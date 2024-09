Slot just praised Jurgen in that regard. That year of bedding in and knowing what is required defensively was vital, and Slot is reaping the rewards.



I think he was being a little modest there. Whilst I'm quite sure Gravenberch will have learnt from his time at Bayern and under Klopp as Slot has suggested, I also think Slot deserves a lot of the credit for helping Gravenberch become the player he has been so far this season. It's clear to me that aside from his many good managerial qualities, Slot is an excellent coach of players to enable them to make the most of their talents.