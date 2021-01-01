« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:36:29 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:27:52 pm
Boss again, lost a bit of control second half but thats more down to Mac going off. A great pairing.
Gravenberch looked a bit tired in the second half, not surprisingly considering how much he has played
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:38:11 pm
When he turns on the ball, he takes 3/4 players out of the game.

Great press breaker.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:36:29 pm
Gravenberch looked a bit tired in the second half, not surprisingly considering how much he has played

He did look more tired in the second half, fantastic in the first one though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:45:18 pm
I think this is the first game this season our defenders passed to him that many times under pressure? And he dealt with it comfortably (apart from that one scare in the second half when he actually beat the first man but overdribbled afterward).

Also looks like this game we played with him as the single pivot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm
Gonna have to change his name to Goatvenberch at this rate. Insane!

Do an international pull out please.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 02:45:18 pm
I think this is the first game this season our defenders passed to him that many times under pressure? And he dealt with it comfortably (apart from that one scare in the second half when he actually beat the first man but overdribbled afterward).

Also looks like this game we played with him as the single pivot.

Yeah this isn't the biggest thing for me. They are definitely trusting him more and more - Virg especially was happy to give him the ball under pressure and his decision making was spot on in 90+% of situations.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:49:30 pm
Been robbed of a few amazing assists this season here and with the national team due to shit finishing too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:57:38 pm
The last two games we are also seeing him turn, then break the lines and enter into attacking positions with the ball as a normal part of his role. He is doing some really nice stuff.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
I'm hope Koeman recognises that Gravenberch has played a lot of football and gives him reduced minutes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:06:29 pm
His filling the aesthetic hole that Thiago left. Watching Ryan let the ball run across his body and take players completely out of the game is one of the most satisfying things you can do on a Saturday. He's just so elegant - gliding around.

Him and Mac are a brilliant pairing. I'm building the Slot era around that axis - fabulous footballers.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
I'm hope Koeman recognises that Gravenberch has played a lot of football and gives him reduced minutes.

This is my one slight worry - he's basically had 2 seasons of not really playing, and now he's being asked to play 90 mins week in week out - how does his body hold up? It's barely October and he's already played more or less as many minutes this season as he did for Bayern, and about 50% of the minutes he got over the entirety of last season.

Let's hope the medical team are all over managing his load management, cos asking a player to play 3000-4000 minutes at high intensity when they're not used to on the face of it feels a recipe for disaster. Koeman absolutely won't rest him - get the sense he hates the lad but can't leave him out because he's their best midfielder on current form.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 02:57:38 pm
The last two games we are also seeing him turn, then break the lines and enter into attacking positions with the ball as a normal part of his role. He is doing some really nice stuff.

If he can add a goal or two, get his shooting boots on, he'd be complete. Brilliant player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:39:49 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm
This is my one slight worry - he's basically had 2 seasons of not really playing, and now he's being asked to play 90 mins week in week out - how does his body hold up? It's barely October and he's already played more or less as many minutes this season as he did for Bayern, and about 50% of the minutes he got over the entirety of last season.

Let's hope the medical team are all over managing his load management, cos asking a player to play 3000-4000 minutes at high intensity when they're not used to on the face of it feels a recipe for disaster. Koeman absolutely won't rest him - get the sense he hates the lad but can't leave him out because he's their best midfielder on current form.

Hes only 22 loads of minutes in those legs. Never feels hes sprinting down lost causes, always measured in every effort.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:48:51 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm
Gonna have to change his name to Goatvenberch at this rate. Insane!

Do an international pull out please.

Gravengoat sounds better
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:24:41 pm
So happy for the lad.

Been bugging me for a few weeks now but Ive realised he is now the type of player I thought we were getting with Naby Keita.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm
His first touch gives me the horn.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTDAc7_Mj5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTDAc7_Mj5E</a>
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm
His first touch gives me the horn.
Do you climax when he combines the turn with said first touch?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm
Its brilliant the way he opens the game up on the half turn with his bursts through the middle.  Only 7 games in, but Gravenberch,  Diaz, and Van Dijk have all been exceptional so far this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTDAc7_Mj5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTDAc7_Mj5E</a>
Exact 1 min mark when he absolutely owned Wharton with that turn. ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm
Do you climax when he combines the turn with said first touch?

Don't we all?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Exact 1 min mark when he absolutely owned Wharton with that turn. ;D

It is why rangey midfield players are difficult to mark. The only way to get close enough to win the ball is to gamble and over commit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 05:13:30 am
Ryan has been a revelation but after the international break, we'll really see how good he is because the fixture list is horrible.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 05:43:47 am
From Barney Ronay in the Guardian:

From a distance Gravenberch looked as if he was quietly mowing the lawn or listening to a podcast while incidentally dominating a Premier League midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:48:25 am
Quote from: MNAA on October  4, 2024, 08:38:15 am
8) ;)


Ha ha

And, reading the last page seems to underscore it   8)  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 09:53:32 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTDAc7_Mj5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTDAc7_Mj5E</a>

  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:10:15 am
Faded some what for the last 20, as did most to be fair. Lovely on the ball, with a great style of always having his head up and looking for the pass and looking to move us forward. Praise to Slot for finding this lads niche position.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 10:10:33 am
Great again.

Nice to see him show some of the doubters wrong!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 11:31:30 am
Grav keeps adding elements to his game I didn't know he had. Yesterday he was winning headers and this was new to me because previously I hadn't seen him contesting them despite being 6'3.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 05:43:14 pm
Keeps this up and hes gonna get that dream move to real or Barca (when they can afford him)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 07:39:09 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:43:14 pm
Keeps this up and hes gonna get that dream move to real or Barca (when they can afford him on a free when he runs down his contract)
Fixed it for ya.  ;D
