Great performance but some way to go to be better than Mainoo
Quote from: Draex on October 20, 2024, 06:47:14 pm
Caicedo is very good, Gravenberch is better.

He glides over the pitch.

Caicedo looked like he was at 100% effort today.

Grav looked like he was cruising but was still a league apart from Caicedo. Might even become as good as Mainoo one day.
It was about being more disciplined today. Chelsea are a very strong attacking side.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 20, 2024, 06:49:42 pm
Not as involved today, but if this is his "average" performance then it says a lot about how far he has come this season.

Yeah always feel its the 6 and 7 out of 10 performances which illustrate a lot.
Okay performance.
Yeah - he was fine/quieter than normal - which is to say we have already seen amazing levels from him.

It felt like he didn't see the ball as much - whether that was Chelsea's plan or ours to bypass them.
Lovely player makes the difficult look easy against 2 two players we tried hard to sign.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 20, 2024, 06:49:42 pm
Not as involved today, but if this is his "average" performance then it says a lot about how far he has come this season.
Didn't Jones' goal come from one of Gravenberch's crazy turns in midfield?
Still a 7/10, not his greatest performance of the season and only a couple of patented Gravenberch body rolls.

But if youre getting a 7/10 from a sitting midfielder, its sound.
Yeah an okay performance describes it best.

However, if there is a game to showcase what Al has been talking about in this thread, it's this one. Chelsea had 57% possession today. At Anfield. We were quite uncomfortable in the 2nd half. Gravenberch is great on the ball, his turns are ridiculous and that catches our attention. But today we needed someone along side him, someone who can protect the back line, break up play, control tempo, and dictate from deep. A Rodri, or a Zubimendi you'd say.
Quote from: PEG2K on October 20, 2024, 09:15:01 pm
Yeah an okay performance describes it best.

However, if there is a game to showcase what Al has been talking about in this thread, it's this one. Chelsea had 57% possession today. At Anfield. We were quite uncomfortable in the 2nd half. Gravenberch is great on the ball, his turns are ridiculous and that catches our attention. But today we needed someone along side him, someone who can protect the back line, break up play, control tempo, and dictate from deep. A Rodri, or a Zubimendi you'd say.

Yeah Ive been making this point in the Slot thread. Alternatively Slot isnt as bothered by controlling the ball as has been made out.
Looked to me he was being man marked quite a bit when we had the ball which gave Jones a lot more space to get on the ball.
Quote from: DHRED on October 20, 2024, 06:55:08 pm
Great performance but some way to go to be better than Mainoo

Ryan's still young so there's still h-... oh god, Mainoo is even younger, we're doomed!
Gravenberch has to get used to being man-marked that is going to be the go to tactic for pretty much every team we face.
Quote from: PEG2K on October 20, 2024, 09:15:01 pm
Yeah an okay performance describes it best.

However, if there is a game to showcase what Al has been talking about in this thread, it's this one. Chelsea had 57% possession today. At Anfield. We were quite uncomfortable in the 2nd half. Gravenberch is great on the ball, his turns are ridiculous and that catches our attention. But today we needed someone along side him, someone who can protect the back line, break up play, control tempo, and dictate from deep. A Rodri, or a Zubimendi you'd say.

Feels to me a little like youre looking at the possession stats and instantly assuming that all comes down to the midfield, as most people assume you only control games via midfield.

For me its system/tactics related rather than anything wrong with the midfield per se. We were more than happy to go long when they pressed us high, all the way to our front line, which can often be a bit of a coin toss in terms of retaining the ball. If you watch City in that situation, when theyre forced to go long its more often than not a long switch to to the open man out wide who will either take a touch and wait, or will lay it off to a teammate advancing centrally. Theyre the best side in the world at playing out from the back with players whove been doing it for years and usually with wide players that are elite at retaining the ball. Salah was excellent yesterday in terms of some of his chance creation, but he, Trent and Kelleher had our worst pass completion, by far. Virgil also went long more often than usual. Its fine to do that as we were defending a lead for most of the game, the last thing we need to do is gift a goal by trying to play our way out of trouble when were still learning/adjusting to Slots demands in this regard. Kelleher very often goes long a lot quicker than Ali does, Ali will happily play a few extra passes and look for short passes more than Kelleher, Kelleher has such a big boot on him that when he does go long he can stick it in more challenging areas for defenders to deal with, but Id always rather Alis better shorter passing.

Control comes from all areas of the pitch, a side like City can do it as they almost play with 5 midfielders when they use the likes of Grealish/Bernardo/Foden as their wide players, even Doku can take the ball and hold it under tons of pressure. Their full backs tend to take fewer risks in terms of advancing the ball and length of pass, which suits them to a tee. But thats just not how our lads play.

I think this team (pretty much any team in the world at the moment) would welcome Zubimendi into the side. Gravenberch has been excellent at the position but hes still learning the demands which can take months/years to master. The concern for me is I dont think there are tons of alternatives to Zubimendi so if the ships sailed we either need to compromise or look for other solutions. That might have to be Grav or we look to convert a capable 8, but again, that might take time and we already have one of the most capable 8s of doing that in the world in Macca. I just cant see us going for the destroyer type under Slot, theyll have to be able to turn and play, whilst still being strong defensively/high IQ. Most of those players are already at top clubs but I do hope we can pull one off in January. I dont think its as pressing a concern as some fans but the sooner we fix it, the better.
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 21, 2024, 08:44:22 am
Feels to me a little like youre looking at the possession stats and instantly assuming that all comes down to the midfield, as most people assume you only control games via midfield.

For me its system/tactics related rather than anything wrong with the midfield per se. We were more than happy to go long when they pressed us high, all the way to our front line, which can often be a bit of a coin toss in terms of retaining the ball. If you watch City in that situation, when theyre forced to go long its more often than not a long switch to to the open man out wide who will either take a touch and wait, or will lay it off to a teammate advancing centrally. Theyre the best side in the world at playing out from the back with players whove been doing it for years and usually with wide players that are elite at retaining the ball. Salah was excellent yesterday in terms of some of his chance creation, but he, Trent and Kelleher had our worst pass completion, by far. Virgil also went long more often than usual. Its fine to do that as we were defending a lead for most of the game, the last thing we need to do is gift a goal by trying to play our way out of trouble when were still learning/adjusting to Slots demands in this regard. Kelleher very often goes long a lot quicker than Ali does, Ali will happily play a few extra passes and look for short passes more than Kelleher, Kelleher has such a big boot on him that when he does go long he can stick it in more challenging areas for defenders to deal with, but Id always rather Alis better shorter passing.

Control comes from all areas of the pitch, a side like City can do it as they almost play with 5 midfielders when they use the likes of Grealish/Bernardo/Foden as their wide players, even Doku can take the ball and hold it under tons of pressure. Their full backs tend to take fewer risks in terms of advancing the ball and length of pass, which suits them to a tee. But thats just not how our lads play.

I think this team (pretty much any team in the world at the moment) would welcome Zubimendi into the side. Gravenberch has been excellent at the position but hes still learning the demands which can take months/years to master. The concern for me is I dont think there are tons of alternatives to Zubimendi so if the ships sailed we either need to compromise or look for other solutions. That might have to be Grav or we look to convert a capable 8, but again, that might take time and we already have one of the most capable 8s of doing that in the world in Macca. I just cant see us going for the destroyer type under Slot, theyll have to be able to turn and play, whilst still being strong defensively/high IQ. Most of those players are already at top clubs but I do hope we can pull one off in January. I dont think its as pressing a concern as some fans but the sooner we fix it, the better.

I definitely feel Gravenberch is the man for the job but as you say it will take weeks/months (it won't be years) to get the nuances of playing as 6. Also, it can't just be Gravenberch who takes the ball under pressure or teams will just double up on him. Other in the midfield have to be able to take the ball regardless of being pressed.
He was good I think, but hard to tell because it was a strange performance otherwise. The full backs didnt do much on the ball and Gakpo and Szobo were quiet which I think made dominating the ball difficult. Caicedo was good also.
Quote from: spider-neil on October 21, 2024, 07:31:37 am
Gravenberch has to get used to being man-marked that is going to be the go to tactic for pretty much every team we face.

But we won't face players who are good at it every game.
Quote from: PEG2K on October 20, 2024, 09:15:01 pm
Yeah an okay performance describes it best.

However, if there is a game to showcase what Al has been talking about in this thread, it's this one. Chelsea had 57% possession today. At Anfield. We were quite uncomfortable in the 2nd half. Gravenberch is great on the ball, his turns are ridiculous and that catches our attention. But today we needed someone along side him, someone who can protect the back line, break up play, control tempo, and dictate from deep. A Rodri, or a Zubimendi you'd say.
Chelsea had that much possession because we let them. Or, at least, that's how it seemed to me. We didn't press them like we normally would, and it was clearly as the players had been instructed to do. It was as if we were fine with Chelsea having the ball, because we didn't think they could do much with it.

Back to the thread, a quieter game for Gravenberch, perhaps because he was being marked closely. Jones took over a lot of the playmaking in midfield, and Trent barely came into midfield at all. Still, having a game where what you do goes largely unnoticed is perhaps the perfect way for a defensive midfielder to play!
If teams are going to man-mark Gravenberch they will have to gamble that Mac or Jones won't kill them with the extra space that leaves.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:30:29 am
If teams are going to man-mark Gravenberch they will have to gamble that Mac or Jones won't kill them with the extra space that leaves.

Jones certainly got forward a lot in space vs Chelsea. I think people's reaction to Dom being a bit wasteful is that he had that space and time to perform in. With Alexis on the pitch that focus on Grav will get punished. :)
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:30:29 am
If teams are going to man-mark Gravenberch they will have to gamble that Mac or Jones won't kill them with the extra space that leaves.

They went man to man on all our midfield players. The difference was that Jones was being picked up by Palmer who isn't great defensively. The other thing is that with Jones being the 8 in our system he had the freedom to find space outside of their shape. He continually drifted into almost a left winger position that allowed him to get on the ball.

Gravenberch's issue in this game was that Trent was pushed higher when we had the ball and wasn't inverting and above all without Macca the left side 8 Jones wasn't dropping in to allow Grav the freedom to push higher and get on the ball. Grav for me is much better when he has the freedom to push higher up the pitch and either receive the ball on the half turn or use his speed to start high and use his speed to drop and receive passes from the centrebacks.

Without Macca he has to be far more static which makes it much easier to man mark him. If we had a natural 6 who is elite at receiving the ball in tight areas then Grav would have been playing the Jones role and would have had far more freedom to find space.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm
They went man to man on all our midfield players. The difference was that Jones was being picked up by Palmer who isn't great defensively. The other thing is that with Jones being the 8 in our system he had the freedom to find space outside of their shape. He continually drifted into almost a left winger position that allowed him to get on the ball.

Gravenberch's issue in this game was that Trent was pushed higher when we had the ball and wasn't inverting and above all without Macca the left side 8 Jones wasn't dropping in to allow Grav the freedom to push higher and get on the ball. Grav for me is much better when he has the freedom to push higher up the pitch and either receive the ball on the half turn or use his speed to start high and use his speed to drop and receive passes from the centrebacks.

Without Macca he has to be far more static which makes it much easier to man mark him. If we had a natural 6 who is elite at receiving the ball in tight areas then Grav would have been playing the Jones role and would have had far more freedom to find space.


You keep mentioning an 'elite' DM but Gravenberch's numbers as the 6 are elite. In fact, which DM is currently performing at a higher level? Gravenberch held his own against a couple of DMs at the weekend that cost a combined 150m.
Re elite numbers, Grav attempted 39 passes on Sunday. That's really low for your deepest lying midfielder. I don't know if that's on him at all. Perhaps Zubimedi would have been the same and the issues were totally systemic. But I do know that Grav has always profiled as someone able to do a bit of everything in midfield but not as someone you'd think would be the deep lying metronome for a team.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:50:21 am
Re elite numbers, Grav attempted 39 passes on Sunday. That's really low for your deepest lying midfielder. I don't know if that's on him at all. Perhaps Zubimedi would have been the same and the issues were totally systemic. But I do know that Grav has always profiled as someone able to do a bit of everything in midfield but not as someone you'd think would be the deep lying metronome for a team.
Grav's certainly not the metronome type!!  When he receives a pass from the defence his first thought is always to turn and look to progress the ball up the pitch.  It's very easy to imagine Hendo receiving the same passes and returning the ball to a defender before repeating the trick a few times until the opposition press drops off - rapidly pushing up towards 100 passes each match.  Macca is somewhere between those two extremes.

I personally prefer the Grav approach but, as we saw on Sunday, it can lead to us losing the ball (even if not directly from Grav) and then we have to watch the opposition passing it around instead of us doing it.
Slot used Wieffer as his 6, he was averaging 67 passes per 90, Ryans at 51 so it's not an incredible difference.

Rodri for example is at 110!!
Zubimendi is on 54

So lack of passes completed seems the wrong thing to be focusing on, as the average for Ryan is comparable to the 6 everyone says is the answer.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:30:34 am
Slot used Wieffer as his 6, he was averaging 67 passes per 90, Ryans at 51 so it's not an incredible difference.

Rodri for example is at 110!!
Zubimendi is on 54

So lack of passes completed seems the wrong thing to be focusing on, as the average for Ryan is comparable to the 6 everyone says is the answer.

Zubimendi plays for Soceidad mate not fair to compare the two, my guess would be they dont have as much of the ball as us, so you cant expect him to average as many passes as he would playing in a top side.
I wasnt speaking to Gravs passing numbers more generally. Certainly theyre higher this season than last (so Draexs numbers which are, I think fbrefs last 365 days) undersell him a little.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:04:36 am
Grav's certainly not the metronome type!!  When he receives a pass from the defence his first thought is always to turn and look to progress the ball up the pitch.  It's very easy to imagine Hendo receiving the same passes and returning the ball to a defender before repeating the trick a few times until the opposition press drops off - rapidly pushing up towards 100 passes each match.  Macca is somewhere between those two extremes.

I personally prefer the Grav approach but, as we saw on Sunday, it can lead to us losing the ball (even if not directly from Grav) and then we have to watch the opposition passing it around instead of us doing it.

The metronome needs to progress the ball too but youre totally right that because he can carry it up the pitch his pass numbers might be lower than others. What other DMs need to do with a pass, Grav can do by dribbling to take opposition players out of the game.
