot uses Gravenberch differently to Ten Hag are contextually irrelevant. You are arguing with thin air. As I've said, I have no interest in an ongoing tactical debate with you because I feel you argue in bad faith and so often
obfuscate the original proposition with the constantly shifting nature of your discourse. Even in your last post you have demonstrated this and have contradicted earlier statements that you've made in order to suit a narrative. As such, I'll leave it there.