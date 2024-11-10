I like him a little deeper. One of the criticisms of him last season (which was largely fair) is he could drift through games not really getting involved - moving him back a bit almost forces him to be more involved, be that defensively or on the ball, and the more involved he is the better we tend to look/play. It also means you can take advantage of his strenth/burst of pace to get around the press and completely open up the game. He's so young, I absolutely don't see why he couldn't be coached to get on the ball even more.

If we're going to play a double pivot the majority of the time, and if I was being greedy, I'd love if we could chop and change - sometimes pair him with more of a deep-lying playmaker, and othertimes pair him with an athletic ball-winner, depending on what the game is. I mean the dream would be a player who can do both, but I'm not sure they exist.



Without getting into semantics about positions, I do think we're maybe lacking someone who will get on the ball and circulate it and control the tempo of the game like Thiago used to. I also still think the midfield isn't doing enough (as a whole) to help progress the ball from defence to attack (we're still a very direct side, let's be honest) but that's a far wider issue than just Gravenberch and his specific role in the side.



I think the difference last season was his position. Klopp compared to Slot played a much flatter and wider midfield three. Slot plays a 1-2 or 2-1 midfield. Klopp's was much flatter and Gravenberch was used in the Henderson/Elliott wide midfielder role. That didn't really suit him because Gravenberch isn't really a player who can stand still and receive the ball. He is much better when he is allowed the freedom to roam and find pockets of space.That for me he is why he at his best when he plays as a box to box 8. That allows him the freedom to roam and find pockets of space. It also allows him to start high and drop to get on the ball. As a six it is far too easy to stop him getting on the ball. Either by pressing high and forcing the keeper and defenders to go long or by dropping into a mid-block and going man to man on him.I agree we could coach him to become better at getting on the ball in deeper positions but that then negates his ability to break the lines. It also means the likes of Macca or Jones have to take on the Gravenberch role and try and play on the half turn and receive the ball and beat the press.For the way slots wants to play which is to dominate the ball in deep areas, tempt the opposition onto us and then play through them. Then we need three things the deepest defensive player to be able to get on the ball and link the defence with the attack. A player who can drop deep and circulate the ball under real pressure.The middle player who can receive the ball from vertical passes and beat the press and hurt teams when the press is beaten. Whilst also having the defensive skills and intelligence to drop in and make it a double pivot when required.Then the highest midfield player who can combine a high work rate with the ability to continually get into zone 14 and hurt teams. Through either playing in the front three or through scoring goals.Gravenberch is talented enough to do all of those roles but he is an absolutely perfect fit for the middle 8 role. I struggle to think of players in World Football who are better at playing that role. His skillset is absolutely perfect for that role. He has the intelligence to know when to drop and make it a double pivot. His tracking of runners and defensive work is really good but his ability to play on the half turn and completely take markers out of the game is truly elite.Not just that but he has the acceleration to drive through the zones like a Rolls Royce. It isn't about making Grav a better 6 is about getting him into the areas in which he can hurt teams. As the old saying goes do what your opponent would least like you to do. If you were an opposition manager or an opposition midfield player where would you want Grav to be. As the deepest midfield player where he is much easier to control or given the freedom to tear your midfield apart on the half-turn.