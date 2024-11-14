Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward". He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.



That isn't true.That is 21/22He played the vast majority of his games as a central midfield player.The season when he played the most games as a DM both in terms of pure numbers and as a percentage of his appearances was 19/20. As I said they tried him as a DM and then pushed him further forward.This is 19/20.Here is an analysis of how Ten Haag set his team up with Alvarez and Gravenberch.Firstly playing out from the back to beat the press in the build up phase.Then during the creation phase in the final third.Ajax used to get Blind to invert and create a double pivot with Alvarez with Gravenberch higher up the pitch. The games Gravenberch played as a DM that season were completely different to his role this season. He was playing as the second deepest centre mid with Alvarez as the anchor in midfield.As I said in previous posts Gravenberch was always an 8 or even a left winger when he first came into the team. The DM was De Jong until he joined Barca. Ajax then tried Gravenberch as the deepest DM but it didn't really work out.