« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 274722 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm
MotM for me against Leipzig.
poetry in motion.

edit:   damn, Serbian beat me to it.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:30:37 pm
I wasnt speaking to Gravs passing numbers more generally. Certainly theyre higher this season than last (so Draexs numbers which are, I think fbrefs last 365 days) undersell him a little.
You can do a scouting report on Fbref so you just get this season btw for each league
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,730
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
Lovely footballer.  Great to watch him glide past players with ease.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 02:53:55 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm
How is line-breaking defined? Does the pass have to be forward? Any accounting for where the pass is received?

Assuming its the zone they receive it in then progressing it through to the next or something like that.

Morgan and Eze are 10s/wingers too
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,650
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 03:09:36 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:53:55 am
Assuming its the zone they receive it in then progressing it through to the next or something like that.

Morgan and Eze are 10s/wingers too

First thing I thought, line-breaking passes that "pack" defenders are valuable no matter where they occur on the pitch, no question.

But breaking the lines to a player out wide isn't the same as breaking lines to a player playing as a 6, neither of which are the same as breaking lines to a player in zone 14...

Informative table, but kind of lacking. Better than possession percentage, but...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,202
  • ....mmm
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 03:49:44 am »
Looks weirdly like he's in his own little world. Like he's daydreaming and doesn't appear to see the 2 lads closing in on him, then he drops the shoulder and just leaves em for dust.

Massive talent.
Logged
:D
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 