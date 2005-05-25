I think the next phase in Ryan's evolution is gaining the ability to defend as a single pivot which will allow Mac to push right up the pitch. He has plenty of time to learn as he is only 22. What was Fabinho doing at 22? Wasn't he a right back?



Why would you ever want to stick Grav behind the ball at all times, allowing other CMs to push right up the pitch? Hes extraordinary at receiving and taking players out of the game, ideally we want him pushing up the pitch! Hes got way too much in his locker to be a deep lying 6. And whilst his off the ball work is brilliant he still doesnt profile as a deep lying controller whose going to control the tempo ala Thiago. The, hes not a natural 6 shouts are being taken as a criticism but increasingly I mean that in a different way. Hes becoming a unicorn so he can do everything. And yet his most outstanding attributes will get muted as a deep lying 6, and ideally we want to allow his outstanding attributes to come to the fore. Playing as a box to box CM, doing a bit of everything, frees him up to play his natural game.