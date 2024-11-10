Even in the slower leagues 100 passes a game is a rarety. It's few and far between. Rodri, Kroos (last season), Xhaka and maybe one or two others. That's pretty much it. Off the top of my head, I don't think that there's anybody getting anywhere near 100 passes in the Premier League other than Rodri.
Firstly I said capable of 100 passes. Secondly, Kovacic is averaging just under 78 passes per 90 for City. He had 87 passes away to Brighton yesterday. Gravenberch averages 59 passes per 90. It just isn't the number of passes Kovacic makes he has a 5.5% higher pass completion rate and makes 2.5 as many key passes per 90.
For me, Gravenberch is currently levels above Kovacic but isn't a natural 6. That is why the numbers are skewed in Kovacic's favour. Yesterday 2nd half we basically gave up trying to progress the ball through the midfield. It was fine and tactically mature because when we tried to play through midfield we created more chances for Villa than we did for ourselves.
We have had a brilliant start and Slot has done a fantastic job. However for me that has come about from being really good in both boxes. It hasn't come from progressing the ball through midfield. Yesterday it was fine because we were 1-0 up. However, the moment Villa had equalised or we had gone a goal down against a team who dropped into a mid-block then we are going to have issues. Forest showed that.
If you are level or behind against a packed mid-block then you have to find a way of playing through it. Our best player for doing that is Grav higher up the pitch receiving the ball on the half turn. That is his strength not playing deep and trying to get on the ball. Last night in a game in which Villa refused to jump out and press us.
VVD 116 passes
Ibou 74
Robbo 74
Bradley/Trent 67
Macca 66
All made more passes than Gravenberch who made 57. Even Jones who played in the 8/10 role made 39 passes in 64 minutes. That simply isn't good enough. Against a mid-block you want a player like Gravenberch involved as much as possible. Against a mid-block you want your deep-lying playmaker involved as much as possible.
You want a deep-lying playmaker getting on the ball, getting us passing and finding players like Gravenberch in areas in which they can hurt teams. Grav simply doesn't have the skill set to be a DLP receive the ball in tight areas and progress the ball. It's baffling we had exactly the same issue last season when we played Macca as the 6. We had the same posters stating that Macca was great as a 6 and that it was his best position.
Against a mid-block you need a DLP who can get on the ball and find players inside the opposition shape to draw them out. Gravenberch is elite at receiving line-breaking passes. He isn't elite at getting on the ball in deep areas and making those passes. That for me is the missing link that will transform how we play out from the back and how we break down a mid block.
I will leave it there. I have my opinion and clearly, other people have theirs.