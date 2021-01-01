Each player is different. Some need more rotation than others. In the absence of evidence to the contrary you have to trust that this is being checked and the manager and medical team are on the same page about who needs to be rotated and when. Mo doesn't miss many games either, because he doesn't need to. Same with Virgil



Grav is young, fit and has relatively few recent miles on the clock. That's probably why he's getting so much game time



The evidence is pretty clear there have been several games the likes of last night and United away in which he has struggled physically for the last 20 minutes. Midfield players do the most running. Our midfield players are running huge distances, especially Gravenberch and Szobozslai. If the intensity drops off against the likes of Arsenal or City then we will more than likely get punished.A good example was at home to Forest they brought on fresh players after an hour and that changed the game. Elanga broke and crossed it to Hudson-Odoi that was two fresh players exploiting space as the game opened up. Gravenberch simply didn't have the energy to close Elanga down.It isn't just about injuries and the amount of running it is about having the intensity to play in midfield for 90 minutes twice a week and not drop off towards the end of games. VVD is a centreback which involves far less running whilst Salah has had very little defensive responsibilities. Gravenberch has to do far more running and far more high-intensity sprints when we lose the ball.