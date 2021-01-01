The evidence is pretty clear there have been several games the likes of last night and United away in which he has struggled physically for the last 20 minutes. Midfield players do the most running. Our midfield players are running huge distances, especially Gravenberch and Szobozslai. If the intensity drops off against the likes of Arsenal or City then we will more than likely get punished.
A good example was at home to Forest they brought on fresh players after an hour and that changed the game. Elanga broke and crossed it to Hudson-Odoi that was two fresh players exploiting space as the game opened up. Gravenberch simply didn't have the energy to close Elanga down.
It isn't just about injuries and the amount of running it is about having the intensity to play in midfield for 90 minutes twice a week and not drop off towards the end of games. VVD is a centreback which involves far less running whilst Salah has had very little defensive responsibilities. Gravenberch has to do far more running and far more high-intensity sprints when we lose the ball.
That's a different point, Al - about effectiveness in the latter stages of a game, as opposed to injury risk or redzoning due to excessive minutes.
If a certain player is being kept on beyond optimal effectiveness due to lack of replacement option then what do you suggest is done? Yes, yes, transfer transfer transfer blah blah blah, but until January that's not an option.
I imagine you and other critics would be the first to raise hell if Grav was taken off for Endo, Morton or Nyoni and a goal was conceded