I'm hope Koeman recognises that Gravenberch has played a lot of football and gives him reduced minutes.



This is my one slight worry - he's basically had 2 seasons of not really playing, and now he's being asked to play 90 mins week in week out - how does his body hold up? It's barely October and he's already played more or less as many minutes this season as he did for Bayern, and about 50% of the minutes he got over the entirety of last season.Let's hope the medical team are all over managing his load management, cos asking a player to play 3000-4000 minutes at high intensity when they're not used to on the face of it feels a recipe for disaster. Koeman absolutely won't rest him - get the sense he hates the lad but can't leave him out because he's their best midfielder on current form.