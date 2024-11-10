« previous next »
Is this whole deep player who touches the ball 100 times and never loses it while progressing the team up the pitch even a thing in English football? I mean Rodri, maybe. It seems more of a thing in slower and less physical leagues with less intense pressing.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on November  9, 2024, 11:55:29 pm
Definitely has elements but to my eye he's less of a destroyer and even more elegant.
yes.  a lot more elegant. 

and not a prick.
Quote from: rolla on November 10, 2024, 12:00:35 pm
Is this whole deep player who touches the ball 100 times and never loses it while progressing the team up the pitch even a thing in English football? I mean Rodri, maybe. It seems more of a thing in slower and less physical leagues with less intense pressing.

Definitely Rodri.
Quote from: rolla on November 10, 2024, 12:00:35 pm
Is this whole deep player who touches the ball 100 times and never loses it while progressing the team up the pitch even a thing in English football? I mean Rodri, maybe. It seems more of a thing in slower and less physical leagues with less intense pressing.


Even in the slower leagues 100 passes a game is a rarety. It's few and far between. Rodri, Kroos (last season), Xhaka and maybe one or two others. That's pretty much it. Off the top of my head, I don't think that there's anybody getting anywhere near 100 passes in the Premier League other than Rodri.
Quote from: Darren G on November 10, 2024, 03:43:07 pm

Even in the slower leagues 100 passes a game is a rarety. It's few and far between. Rodri, Kroos (last season), Xhaka and maybe one or two others. That's pretty much it. Off the top of my head, I don't think that there's anybody getting anywhere near 100 passes in the Premier League other than Rodri.

Firstly I said capable of 100 passes. Secondly, Kovacic is averaging just under 78 passes per 90 for City. He had 87 passes away to Brighton yesterday. Gravenberch averages 59 passes per 90. It just isn't the number of passes Kovacic makes he has a 5.5% higher pass completion rate and makes 2.5 as many key passes per 90.

For me, Gravenberch is currently levels above Kovacic but isn't a natural 6. That is why the numbers are skewed in Kovacic's favour. Yesterday 2nd half we basically gave up trying to progress the ball through the midfield. It was fine and tactically mature because when we tried to play through midfield we created more chances for Villa than we did for ourselves.

We have had a brilliant start and Slot has done a fantastic job. However for me that has come about from being really good in both boxes. It hasn't come from progressing the ball through midfield. Yesterday it was fine because we were 1-0 up. However, the moment Villa had equalised or we had gone a goal down against a team who dropped into a mid-block then we are going to have issues. Forest showed that.

If you are level or behind against a packed mid-block then you have to find a way of playing through it. Our best player for doing that is Grav higher up the pitch receiving the ball on the half turn. That is his strength not playing deep and trying to get on the ball. Last night in a game in which Villa refused to jump out and press us.

VVD 116 passes
Ibou 74
Robbo 74
Bradley/Trent 67
Macca 66

All made more passes than Gravenberch who made 57. Even Jones who played in the 8/10 role made 39 passes in 64 minutes. That simply isn't good enough. Against a mid-block you want a player like Gravenberch involved as much as possible. Against a mid-block you want your deep-lying playmaker involved as much as possible.

You want a deep-lying playmaker getting on the ball, getting us passing and finding players like Gravenberch in areas in which they can hurt teams. Grav simply doesn't have the skill set to be a DLP receive the ball in tight areas and progress the ball. It's baffling we had exactly the same issue last season when we played Macca as the 6. We had the same posters stating that Macca was great as a 6 and that it was his best position.

Against a mid-block you need a DLP who can get on the ball and find players inside the opposition shape to draw them out. Gravenberch is elite at receiving line-breaking passes. He isn't elite at getting on the ball in deep areas and making those passes. That for me is the missing link that will transform how we play out from the back and how we break down a mid block.

I will leave it there. I have my opinion and clearly, other people have theirs.
Back to the the usual mental gymnastics I see. "I said capable of....".  This is the whole sentence:" At the start of the season, I stated that Gravenberch wasn't the kind of 6 to drop in and make a 100 passes. That is what the likes of Rodri and Rice are capable of". In essence, you used a player with 57 passes per game to illustrate that Gravenberch wasn't the type of 6 to be playing 100 passes per game. Neither is Rice.

Then of course there's the patented 'Al switch-up'. So we're now comparing Ryan's passing not to other 6s, but to our backline are we? Defenders, especially centre backs often do make more passes than a number 6. Laporte and Dias both made more passes than Kovacevic per game last season, with Laporte having even more than Rodri.  Arsenal's entire back four had more passes per game than Rice last season too. You're also cherry-picking a single game with the Mac/Grav comparison, simply I suspect because it suits your narrative. How about over the whole season so far instead for a better representation? 585 passes Gravenberch, 398 Mac.

I can't be arsed getting into your tactical analysis as it's based upon subjective opinion and nothing more and when you're stating stuff like Ryan not having the skillset to receive the ball in tight areas and progress the ball it's clear that we're so far apart that any discussion would be utterly pointless.
Quote from: Eeyore on November 10, 2024, 05:00:52 pm
Grav simply doesn't have the skill set to be a DLP receive the ball in tight areas and progress the ball

It is a perfectly valid opinion to hold that Gravenberch is better utilized as a 8 instead of a 6. But to say he doesnt have the ability to receive the ball in tight areas and progress is absolutely bonkers. Specially when he has clearly demonstrated that ability in abundance this season, starting all the games for a team that has won 13 out of 15 in the league and CL.

Quote from: Darren G on November 10, 2024, 07:37:59 pm
Back to the the usual mental gymnastics I see. "I said capable of....".  This is the whole sentence:" At the start of the season, I stated that Gravenberch wasn't the kind of 6 to drop in and make a 100 passes. That is what the likes of Rodri and Rice are capable of". In essence, you used a player with 57 passes per game to illustrate that Gravenberch wasn't the type of 6 to be playing 100 passes per game.Neither is Rice .

Rice quite clearly is 'capable' of playing 100 passes in a game. He has done it on multiple occasions.

[img width= height= alt=rice" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/NYm1TYF/rice.png[/img]



Ok fair enough, he's done it on a couple of occasions. The more important stat though is that over last season Rice averaged 57 passes per 90, the year before 50 passes per 90. That also means that to balance out the occasions that you highlighted that Rice had to be well under those numbers (57, 50) in a number of games, which are then far lower numbers than you are holding up as being indicative of a failing in Ryan in the Villa match.  Rice's passing per 90 this season is 40.5, significantly lower than Gravenberch's, despite this being a new position for Ryan, but Rice is a guy you're holding up as an example of what we need in that position rather than Grav? It just doesn't make sense.
Quote from: Darren G on November 10, 2024, 08:35:30 pm
Ok fair enough, he's done it on a couple of occasions. The more important stat though is that over last season Rice averaged 57 passes per 90, the year before 50 passes per 90. That also means that to balance out the occasions that you highlighted that Rice had to be well under those numbers (57, 50) in a number of games, which are then far lower numbers than you are holding up as being indicative of a failing in Ryan in the Villa match.  Rice's passing per 90 this season is 40.5, significantly lower than Gravenberch's, despite this being a new position for Ryan, but Rice is a guy you're holding up as an example of what we need in that position rather than Grav? It just doesn't make sense.

Just to put things into perspective. These are most completed passes in a League game, Jordan Henderson 141 passes, Fabinho 112, Macca 105, Jones 102 and Gravenberch 77. Granted Grav has a much smaller sample size but Henderson for instance completed 100 passes or more on 22 occasions in the League.

Rodri holds the record for completed passes in a League game with 178 and there have been 25 occasions when a midfield player has completed 131 passes or more in a game. Can you honestly see Gravenberch ever getting close to them kind of numbers? I can't.

That isn't a slight on Grav it is just an indication that he isn't the kind of 6 who is going to post a huge number of passes. As for Rice Arsenal don't really play him as a six anymore plus their passing numbers have gone through the floor over the last 18 months.   
You're now using Macca as an example? This guy:"you want a deep-lying playmaker getting on the ball, getting us passing and finding players like Gravenberch in areas in which they can hurt teams. Grav simply doesn't have the skill set to be a DLP receive the ball in tight areas and

progress the ball. It's baffling we had exactly the same issue last season when we played Macca as the 6. We had the same posters stating that Macca was great as a 6 and that it was his best position."  You've literally just negated your whole point about the importance of a player being able to play 100 passes per game.

Saying that it's a smaller sample size is also a massive understatement. You're comparing a player who's played 11 league games in the role to the likes of Henderson, who has the most amount of passes in Premier League history and 360 appearances for Liverpool alone.

Gravenberch in those 11 games though has higher passing stats than any of our other midfielders this season. To answer your question on whether I feel Gravenberch can get close to those numbers you mentioned, yes I do.  He's 22 years old, playing in a new position and will only improve. As for

Rice, his passing figures have been the same throughout his career, even prior to Arsenal.


The other aspect worth mentioning is that Slot tried to sign Zubimendi, who's high last season was 79 passes per 90 (2 more than Grav's) and for the most part around 50 or below, despite being vastly more experienced in the role.  The two that went to Chelsea also have lower passes per 90 than Grav. I don't feel that the coaching staff feel the same way about Ryan's perceived shortcomings as you do or the need to sign a 100 pass a game Rodri clone.





I like him a little deeper. One of the criticisms of him last season (which was largely fair) is he could drift through games not really getting involved - moving him back a bit almost forces him to be more involved, be that defensively or on the ball, and the more involved he is the better we tend to look/play. It also means you can take advantage of his strenth/burst of pace to get around the press and completely open up the game. He's so young, I absolutely don't see why he couldn't be coached to get on the ball even more.

If we're going to play a double pivot the majority of the time, and if I was being greedy, I'd love if we could chop and change - sometimes pair him with more of a deep-lying playmaker, and othertimes pair him with an athletic ball-winner, depending on what the game is. I mean the dream would be a player who can do both, but I'm not sure they exist.

Without getting into semantics about positions, I do think we're maybe lacking someone who will get on the ball and circulate it and control the tempo of the game like Thiago used to. I also still think the midfield isn't doing enough (as a whole) to help progress the ball from defence to attack (we're still a very direct side, let's be honest) but that's a far wider issue than just Gravenberch and his specific role in the side.
Quote from: Haggis36 on November 10, 2024, 09:54:37 pm
I like him a little deeper. One of the criticisms of him last season (which was largely fair) is he could drift through games not really getting involved - moving him back a bit almost forces him to be more involved, be that defensively or on the ball, and the more involved he is the better we tend to look/play. It also means you can take advantage of his strenth/burst of pace to get around the press and completely open up the game. He's so young, I absolutely don't see why he couldn't be coached to get on the ball even more.

I think the difference last season was his position. Klopp compared to Slot played a much flatter and wider midfield three. Slot plays a 1-2 or 2-1 midfield. Klopp's was much flatter and Gravenberch was used in the Henderson/Elliott wide midfielder role. That didn't really suit him because Gravenberch isn't really a player who can stand still and receive the ball. He is much better when he is allowed the freedom to roam and find pockets of space.

That for me he is why he at his best when he plays as a box to box 8. That allows him the freedom to roam and find pockets of space. It also allows him to start high and drop to get on the ball. As a six it is far too easy to stop him getting on the ball. Either by pressing high and forcing the keeper and defenders to go long or by dropping into a mid-block and going man to man on him.

I agree we could coach him to become better at getting on the ball in deeper positions but that then negates his ability to break the lines. It also means the likes of Macca or Jones have to take on the Gravenberch role and try and play on the half turn and receive the ball and beat the press.

Quote from: Haggis36 on November 10, 2024, 09:54:37 pm
If we're going to play a double pivot the majority of the time, and if I was being greedy, I'd love if we could chop and change - sometimes pair him with more of a deep-lying playmaker, and othertimes pair him with an athletic ball-winner, depending on what the game is. I mean the dream would be a player who can do both, but I'm not sure they exist.

Without getting into semantics about positions, I do think we're maybe lacking someone who will get on the ball and circulate it and control the tempo of the game like Thiago used to. I also still think the midfield isn't doing enough (as a whole) to help progress the ball from defence to attack (we're still a very direct side, let's be honest) but that's a far wider issue than just Gravenberch and his specific role in the side.

For the way slots wants to play which is to dominate the ball in deep areas, tempt the opposition onto us and then play through them. Then we need three things the deepest defensive player to be able to get on the ball and link the defence with the attack. A player who can drop deep and circulate the ball under real pressure.

The middle player who can receive the ball from vertical passes and beat the press and hurt teams when the press is beaten. Whilst also having the defensive skills and intelligence to drop in and make it a double pivot when required.

Then the highest midfield player who can combine a high work rate with the ability to continually get into zone 14 and hurt teams. Through either playing in the front three or through scoring goals.

Gravenberch is talented enough to do all of those roles but he is an absolutely perfect fit for the middle 8 role. I struggle to think of players in World Football who are better at playing that role. His skillset is absolutely perfect for that role. He has the intelligence to know when to drop and make it a double pivot. His tracking of runners and defensive work is really good but his ability to play on the half turn and completely take markers out of the game is truly elite.

Not just that but he has the acceleration to drive through the zones like a Rolls Royce. It isn't about making Grav a better 6 is about getting him into the areas in which he can hurt teams. As the old saying goes do what your opponent would least like you to do. If you were an opposition manager or an opposition midfield player where would you want Grav to be. As the deepest midfield player where he is much easier to control or given the freedom to tear your midfield apart on the half-turn.
They are both doing pretty well?
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:18:28 pm


Best two midfielders this season. With Rodri not fit. Just one cost £80m more than the other.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:59:27 pm
Best two midfielders this season. With Rodri not fit. Just one cost £80m more than the other.
I prefer having Gravenberch here, not only through retrospective bias, but because he will offer more in the 6 position in a Slot team, and if he does get moved into 8 at some point, will also offer more there. It's funny how things work out (I mean, getting Slot).
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:26:33 pm
They are both doing pretty well?

Yep, just good to see Gravenberch matching the best around!
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:18:28 pm



You could argue that Gravenberch's greater interception numbers mean he doesn't have to duel or tackle as much.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:18:28 pm


Grav is a giant compared to him. 5'10' to 6'3' and 10kg heavier. That's one serious set of numbers which plays into their games.
Two very good players who seem to being playing the 6 role in very similar ways.

Traditional 6s are dead (at least in top pl teams), long live the 6/8 hybrids  ;)
Grav is a 6, it's as simple as that. I think most people (who don't have agendas) now see that

Not only is he a 6, he's currently the best 6 in world football (with Rodri being out for a year) and the scary thing is, he can get better as he gets more experience in the role
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:18:28 pm


It is almost as if you can go on Squawka and pick a player you make a point over and then edit the stats to show what you want. ;D ;D

I call your Caicedo and raise you a Kovacic. ;)

kovca" border="0

I love a game of top trumps.
You could have just kept the same stats, Kovacic still comes out on top. They seem to demonstrate Kovacic has better stats in terms of attacking and Gravenberch has better defensive stats. Which considering both are currently their teams deepest CM might also demonstrate why we're top of the league and why Man City without Rodri keep losing games and conceding goals.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:18:17 pm


I call your Caicedo and raise you a Kovacic. ;)

kovca" border="0

I love a game of top trumps.


Not exactly fair. You should list defensive stats vs defensive stats. Is Kova even a DM because City are leaking goals for fun?
Grav vs. Endo (23/24) using the same metrics...



He's really making full use of those extra 12CM!  A higher ground duel success rate for Grav is not something I was expecting.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:29:04 pm
Grav vs. Endo (23/24) using the same metrics...



He's really making full use of those extra 12CM!  A higher ground duel success rate for Grav is not something I was expecting.

Grav's chances created will be far less than what he would be if he is allowed to play further advanced. After a quiet first half, that beautiful run and assist he made for Mo against Leverkusen at 0-0 (which Mo sliced with his right foot), we would see a lot more of that with a 6 in behind him.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1glkbhh/gravenberchs_exquisite_dribble_and_pass_to_salah/?rdt=45101

Mac, a creative #10, is the player who would benefit most from having a 6 though. He has sacrificed himself the most playing in his least effective position.
You've never engaged with me saying this before KC but I'll try again :) Mac is playing in his most effective position by playing in the most obvious, 'bit of everything' role. He has never been, 'mostly an AM' or 'mostly a DM'. Which leaves the role he's playing.
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 03:45:00 pm
Grav's chances created will be far less than what he would be if he is allowed to play further advanced. After a quiet first half, that beautiful run and assist he made for Mo against Leverkusen at 0-0 (which Mo sliced with his right foot), we would see a lot more of that with a 6 in behind him.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1glkbhh/gravenberchs_exquisite_dribble_and_pass_to_salah/?rdt=45101

Mac, a creative #10, is the player who would benefit most from having a 6 though. He has sacrificed himself the most playing in his least effective position.



It's a bold strategy KC7.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:56:39 pm
You've never engaged with me saying this before KC but I'll try again :) Mac is playing in his most effective position by playing in the most obvious, 'bit of everything' role. He has never been, 'mostly an AM' or 'mostly a DM'. Which leaves the role he's playing.

Doesn't that perfectly describe Gravenberch though?
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:59:37 pm
Doesn't that perfectly describe Gravenberch though?

Yes. Which is why if we were to buy a new 'deep lying controller' type Mac and Grav may very well be competing for the same role in some games. Although I imagine Mac would get minutes at 10 and Grav at 6 still. As you know AL, I'm sympathetic to the shouts that Grav is playing slightly out of his ideal position. Although I don't think it's as big a deal as you do and suspect our issues playing out from the back on occasion and more systemtic/ personnel based across the team, not just at 6.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:59:37 pm
Doesn't that perfectly describe Gravenberch though?

Maybe this is what Gravenberch is.

If you'd watched Steven Gerrard at 21 I doubt anyone would have predicted he'd be scoring 170 odd goals for us in the next 12 years. If a 22 year old CM is playing the best football of his career in a slightly different role to what he's played before, chances are thats his best position. 
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:09:55 pm
Maybe this is what Gravenberch is.

If you'd watched Steven Gerrard at 21 I doubt anyone would have predicted he'd be scoring 170 odd goals for us in the next 12 years. If a 22 year old CM is playing the best football of his career in a slightly different role to what he's played before, chances are thats his best position.

At what age did Gerrard become the incredible attacking force who played as the 10 or wide right under Benitez? I don't think it was 22. With Grav we still don't know how best role, but we do know he can play 6,8 or 10 because he's such a good footballer.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:12:22 pm
At what age did Gerrard become the incredible attacking force who played as the 10 or wide right under Benitez? I don't think it was 22. With Grav we still don't know how best role, but we do know he can play 6,8 or 10 because he's such a good footballer.

Mid 20's for sure he started scoring a LOT of goals.
