Yeah an okay performance describes it best.



However, if there is a game to showcase what Al has been talking about in this thread, it's this one. Chelsea had 57% possession today. At Anfield. We were quite uncomfortable in the 2nd half. Gravenberch is great on the ball, his turns are ridiculous and that catches our attention. But today we needed someone along side him, someone who can protect the back line, break up play, control tempo, and dictate from deep. A Rodri, or a Zubimendi you'd say.



Feels to me a little like youre looking at the possession stats and instantly assuming that all comes down to the midfield, as most people assume you only control games via midfield.For me its system/tactics related rather than anything wrong with the midfield per se. We were more than happy to go long when they pressed us high, all the way to our front line, which can often be a bit of a coin toss in terms of retaining the ball. If you watch City in that situation, when theyre forced to go long its more often than not a long switch to to the open man out wide who will either take a touch and wait, or will lay it off to a teammate advancing centrally. Theyre the best side in the world at playing out from the back with players whove been doing it for years and usually with wide players that are elite at retaining the ball. Salah was excellent yesterday in terms of some of his chance creation, but he, Trent and Kelleher had our worst pass completion, by far. Virgil also went long more often than usual. Its fine to do that as we were defending a lead for most of the game, the last thing we need to do is gift a goal by trying to play our way out of trouble when were still learning/adjusting to Slots demands in this regard. Kelleher very often goes long a lot quicker than Ali does, Ali will happily play a few extra passes and look for short passes more than Kelleher, Kelleher has such a big boot on him that when he does go long he can stick it in more challenging areas for defenders to deal with, but Id always rather Alis better shorter passing.Control comes from all areas of the pitch, a side like City can do it as they almost play with 5 midfielders when they use the likes of Grealish/Bernardo/Foden as their wide players, even Doku can take the ball and hold it under tons of pressure. Their full backs tend to take fewer risks in terms of advancing the ball and length of pass, which suits them to a tee. But thats just not how our lads play.I think this team (pretty much any team in the world at the moment) would welcome Zubimendi into the side. Gravenberch has been excellent at the position but hes still learning the demands which can take months/years to master. The concern for me is I dont think there are tons of alternatives to Zubimendi so if the ships sailed we either need to compromise or look for other solutions. That might have to be Grav or we look to convert a capable 8, but again, that might take time and we already have one of the most capable 8s of doing that in the world in Macca. I just cant see us going for the destroyer type under Slot, theyll have to be able to turn and play, whilst still being strong defensively/high IQ. Most of those players are already at top clubs but I do hope we can pull one off in January. I dont think its as pressing a concern as some fans but the sooner we fix it, the better.